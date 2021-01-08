Flames' bench keys turnaround in victory over Kennesaw State

Liberty couldn’t have scripted a start to Friday’s game against Kennesaw State any more horrendous than what unfolded at Liberty Arena.
Layups were spinning off the rim into the waiting arms of Kennesaw State rebounders. Careless turnovers led to disconnection on both sides of the court. Jumpers were clanking off the iron. And the Owls finally began hitting shots and building momentum against the Flames.
That is when Ritchie McKay turned to his bench. It is a group of freshmen and sophomores who don’t get as much playing time as the seasoned veterans in the starting lineup.
Those youngsters earned their minutes in the first half, and they helped turn the game around.
Liberty overcame a heinous start and recovered with methodical play on both ends of the court that resulted in a 69-63 victory over the Owls to open the ASUN Conference weekend series between the teams.
“It’s a luxury to have the bench that we do that can come in and execute offensively and defensively,” sophomore forward Shiloh Robinson said, “especially if the starters aren’t hitting shots or haven’t started the game well.”
Robinson was part of the bench mob that came in and turned the tide for the Flames (10-4, 2-1 ASUN) after a painfully slow start saw Kennesaw State (3-8, 0-3) lead 12-0 after the opening 8 1/2 minutes.
The bench scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half and allowed Liberty to recover from a dreadful start — 0-of-9 shooting and three turnovers in the first 12 possessions — and take a 31-30 halftime lead.
Robinson scored eight of his points in the first half and freshman point guard Drake Dobbs tallied the Flames’ first field goal with 10:13 remaining in the opening stanza.
“Our group has been getting off to pretty good starts, with the exception of the first Lipscomb one and tonight,” McKay said. The Flames trailed by 24 points after the opening 16 minutes in last week’s series opener at Lipscomb.
“We have a little deeper bench than we’ve had since we’ve been here. It’s a luxury for [us].”
Blake Preston led the Flames with a career-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
“Anytime you get to play a conference opponent, it’s always going to be harder and you’re always going to want to be at your best,” Preston said. He added four rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
Chris Parker scored 13 points and Darius McGhee added 10 points and seven rebounds.
The bench finished the game with 22 points, led by Robinson’s eight points and Keegan McDowell’s seven points on 3-of-4 shooting.
“I thought Shiloh made a significant impact in the first half,” McKay said.
Dobbs had four points and two key assists that helped turn the tide in the first half when Parker was not as effective on the offensive end.
“He certainly had an impact on our play in the first half,” McKay said of Dobbs.
Liberty’s bench play allowed the starters to get a needed breather and ultimately back into a rhythm.
The Flames used a 17-2 run spanning the first and second halves to take a 46-32 lead on McGhee’s deep 3-pointer with 14:38 remaining in the game.
However, Liberty was never able to put the game away like it has in recent seasons with its pack-line defense, and Kennesaw State guard Spencer Rodgers was a big reason for that.
Rodgers scored 19 of his game-high 31 points in the second half. He scored 13 of the Owls' final 20 points over the final nine minutes.
His ability to drive to the basket and finish around the rim was something not many go-to scorers have been able to do against the Flames’ defense.
Rodgers shot 6 of 8 on attempts inside the paint.
“He’s a good player. He’s a tough matchup for anyone,” McKay said of Rodgers. “I feel like our defense usually has a path that is difficult for really, really elite scorers. That wasn’t quite evident on a consistent basis tonight. I don’t want to take anything away from him. There’s a reason why he’s putting up the numbers that he is because he’s a good player.”
The Flames shot 21 of 39 (53.8%) from the field and committed four turnovers over the final 31 1/2 minutes.
However, Kennesaw State scored on seven straight possessions in the final 3 1/2 minutes to keep the game close after the Flames appeared to seize control when they took a 61-48 lead on Preston’s layup with 3:44 remaining.
“There’s better play for our basketball team,” McKay said.