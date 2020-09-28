Flames football notes: Liberty vs. G5 opponents; Lemonier's NFL debut; disconcerting signals, and more

“I’d give them a really high grade. I don’t know what letter I’d give them, but I’d give them a really high grade,” Aldridge said of Signs and Washington. “Steve graded out I think 89% this weekend, so that’s pretty good for your first game, and Aakil I believe was around that same deal against Western Kentucky. For them, the ability’s there. There’s no evaluation for me from the standpoint of ability. It’s just learning what we want them to do because when you have so many guys who are solid athletically, there’s only so many reps to go around at practice. Just getting them in those spots slowly but surely is what we’re trying to do. I think they’ve kind of crossed that threshold now as we get into October here soon of being able to help us on every down, not just passing downs and not just run downs. I think you can trust them, and that’s what they’re building up — trust.”