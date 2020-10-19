Flames football notes: Freeze faces alma mater for the first time, injury update, and more

Jay Hopson abruptly resigned as the Southern Miss football coach after the Golden Eagles’ 32-21 loss to South Alabama on Sept. 3. The program quickly filled the position by naming co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden the interim coach for the 2020 season.
It wasn’t long following Walden’s promotion, temporary for the time being, that speculation began circulating around who the program would seek as its next coach.
Hugh Freeze’s name was one of the most popular picks for the position among national and Mississippi media. The Liberty football coach graduated from Southern Miss in 1992 and met his wife, Jill, at the university.
Freeze has never been on the opposite sideline from his alma mater during his time as either an assistant coach or head coach. That changes Saturday when Liberty hosts Southern Miss at 1 p.m. at Williams Stadium.
Does Freeze have any extra motivation or is he possibly intrigued about going back home?
“I assure you I’ll have zero problems with my mindset. I want to beat Southern Miss,” Freeze said Monday. “I have great respect for them. … I know how difficult it will be. I can’t get out of my mind when Jeff Bower, and that’s the kind of the timeframe when I was in school there, and their motto was, ‘Anyone, anytime, any place,’ and they meant it. It didn’t matter who it was. Brett Favre was there, obviously, and that’s where I first met him and we’ve become friends.
“I’m sure he’ll send me a text this week. He likes to talk trash. … He’s a good ole Mississippi boy like myself. But it’s all in fun. He’s a dear friend and he’s good at it. He’s one of the best trash talkers to ever be around.”
Injury report
Liberty was without three outside wide receivers in its 38-21 victory at Syracuse. CJ Yarbrough (shoulder) and Noah Frith (hamstring) have both missed extended time with ailments throughout the season, and Javian Lofton (undisclosed) did not play against the Orange.
“We’ve been beat up at our receiver position,” Freeze said. “Hopefully we can get healthy this week. It sure would be nice to play a game at full strength at that position.”
Freeze said his guess is Lofton is probably doubtful for Saturday’s game and thinks it will be one more week before Yarbrough will have a chance to play. Frith, who hurt his hamstring Sept. 26 in the fourth quarter against FIU, has missed three straight games and did not travel with the team to Syracuse.
“If you ask Noah, he’s going to play this week,” Freeze said, “I haven’t seen him practice yet, so I don’t know. He says he’s ready to go.”
The passing attack could pick up a big target with the return of tight end Trevor Hobbs. Hobbs tore a PCL in training camp and Freeze said “we might get Trevor Hobbs back.”
» Two more updates:
- On safety Tim Kidd-Glass: “He did practice last Tuesday and Wednesday, but just wasn’t quite ready, I didn’t think, to go. We’ll see how he is this week.”
- On running back Joshua Mack: “The doctors feel good about Josh Mack and figuring out kind of where his sickness was coming from. I think he’s got a little infection that they’re treating now. I think he should be fine.”
Barbir’s improvement
Place kicker Alex Barbir continued to impress Saturday at Syracuse by making all five of his extra points and converting on a 20-yard field goal with a little more than 5 minutes remaining.
Barbir has made three straight field goals and is 7 for 10 on the season.
“He has been really outstanding in practice, and then I’m not sure why it didn’t translate into early games,” Freeze said of Barbir’s struggles in the first three games. “It’s almost like though in those games when he would miss one and then he came back and was really free and looked really good. I think he’s starting to free up and be confident in swinging his leg. He’s got a good leg, he gets good height on the ball and I think he can be a solid kicker. He’s placing his kickoffs for us a lot better now, whether we want to go left, right, middle. He’s been really consistent with that.”
The 5-foot-9, 220-pound Barbir delivered two big tackles on kickoffs against the Orange. He recorded a solo tackle on Nykeim Johnson to prevent the speedy returner from reaching midfield (the return was called back for a penalty), and then Barbir was called for a late hit when he delivered a strong shoulder tackle on Johnson right after the Syracuse returner stepped out of bounds.
“He’s a little more aggressive in tackling than most kickers, I would say. I actually thought the penalty was a tough one,” Freeze said. “I see why they called it, but I’m not sure what I need to tell Alex to do at that moment. The guy’s running down the sideline and you’re not sure if he’s going to go out or not. That’s a tough one. He goes out a yard before Alex is getting ready to tackle him. I understand the call, but I also I’m not sure what to tell your kid there. He’s a pretty good tackler.”
Alves continues solid play
Punter Aidan Alves had a topsy turvy 2018 season. He had some highlights but even more poor outings in an inconsistent first year.
The punter, though, has become more and more consistent under special teams coordinator Tanner Burns. Alves is averaging 42.3 yards on 14 punts this season, and he was particularly effective against Syracuse.
Alves averaged 43.2 yards on four punts, and Johnson only returned one punt for 3 yards. Johnson entered the game ranked sixth in the nation with a 12.2-yards-per-return average.
“Might also say Aidan Alves did an incredible job of placing his punts the other day at Syracuse. That doesn’t go in the stat sheet anywhere, but that returner is extremely dangerous,” Freeze said. “Man, he pinned him to the sideline every single punt. I thought both of those kids had good days.”
