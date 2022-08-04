Five things to watch as Liberty opens training camp

Liberty opens training camp Friday in preparation for a daunting schedule. The Flames’ final season as an FBS independent features four Power Five opponents (Wake Forest, BYU, Arkansas and Virginia Tech), with the Cougars and Hokies visiting Lynchburg for the first time.

The campaign opens Sept. 3 at Southern Miss and the home opener the following week against UAB will feature a revamped Williams Stadium.

Thirteen practices will allow several major battles at key positions to resolve themselves, and here are five things to keep an eye on during training camp.

1. The quarterback battle

It’s the obvious first choice to watch as Hugh Freeze and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin have to replace Malik Willis’ production from the past two seasons. Willis rewrote the record books in leading the Flames to their first finish in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after the 2020 campaign, and he was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Freeze and Austin didn’t name a starter or eliminate the four scholarship quarterbacks from contention after spring practice. They wanted to see if Utah transfer Charlie Brewer and holdovers Johnathan Bennett, Kaidon Salter and Nate Hampton could make strides over the summer and enter training camp with a leg up on the others.

Brewer has the experience with 47 starts at Baylor and Utah, while the other three have not started a game at the college level. He transferred to Liberty with the expectation of starting, and his success previously running an RPO offense at Baylor provides him with the opportunity to take the first snap at Southern Miss.

2. Replacing Chibueze in the middle

Henry Chibueze arrived at Liberty in 2018 as a three-star offensive lineman. Freeze and the defensive staff saw the potential of moving Chibueze across the line to defense, and he flourished as Ralfs Rusins’ primary backup at nose guard in 2021.

Chibueze spent the spring practices as the starter at nose guard, but elected to enter the transfer portal and has since enrolled at Maryland.

The defensive line is arguably the deepest position on the roster, and the depth will come in handy during training camp.

Kendy Charles, another breakout star on the line in 2021, has the inside path to starting at defensive tackle, and freshman Bryce Dixon shined in the spring with his explosiveness.

Auburn transfer Dre Butler showed flashes of dominance at nose guard in the spring and the staff hopes that carries over into training camp. Chris Boti, a former three-star recruit, had a strong spring and could move into the rotation.

Stephen F. Austin transfer Dennis Osagiede and redshirt freshman Marquise Brunson could join the mix, as well.

3. Developing depth at safety

JaVon Scruggs has started at all three safety positions (free safety, rover and strong safety) over the past three seasons. The Appomattox native has been described as the “alpha wolf” of the Liberty defense and enters his super senior season as the projected starter at free safety.

Cedric Stone graduated after starting over the past season and a half at free safety, which opened the door at rover with Scruggs moving over to free safety.

Robert Rahimi served as Scruggs’ understudy last season and he will slide into a starter’s role at rover.

Jaylon Jimmerson and freshman Jayden Sweeney are projected to serve as backups for Scruggs and Rahimi.

Skyler Thomas thrived at strong safety after transferring from Washington State, and his interception returned for a touchdown in the LendingTree Bowl fueled the lopsided win over Eastern Michigan.

Converted cornerback Quinton Reese moved to strong safety during the 2020 season and thrived in his limited playing time. He missed the last seven games of 2021 with a torn meniscus, and he has made a full recovery to enter a battle with Juawan Treadwell for the starting job.

4. Can the wide receiver corps stay healthy?

The group has more depth than it had during Freeze’s first three seasons at Liberty. The only question that persists is whether they can make it through the season healthy.

CJ Yarbrough and DeMario Douglas both suffered injuries during spring and didn’t miss significant time. CJ Daniels suffered a torn ACL early in spring and will likely miss the first couple of weeks of the season.

Campbell transfer Caleb Snead (Heritage) and Noah Frith got significant reps in the spring, and Snead has the potential to be a game changer on the outside.

If Snead, Frith and Yarbrough stay healthy, they give the Flames three strong options on the outside. Douglas and Daniels will play in the slot.

Freshman Markel Fortenberry is one of the highest rated recruits to sign at Liberty and he could instantly make an impact on the outside with veterans such as Treon Sibley, Jaivian Lofton and Brody Brumm.

5. The offensive line will look different

Thomas Sargeant, Damian Bounds and Tristan Schultz were three mainstays on the offensive line for the last five seasons. Bryce Mathews was a solid backup at right tackle in 2021.

Those four graduated. Andrew Adair and Gage Bassham entered the transfer portal.

The offensive line has undergone a major shift that will see new starters at left tackle and center, while Jacob Bodden (left guard), Brendan Schittler (right guard) and Cooper McCaw (right tackle) are expected to remain in their starting roles.

Cam Reddy transferred in from Colorado State and is the frontrunner for the starting position at center.

Liberty utilized the transfer portal to beef up the offensive line. Kentucky transfer Nassir Watkins will battle for playing time at left tackle, while junior college transfer Reggie Young has the potential to play both tackle positions.

Longtime backups John Kourtis and Jonathan Graham, along with youngsters Chase Mitchell and Harrison Hayes, are vying to supplant the starters.