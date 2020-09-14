Flames football notes: Kicker battle decided, two defensive backs questionable, and linebacker depth

The battle to see who would be Liberty’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Western Kentucky wasn’t the only position battle that lasted the entire training camp.
The Flames’ starting place kicker was also decided Monday morning.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze announced Alex Barbir, the former Penn State kicker, will get the starting nod and handle the place kicking duties against the Hilltoppers.
“Barbir is going to get the start,” Freeze said. “He’s actually performed very well over the last week and a half. Our confidence has grown in that regard toward our field goals and extra points.”
Barbir hasn’t played competitively since Sept. 16, 2017, when he was a redshirt freshman at Penn State. He transferred to Liberty and attended classes in 2018 and 2019, and then finally joined the football team this past February.
Barbir beat out Jason Stricker, the lone kicker signed in the past two recruiting cycles, and Jake Brickell for the starting nod.
Stricker is also listed as Aidan Alves’ backup at punter.
Barbir, despite not playing for more than three years, has added plenty of muscle during his off time. He was listed at 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds at Penn State, and is listed at 220 pounds with Liberty.
The program’s social media accounts showed Barbir squatting 495 pounds during a strength and conditioning session.
Injury update
Freeze one week ago listed off three wide receivers who were battling injuries — Noah Frith, DJ Stubbs and CJ Daniels — and that was on top of the likes of CJ Yarbrough and DeMario Douglas both dealing with injuries earlier in training camp.
The coach said “everybody’s going to give it a go” from the receiver corps against Western Kentucky, a big boost for new quarterback Malik Willis in his first start.
Yarbrough, Frith and Stubbs are projected starters, while Douglas and Daniels are Stubbs’ backups in the slot. Javian Lofton and Kevin Shaa are the backups at outside receiver.
The secondary was also hit hard by injuries in the latter stages of training camp, but the majority of those players will be able to play.
Cornerback Isaiah Avery and rover Tim Kidd-Glass are both listed as questionable.
Linebacker depth
The linebacker corps is arguably the thinnest on the Liberty roster. Nine players are listed at the position, and the Flames are already going to be without Amarii Jenkins for a majority of the season with an undisclosed knee injury.
The defense, though, received some good news with Tyren Dupree being cleared to play after dealing with an injury late in camp.
Dupree is expected to start at Will linebacker next to UNC Charlotte transfer Anthony Butler.
“We’re going to be a bit shallow at linebacker the entire year. Dupree is ready to go, so that’s definitely a bonus,” Freeze said. “We can’t fix that until another recruiting cycle, so hopefully we can stay healthy there and those guys will perform very well. We’re excited to have him back for sure.”
Redshirt junior Aaron Pierre is listed as Dupree’s backup, and seniors Tyron Staples (Liberty High in Bedford) and Matt Terrell (Liberty Christian) are both expected to contribute on special teams.
That’s when the depth gets really young, really fast.
Redshirt freshmen Malik Caper and Carl Poole are Butler’s backups at Mike linebacker, and true freshmen DJ Humes and Gabe Fuster are expected to use this season to adapt to the college game.
