Flames football notes: Kidd-Glass could make Liberty debut Saturday

Tim Kidd-Glass, a safety who transferred to Liberty from N.C. State, could make his season debut Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe.
The Danville native was listed atop the depth chart entering training camp, but has not played yet with an undisclosed injury.
He did not travel with the team to Western Kentucky for the season opener, and was present on the sidelines in the home games against FIU and North Alabama.
“Should have Tim Kidd-Glass back in some form or fashion for this game,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said Monday. “Probably will be a limited role for him, but we would like to get him out there.”
Kidd-Glass will add to a rover rotation that has seen Benjamin Alexander and JaVon Scruggs both start at the position in the opening three weeks. Alexander started in the opening two weeks before Symons shifted the safety rotation against UNA.
Scruggs moved from strong safety (nickelback) to rover and Juawan Treadwell made his first start at strong safety. Scruggs shifted to strong safety when Alexander was in the game.
Treadwell made the most of his first start with six tackles (five solo) against the Lions.
Scruggs finished with seven tackles and a forced fumble.
“I thought he tackled well. I was really pleased with that,” Symons said of Treadwell. “I love Juawan, he’s got a great heart, he’s a really good young man if you guys get to know him. He’s eager to please, he wants to be coached.
“I knew those first couple of weeks weren’t easy because he wanted to get on the field. We made some moves. I thought Scruggs was really effective there out at the boundary, and he’s a guy that can play both for us. That’s the positive he’s a guy that we can move back to nickel/strong safety or we can keep him at rover.
“I thought Treadwell flew around and made some plays. Had a couple of errors on some things that we’ve got to get cleaned up, but I think overall did some really positive things for his first extended playing time.”
Injury report
Alexander was one of three players who suffered injuries against UNA.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Alexander “was a little gimpy” in Monday’s practice with an ankle injury, but added “I think he’ll be fine.”
Another safety, Cedric Stone, suffered a concussion in the first half and is listed as day-to-day while in concussion protocol.
Tight end Johnny Huntley went into the medical tent during the first quarter and was having difficulty putting weight on his right knee. Freeze said Huntley is expected to play against the Warhawks. “He was moving around pretty good this morning,” the coach said.
Wide receiver Noah Frith is “another week away, two weeks away” in his recovery from a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Elijah James was held out for precautionary reasons.
Freeze said he could have played, but the staff chose not to play him.
Freshmen defensive linemen Aakil Washington and Rashad Whitehead are both expected to return to practice Tuesday, according to Freeze. The two were ruled out against North Alabama on game day.
A first for the program
Liberty received one vote in the coaches’ Top 25 poll Sunday after improving to 3-0 following its 28-7 win over North Alabama.
It was the first time the Flames received a vote in one of the two major FBS Top 25 polls.
“That’s certainly something that people would look at and give you some recognition. It can be short-lived, I know that, so I think of it as fake news kind of right now or rat poison, that’s what I told our kids this morning, if it’s not handled the right way,” said Freeze, who is one of 62 head coaches who vote in the poll. “There’s no doubt that’s a positive. I love doing things that you’re first at and if that truly is the first that we’ve gotten votes in the Top 25, that’s an accomplishment and one that we can hopefully capitalize on and make us hungry to stay in those discussions.
"Our schedule is getting ready to get very difficult. Not that it hasn’t been difficult. I work for a great administration, but I tell them all the time that their scheduling and coaches’ scheduling, we would do things differently a little bit. Our schedule is getting ready to get very difficult. We’ll find out if we deserve to be in those discussions for real.”
