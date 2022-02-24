Fatigued Liberty nears conclusion of daunting final month of regular season

The Liberty men’s basketball team closes the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Kennesaw State inside Liberty Arena. The finale marks a 30-day stretch in which the Flames played 12 times, had two lengthy road trips, and were asked to spend more time prepping for their opponents than going through the rigors of a simple practice.

Each game brought a different challenge in the opponent, but the same intensity was needed.

Liberty, as the king of the ASUN Conference with three consecutive championships, gets the best punch from each team on any given night. The Flames are the team every program in the ASUN wants to beat, and that has taken a toll on Liberty players.

“Do I think the taxation of expectation is on them? Absolutely. They have these,” coach Ritchie McKay said as he picked up his cell phone during Thursday’s virtual media session. “They look at them. They want to please the people and the university we represent, but they are doing that. These are some of the best kids in the world. I think they’re doing a good job."

McKay has often referred to the daunting schedule to conclude the season when discussing how fatigued his team is during this stretch run. College basketball teams typically play twice a week during the two-month conference slate, allowing for recovery, practice time to refine mechanics and opportunities to prepare for the upcoming opponent.

Liberty was forced into the hectic schedule of one game every 2 1/2 days after going on a COVID pause in the middle of January. The pause led to two games being moved to the final week of the regular season and necessitated the whirlwind conclusion to a campaign that has seen the Flames lose their most conference games since joining the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season.

Liberty (20-10, 11-4) lost a combined seven league games in its first three seasons in the ASUN, and the Flames likely won’t claim at least a share of the regular-season title for the first time in the league unless Jacksonville State loses to North Alabama on Saturday.

The last three losses in league play to Jacksonville, North Florida and FGCU were by an average of 5.7 points.

“We’ve had the lead or a chance to lead in the last minute and we haven’t won at Jacksonville, at North Florida and at home against FGCU,” McKay said. “I love our guys. They are battling their tails off. I’m really happy with where we are, although I want to win just as much as anyone.”

McKay said Thursday he has held back starters Darius McGhee, Keegan McDowell, Kyle Rode and Shiloh Robinson in the few practices they’ve had since returning from the COVID pause because of the number of minutes the quartet plays in a game.

Rode and McGhee are both averaging more than 33 minutes per game since the return from the COVID pause. McDowell is at 31.3 and Robinson is playing an average of 29.9 minutes.

Blake Preston played a season-high 26 minutes Wednesday against FGCU, and Warfield has played more than 23 minutes in three consecutive games.

No other player, including starter Joseph Venzant, has played more than 20 minutes over the past three games.

The ASUN tournament begins March 3, which will give Liberty time to rest before setting out on winning its fourth straight tournament title.

“We’ve limited the taxation on their bodies. This is the fewest minutes that our bench has had since I’ve been here,” McKay said. “There’s multiple variables in that decision. To have Shiloh, Kyle, Darius and Keegan practice at the rate that we have in the past would be detrimental to us trying to make a strong run at the finish; we’re just trying to win the next game. That being said, I think it’s a decision that has burdened me a bit because I feel like the details of what we do every day have eroded a little bit. That’s got to get better if we want to cut some nets.”

