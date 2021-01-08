Flames' bench keys turnaround in victory over Kennesaw State

“I thought Shiloh made a significant impact in the first half,” McKay said.

Dobbs had four points and two key assists that helped turn the tide in the first half when Parker was not as effective on the offensive end.

“He certainly had an impact on our play in the first half,” McKay said of Dobbs.

Liberty’s bench play allowed the starters to get a needed breather and ultimately back into a rhythm.

The Flames used a 17-2 run spanning the first and second halves to take a 46-32 lead on McGhee’s deep 3-pointer with 14:38 remaining in the game.

However, Liberty was never able to put the game away like it has in recent seasons with its pack-line defense, and Kennesaw State guard Spencer Rodgers was a big reason for that.

Rodgers scored 19 of his game-high 31 points in the second half. He scored 13 of the Owls' final 20 points over the final nine minutes.

His ability to drive to the basket and finish around the rim was something not many go-to scorers have been able to do against the Flames’ defense.

Rodgers shot 6 of 8 on attempts inside the paint.