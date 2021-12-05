Final bowl projections for Liberty football

The three-hour marathon known as the College Football Playoff selection show is about to kick off, and then the remaining bowl games will be announced over the remainder of Sunday afternoon.
Liberty is going to a bowl game for the third consecutive season. Unlike the previous two trips, the Flames are likely not returning to the Cure Bowl.
Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, citing bowl sources, reported Friday that Liberty had accepted an invitation to play in the LendingTree Bowl.
Most major publications have followed suit in their final projections.
USA Today, CBS Sports, Athlon Sports and 247Sports also have Liberty playing in the Lending Tree Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN. It will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.
Four of those five publications have the Flames playing a team from the Mid-American Conference.
» Action Network: Ball State
» USA Today: Kent State
» 247Sports: Eastern Michigan
» Athlon Sports: Central Michigan
CBS Sports has Liberty playing Georgia State from the Sun Belt Conference.