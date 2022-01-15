FGCU women use late rally to knock off Liberty

The women’s basketball matchups between Liberty and FGCU since the beginning of the 2018-19 season have been one-sided. The Eagles’ high-octane style often is too much for the defensive-minded Flames and led to eight victories in eight meetings.

Liberty dominated the ninth contest between the teams Saturday and methodically built a double-digit lead into the third quarter.

Then FGCU and its star took over.

Kierstan Bell scored 20 of her game-high 25 points in the second half as FGCU rallied to claim a thrilling 73-69 victory before a raucous crowd of 1,737 at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

“They played fantastic and we feel very fortunate we were able to come back and get the W,” FGCU coach Karl Smesko said.

The Eagles (15-1, 4-0 ASUN Conference), ranked 23rd in the coaches poll and first in receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, made 5 of 6 free throws over the final 20 seconds to secure the triumph.

“Their big quarter was the fourth quarter,” Liberty coach Carey Green said.

Bell’s free throw with 1:33 remaining gave FGCU a 68-67 lead and the Eagles never trailed again as the Flames went 1 of 3 from the field with two turnovers.

“I just wish we executed on offense and been a little bit more consistent, especially in the fourth quarter,” Green said.

Bell was held in check in the first half and shot 2 of 7 from the field.

She was 7 of 13 from the field in the second half and scored nine points in an 11-0 run that saw the Eagles nearly erase a 14-point deficit late in the third quarter.

“When we got down 14, we kind of pulled together and said it’s now or never,” Smesko said. “Bell made some plays.”

Priscilla Smeenge’s jumper from just inside the 3-point line on the right wing with 26 seconds left in the frame ended the Eagles’ run and gave the Flames a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“We were just really fortunate that we went on a run before the start of the fourth quarter,” Smesko said.

Smeenge and Dee Brown each scored 15 points as the Flames (15-2, 3-1) had four players score in double figures.

Brown added six rebounds and three assists.

“Priscilla led us in scoring with Dee Brown. Those people really gave us some effort there,” Green said.

Smeenge missed the Flames’ first three league games while in COVID protocol.

“She really went hard and played hard and really helped us out,” Green said of Smeenge.

Bridgette Rettstatt had 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals before fouling out in the final minute. Mya Berkman added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Liberty shot 50% from the field and was 14 of 17 from the free throw line.

However, the Flames only made four trips to the charity stripe in the second half.

“We had the lead in the first half because of free throw shooting,” Green said. “We just didn’t get there as often in the second half.”

The Flames’ 12-game winning streak was snapped despite building a 55-41 lead with 3:16 remaining in the third quarter. They maintained the lead well into the fourth quarter until Bell’s 3-pointer with 2:55 remaining put the Eagles ahead 67-65.

Kennedi Williams’ layup with 1:44 remaining tied the game, and Bell followed by making 1 of 2 free throws to put FGCU ahead 68-67 lead with 1:33 remaining. Smeenge had a wide-open look from 3-point range at the top of the key, but her shot hit the back iron and kept the Flames down by one. Tyra Cox made 1 of 2 free throws to extend the lead to two with 18 seconds remaining.

Liberty was unable to get the ball inbounds after a timeout to turn the ball over, and Emma List made two free throws to give FGCU a two-possession lead with 16.1 seconds left.

The Flames held a plus-15 edge in rebounding and a plus-20 advantage in points in the paint.

However, FGCU made 10 3-pointers compared to one for Liberty and turned 17 Flames turnovers into 14 points.

“Our effort was there, just didn’t score enough points,” Green said.

Liberty fell to 0-9 all-time against FGCU and 0-6 inside Alico Arena.

Saturday’s setback marked the second time the Flames’ road loss was by single digits. The previous five losses were by an average of 13.8 points.

“Our girls believe and I believe,” Green said. “We had evidence tonight we can stay in the fight with them.”

