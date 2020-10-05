Flames football notes: Kidd-Glass could make Liberty debut Saturday

Freeze said he could have played, but the staff chose not to play him.

Freshmen defensive linemen Aakil Washington and Rashad Whitehead are both expected to return to practice Tuesday, according to Freeze. The two were ruled out against North Alabama on game day.

A first for the program

Liberty received one vote in the coaches’ Top 25 poll Sunday after improving to 3-0 following its 28-7 win over North Alabama.

It was the first time the Flames received a vote in one of the two major FBS Top 25 polls.

“That’s certainly something that people would look at and give you some recognition. It can be short-lived, I know that, so I think of it as fake news kind of right now or rat poison, that’s what I told our kids this morning, if it’s not handled the right way,” said Freeze, who is one of 62 head coaches who vote in the poll. “There’s no doubt that’s a positive. I love doing things that you’re first at and if that truly is the first that we’ve gotten votes in the Top 25, that’s an accomplishment and one that we can hopefully capitalize on and make us hungry to stay in those discussions.

"Our schedule is getting ready to get very difficult. Not that it hasn’t been difficult. I work for a great administration, but I tell them all the time that their scheduling and coaches’ scheduling, we would do things differently a little bit. Our schedule is getting ready to get very difficult. We’ll find out if we deserve to be in those discussions for real.”

