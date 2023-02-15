It became apparent a month ago that Feb. 16 could potentially feature the ASUN Conference regular season’s biggest men’s basketball game. Liberty was rattling off win after win following an early stumble at Eastern Kentucky, and Kennesaw State with its veteran lineup put together a lengthy winning streak.

The past month didn’t change how massive Thursday’s 7 p.m. showdown in Kennesaw, Georgia, is between the Flames and the Owls. The teams enter with identical 12-2 league records, and the winner of the lone regular-season matchup will have the inside track to claiming the No. 1 seed for the upcoming conference tournament.

“It’s a big deal,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said, “because it’s a game that’s going to give one team the lead in the conference championship race.”

Liberty (21-6) has been in this position throughout its five-year tenure in the ASUN. The Flames have faced significant late-season matchups against the likes of Lipscomb, North Florida and Bellarmine that helped their trajectory heading into the tournament.

The matchup against Bellarmine concluded the 2020-21 regular season and served as a pseudo one-game showdown for the regular-season title.

Those games against Lipscomb and North Florida came with games remaining in the league season, similar to how this season’s showdown at KSU has unfolded.

Liberty plays at Jacksonville State on Saturday and then plays Queens in a home-and-home series next week.

“We’re super excited for the opportunity to grow from it — win or lose — but at the same time we’re going in there to win,” forward Kyle Rode said. “… We still think we have room to improve and get better in practices and games before the postseason.”

The Flames have won all nine matchups against KSU (20-7) since joining the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season. However, Liberty has not faced a KSU team as talented as this one under coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

KSU had a combined 25 victories in the past four seasons as Abdur-Rahim began bringing in recruits to elevate a program that has struggled since joining the Division I ranks in 2005.

Abdur-Rahim’s nucleus — which features Terrell Burden, Demond Robinson, Alex Peterson, Spencer Rodgers, Brandon Stroud and Chris Youngblood — stayed together through the lean years and learned how to win together.

It reminds McKay of how he built Liberty into the mid-major powerhouse it is today. The Flames were formed around the core of Lovell Cabbil, Ryan Kemrite, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, Caleb Homesley, Scottie James and Myo Baxter-Bell, and the group stuck together and eventually reached the NCAA tournament in the 2018-19 campaign.

“They got to play when we were just OK and we were finding our way,” McKay said. “Those guys [at Kennesaw] have gotten to play and see what it’s like to try and earn a championship.”

The Flames and Owls clashed in a classic in their last meeting at the end of the 2021-22 regular season. Darius McGhee scored 25 of his 47 points over the final eight minutes as Liberty outlasted KSU 100-93 in overtime.

That game was the first glimpse at how strong KSU could be in the ASUN. The Owls have proven that this season in reaching the 20-win mark for the first time since joining the Division I ranks.

“I don’t think they’re easily rattled; I don’t think they’re ever out of the game because they can be really explosive offensively,” McKay said of KSU. “They’re long, athletic and turn you over defensively with their intensity, and they have a plan and keep you off-balanced — zone you some, press you some. I don’t think they’re ever out of a game. I think the close games that they’ve had, I think their maturity and experience, they’ve just outlasted people. I hope we can overcome that on Thursday.”

KSU reached the 20-win plateau by sweeping games against Jacksonville State last week, which set up this matchup as one the ASUN hasn’t seen since the 2018-19 campaign. The league hasn’t had a regular-season matchup between 20-win teams since Liberty played at Lipscomb on Feb. 13, 2019.

Liberty won that matchup at Lipscomb by overcoming a raucous home crowd. Rode said he and his teammates intend to heighten their communication and lock in on the details so the noise of KSU Convocation Center won’t derail them.

“That’s the one thing Coach says all the time, ‘When Liberty doesn’t beat Liberty, we’re pretty good,’” Rode added. “We’re really going to be focusing in on that.”