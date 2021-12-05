 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final bowl projections for Liberty football
0 Comments
web only

Final bowl projections for Liberty football

  • 0
Liberty Army Football

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis throws a pass during a game against Army in Lynchburg, Va. at Williams Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

 Kendall Warner

The three-hour marathon known as the College Football Playoff selection show is about to kick off, and then the remaining bowl games will be announced over the remainder of Sunday afternoon.

Liberty is going to a bowl game for the third consecutive season. Unlike the previous two trips, the Flames are likely not returning to the Cure Bowl.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, citing bowl sources, reported Friday that Liberty had accepted an invitation to play in the LendingTree Bowl.

Most major publications have followed suit in their final projections.

USA Today, CBS Sports, Athlon Sports and 247Sports also have Liberty playing in the Lending Tree Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN. It will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

Four of those five publications have the Flames playing a team from the Mid-American Conference.

» Action Network: Ball State

» USA Today: Kent State

» 247Sports: Eastern Michigan

» Athlon Sports: Central Michigan

CBS Sports has Liberty playing Georgia State from the Sun Belt Conference.

The lone publication that does not have the Flames in the LendingTree Bowl is College Football News. It has a rather compelling matchup of Liberty facing San Diego State in the First Responder Bowl that is scheduled for Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. inside Ford Stadium in Dallas.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert