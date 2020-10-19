Flames football notes: Freeze faces alma mater for the first time, injury update, and more

Barbir’s improvement

“He has been really outstanding in practice, and then I’m not sure why it didn’t translate into early games,” Freeze said of Barbir’s struggles in the first three games. “It’s almost like though in those games when he would miss one and then he came back and was really free and looked really good. I think he’s starting to free up and be confident in swinging his leg. He’s got a good leg, he gets good height on the ball and I think he can be a solid kicker. He’s placing his kickoffs for us a lot better now, whether we want to go left, right, middle. He’s been really consistent with that.”