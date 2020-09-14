Flames football notes: Kicker battle decided, two defensive backs questionable, and linebacker depth

The battle to see who would be Liberty’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Western Kentucky wasn’t the only position battle that lasted the entire training camp.

The Flames’ starting place kicker was also decided Monday morning.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze announced Alex Barbir, the former Penn State kicker, will get the starting nod and handle the place kicking duties against the Hilltoppers.

“Barbir is going to get the start,” Freeze said. “He’s actually performed very well over the last week and a half. Our confidence has grown in that regard toward our field goals and extra points.”

Barbir hasn’t played competitively since Sept. 16, 2017, when he was a redshirt freshman at Penn State. He transferred to Liberty and attended classes in 2018 and 2019, and then finally joined the football team this past February.

Barbir beat out Jason Stricker, the lone kicker signed in the past two recruiting cycles, and Jake Brickell for the starting nod.

Stricker is also listed as Aidan Alves’ backup at punter.