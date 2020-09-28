Flames football notes: Liberty vs. G5 opponents; Lemonier's NFL debut; disconcerting signals, and more

Hugh Freeze has repeatedly stated his vision for the Liberty football program is for the Flames to become one of the better Group of Five programs. The facilities are Power Five quality, but Liberty is still the newest member of the Football Bowl Subdivision and will need to take time to establish itself at college football’s top tier.
The Flames have opened 2020 with back-to-back victories over teams from Conference USA, one of five conferences that make up the G5 group. That group includes the American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt Conference, Mid-American Conference and Mountain West Conference. Independents Army, New Mexico State, UMass and UConn are also included in that list, while Notre Dame and BYU are widely considered part of the Power Five contingent.
Liberty is 12-5 against G5 programs since its inaugural FBS season in 2018, and the Flames sport an 8-1 mark versus those teams since Freeze took over before the 2019 campaign.
“You’ve got to give the success to the people who laid the foundation — Coach Gill and his staff — and the administration here,” Freeze said Monday. “They’ve put in place the things that I think you need to be successful to build this into one of the Group of Five top programs.
“Are we on that track? The record is what it is. You can’t make that up. Have we arrived? No way that we have yet. We’re not deep enough at certain spots, we’ve still got to get a deeper roster. Do I believe we can do that? Absolutely. I wouldn’t have taken this job if I didn’t believe that, and I believe it even more today than I did two years ago or a year and a half ago whenever it was.”
Liberty was 4-4 against G5 competition in Turner Gill’s final season in 2018.
Freeze and the Flames went 6-1 against G5 foes last season, with the lone loss coming in the season’s second week at Louisiana. The marquee victory came over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl.
Liberty has opened this season with back-to-back victories over Western Kentucky and FIU, teams from Conference USA, and has a third matchup with a C-USA team on Oct. 24 against Southern Miss.
The Flames play two Sun Belt teams later this season against Louisiana-Monroe (Oct. 10) and Coastal Carolina (Dec. 5).
“I do think we’re on track,” Freeze said. “Are we ahead of schedule? I don’t really know. It’s too early to tell. I do think we beat two quality football teams in the last two weeks. Where they rank in the Group of Five and in that conference this year remains to be seen, but I do believe we’re on track.”
Lemonier makes NFL debut
Jessie Lemonier made his NFL debut Sunday in the Los Angeles Chargers’ home game against the Carolina Panthers.
The former Liberty defensive end was called up from the practice squad to the active roster late in the week and played three snaps on special teams. He did not record a tackle.
“He deserves it. That dude works so hard and I love him like a son,” Liberty defensive line coach Josh Aldridge said Monday. “I talked to him yesterday when he was about to head to the stadium. I’m so proud of him. Hopefully I can find a way to watch [the Chargers’ game at Tampa Bay] this next weekend. I just wasn’t able to watch the actual game [against the Panthers]. I’m really happy for him. Anytime you can see your players reach their goals and their dreams; he’s got a degree in his hand and he’s out there playing in the NFL in California. I’m really proud and happy for him.”
Lemonier joins Washington wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden as active Liberty players in the NFL.
Gandy-Golden had a 22-yard run on an end around Sunday at Cleveland. His first career reception came on a 3-yard catch two Sundays ago at Arizona.
Disconcerting penalties
FIU was twice whistled for what referee Riley Johnson called “disconcerting signals” in the third quarter Saturday. Those are extremely rare penalties to call because the defense has to be caught simulating the offense’s snap count.
Freeze said FIU was warned during the first series of the first half to not clap, which was how the Flames handled their snap count against the Golden Panthers.
“We talked to the officials and they went and talked to the opponents and they stopped for the remainder of the first half,” Freeze said. “The first series of the second half, it began again. The officials did the right thing, got together and communicated and got the call right. That’s what the call was.”
Typically those tendencies by defenses to draw false start penalties are missed in loud, raucous stadiums. Liberty is limited to 1,000 fans because of Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandate, and those types of penalties are easier to hear by the officials.
“The stadium wasn’t as loud as it normally is, but we’ve kind of got our minds set where you just can’t use that as any kind of reason not to perform well,” Freeze said. “It’s out of my control, it’s out of our administration’s control, it’s out of our kids’ control. Whatever you can’t control, let’s don't worry about it and let’s control what we can, and that’s create our own energy by the way we play. That’s kind of the message they’ll hear from me every single week.”
Roles expanding from Green, Charles
Defensive tackles William Green and Kendy Charles have yet to play this season despite being dressed for the first two games. Aldridge said that will change in the coming weeks as he expects the two to have expanded roles in the defensive line rotation.
“Kendy Charles is a guy whose role is about to get bigger as well. I know you’ve not yet seen him in a game yet, but behind the scenes him and Will Green are getting a lot better every single day,” Aldridge said. “I think you’ll see both of them as well.”
Charles is one of three true freshmen expected to play on the defensive line this season.
Aakil Washington played in the opener and Stephen Sings saw action against FIU.
Those three add depth to a position that is arguably the deepest on the defensive side of the ball, especially with Sings and Washington adding depth to defensive end.
“I’d give them a really high grade. I don’t know what letter I’d give them, but I’d give them a really high grade,” Aldridge said of Signs and Washington. “Steve graded out I think 89% this weekend, so that’s pretty good for your first game, and Aakil I believe was around that same deal against Western Kentucky. For them, the ability’s there. There’s no evaluation for me from the standpoint of ability. It’s just learning what we want them to do because when you have so many guys who are solid athletically, there’s only so many reps to go around at practice. Just getting them in those spots slowly but surely is what we’re trying to do. I think they’ve kind of crossed that threshold now as we get into October here soon of being able to help us on every down, not just passing downs and not just run downs. I think you can trust them, and that’s what they’re building up — trust.”
