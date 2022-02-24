FGCU outlasts Liberty in battle for ASUN supremacy

Bridgette Rettstatt entered the media room about a half hour after Liberty’s 69-61 loss to No. 24 FGCU. The sclera in her left eye had just as much red as white after she was poked in the eye battling underneath the basket. She had an ice pack on her right temple from a blow to the head. The forward showed the scars of a back-and-forth battle for supremacy in the ASUN Conference.

“My body feels like I’ve just experienced a whole UFC fight, to be honest,” Rettstatt said. “We knew that coming in. We knew that this was going to be a battle, but the good thing is this isn’t the end of the war. Lord willing, we get to play them again, and our team is hungry. We’re ready to take them down.”

The blowouts that dominated this series in the previous three seasons turned out two heavyweight fights in this campaign, but the Flames (25-3, 13-2 ASUN) were unable to take a lead in the fourth quarter both times.

Thursday night before a raucous crowd of 1,631 inside Liberty Arena, the Eagles (25-2, 14-1) took advantage by making their free throws and getting a big 3-pointer from the returning Kierstan Bell with a little more than a minute remaining to pull away for the eight-point triumph.

FGCU’s win locked up the No. 1 overall seed for the upcoming ASUN tournament and guaranteed the Eagles will host every game in the tournament if they advance.

The loss for Liberty, which is receiving votes in both the Associated Press and coaches Top 25 polls, means the Flames will host a quarterfinal game and may have to go on the road to play the West Division’s No. 1 seed, Jacksonville State, in the semifinal round.

“It’s tremendous for the league. I’m one who thinks Liberty should be ranked right now,” FGCU coach Karl Smesko said. “To have two teams that are in the top 30 in AP voting playing with a championship on the line, great atmosphere, it was really loud, it was really fun, and I think it was a great experience. We feel very fortunate that we got the win today.”

Bell, the reigning ASUN Conference player of the year and defending Becky Hammon Mid-Major player of the year, returned after a four-week absence. She underwent surgery for a partially torn meniscus in her left knee on Jan. 26.

It didn’t seem like she missed a beat by scoring a game-high 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

Her 3-pointer with 63 seconds remaining gave the Eagles a 64-58 lead and enough of a separation to hold off any Liberty comeback attempt.

“She hit that huge 3 to kind of separate us and give us enough of a cushion to close it out,” Smesko said.

Rettstatt led the Flames with 15 points and 13 rebounds. She scored 12 of Liberty’s 20 fourth-quarter points, including 10 of the first 14.

Her layup off an Alyssa Iverson assist with 4:20 remaining cut the deficit to 58-57.

However, the Flames’ poor free-throw shooting caught up to them when they needed to convert in the fourth quarter.

Liberty shot 3 of 9 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and 15 of 26 for the game.

Iverson, who finished with 13 points off the bench, went 1 of 2 from the stripe with 2:46 remaining to tie the game at 58.

“Looking back at it, it always hurts, but we talked after the game and just said that’s something we can fix. Free throws, you can put those in next game,” Iverson said. “It’s also a good thing to look at. If we just make our free throws, we’re really in the game. We can fix that. That’s something we’re going to be doing those in practice.”

Tishara Morehouse finished with 20 points and six assists for FGCU. She went 5 of 6 from the line over a near two-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles shot 10 of 14 from the line in the fourth quarter and finished at 20 of 27 for the game.

Liberty had control midway through the second quarter thanks to a 20-3 run spanning a little more than 6 ½ minutes. That run gave the Flames a 26-18 lead with 5:27 remaining.

Rettstatt told her team runs would define the game, and FGCU answered with a half-ending 12-2 spurt to take a 30-28 lead into intermission.

The Eagles, who missed 10 straight shots, finished the half making 4 of 5 shots to regain the lead.

Liberty tied the game twice in the second half, but never took the lead again.

“I’m really proud of our team because Liberty is outstanding. They’ve got 25 wins already. They just play tremendously as a team, they’re exceptionally well-coached,” Smesko said. “We had a long stretch in the second quarter where we didn’t score. I thought it was really important how we closed the last four minutes of the second quarter. We made a little run to take the lead. I thought that was huge for our confidence going into halftime. Two great teams going back and forth, and fortunately we had the last run.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.