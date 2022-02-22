FGCU at Liberty men's basketball preview capsule

FAST BREAK: Darius McGhee is closing in on another ASUN milestone. He is eight 3-pointers away from setting the conference’s all-time record, which is currently held by Lipscomb’s Garrison Mathews at 360. … McGhee is second in the nation in scoring average and only trails Bryant’s Peter Kiss, who averages 24.8 points per game. … McGhee has recorded three of the nation’s 18 highest individual scoring performances this season. His 48-point outburst against FGCU more than one month ago is still the most points scored in a single game by a Division I player this season. … McGhee needs 13 points to pass Anthony Smith for sixth on the program’s all-time scoring list. … Liberty is looking to improve to 5-0 against FGCU since joining the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season. The Flames have won the two matchups in Lynchburg by an average of 11 points. … McDowell is 9 of 18 from 3-point range during his past two games. … He has moved up to 10th in the nation 3-point percentage at 43.6%. … Dunn-Martin is second to McGhee in the ASUN in scoring. Dunn-Martin, however, was limited to 11 points on 2-of-17 shooting in the teams’ matchup more than one month ago. Venzant was the primary defender on Dunn-Martin and limited him to only one 3-pointer.