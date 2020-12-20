Final 2020 bowl projections for Liberty

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed in an hour, and the ripple effect will be felt in the remaining bowl games that have not announced their matchups.

Liberty, ranked 23rd in the Associated Press Top 25 poll with a 9-1 record, is projected by every major outlet to play in a bowl game this season. The Flames should find out at some point this afternoon where they will be heading.

Nine major outlets have Liberty in one of three bowl games, with the Gasparilla Bowl as the runaway favorite destination for the Flames to spend the day after Christmas.

That bowl game is scheduled for a noon kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and will be televised nationally on ABC (regionally on WSET).

Here is how the projections line up for Liberty:

» ESPN: Gasparilla Bowl vs. South Carolina (Kyle Bonagura), and Military Bowl vs. Navy (Mark Schlabach) (Dec. 28, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland)

» CBS Sports: Gasparilla Bowl vs. South Carolina

» The Athletic: Gasparilla Bowl vs. South Carolina