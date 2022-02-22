FGCU at Liberty men's basketball preview capsule

FGCU at Liberty
WHEN: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Liberty Arena
TV: ESPN+
RECORDS: FGCU 18-10, 8-6 ASUN Conference; Liberty 20-9, 11-3.
LAST MEETING: Liberty won 78-75 at FGCU on Jan. 15.
PROBABLE STARTERS: FGCU — G Tavian Dunn-Martin (20.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 6.2 apg), G Caleb Catto (8.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg), G Cyrus Largie (10.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg), G Austin Richie (6.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg), C Kevin Samuel (11.8 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 3.1 bpg). Liberty — G Darius McGhee (23.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Joseph Venzant (4.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Keegan McDowell (10.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg), F Kyle Rode (8.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.3 apg), F Shiloh Robinson (10.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg).
FAST BREAK: Darius McGhee is closing in on another ASUN milestone. He is eight 3-pointers away from setting the conference’s all-time record, which is currently held by Lipscomb’s Garrison Mathews at 360. … McGhee is second in the nation in scoring average and only trails Bryant’s Peter Kiss, who averages 24.8 points per game. … McGhee has recorded three of the nation’s 18 highest individual scoring performances this season. His 48-point outburst against FGCU more than one month ago is still the most points scored in a single game by a Division I player this season. … McGhee needs 13 points to pass Anthony Smith for sixth on the program’s all-time scoring list. … Liberty is looking to improve to 5-0 against FGCU since joining the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season. The Flames have won the two matchups in Lynchburg by an average of 11 points. … McDowell is 9 of 18 from 3-point range during his past two games. … He has moved up to 10th in the nation 3-point percentage at 43.6%. … Dunn-Martin is second to McGhee in the ASUN in scoring. Dunn-Martin, however, was limited to 11 points on 2-of-17 shooting in the teams’ matchup more than one month ago. Venzant was the primary defender on Dunn-Martin and limited him to only one 3-pointer.
— Damien Sordelett