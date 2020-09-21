Flames football notes: Preparing for sparse crowd, true freshmen getting playing time, and injury update

Liberty’s players and coaching staff got a first-hand experience at what a social-distance crowd looks and sounds like during Saturday’s game at Western Kentucky.
It gave the team an idea of what it would be like to play at home with only 1,000 fans because of reopening guidelines in place by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
The Flames open the home slate this weekend against FIU.
“We’ll start preaching to our kids Tuesday that we create our energy, just like we did last week,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. “It will be just like practice really. It’ll be like practice in our stadium. We won’t change anything about the preparation, but we will tell them what it will be like so there’s no surprises come Saturday.”
The Flames (1-0) created their own energy during their 30-24 victory over the Hiltoppers before an announced crowd of 4,276 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The WKU marching band was spaced out in one corner of the stadium, and the university had to frequently rely on music being played over the loudspeakers to generate excitement.
At the end of the third quarter following a WKU punt, Flames safety JaVon Scruggs could be easily heard throughout the stadium twice screaming “Let’s go!” The stadium had gotten that quiet with the Hilltoppers trailing.
Liberty has won 15 of its last 17 home openers. One of those losses came last season in the season opener against Syracuse (a 24-0 setback with Freeze relegated to a hospital bed), and the Flames rebounded by not losing again in 2019 at Williams Stadium.
“It’s still our home field and it’s got to mean something to us,” Freeze said. “Hopefully the leadership of our team will understand that and help. When things are regurgitated that they hear from me and my staff in the locker room, that’s when you start having the chance to be a special team. We’ve got to depend upon that at some point. Hopefully they’ll get the message loud and clear on that about us protecting our home and creating our own energy.”
Playing the freshmen
Seven true freshmen made their collegiate debuts Saturday at Western Kentucky, highlighted by Quinton Reese making the start alongside sophomore Chris Megginson (Heritage) at cornerback.
Cornerback Deon Biggins, rover Jerome Jolly, wide receiver CJ Daniels, defensive end Aakil Washington and safeties Chancellor Smith and Aaron Lovins played against the Hilltoppers.
Biggins, Jolly, Smith and Lovins were primarily used on special teams. Daniels saw plenty of action at receiver in the second half with Yarbrough sitting out, and Washington played at defensive end when Durrell Johnson was dealing with cramps in the second half.
The only true freshmen who traveled and did not play were offensive lineman Will Buchanan, defensive end Stephen Sings and defensive tackle Kendy Charles.
Defensive coordinator Scott Symons said he didn’t play as many linemen as he would have like against WKU because the Hilltoppers only ran 53 plays compared to Liberty’s 79.
“We’re going to play to win; we’ll play whoever,” Freeze said. “Obviously you don’t have to worry about the four-game-burning-a-redshirt kid, which is good. That’s the only thing that would change. We’re going to play whatever kids we think give us the opportunity to win. You’re kind of limited when you go on the road, you can’t take them all, but when you play at home, you’ve got kids that can dress that can play.”
The freshmen, and all of the other players for that matter, can play as many games as they want this season without losing a year of eligibility.
Injury update
Running back Peytton Pickett (ankle) and wide receiver CJ Yarbrough (right foot) were the only players who left Saturday’s game because of injury. Freeze said he thinks Pickett will be fine and listed Yarbrough as day-to-day.
‘Hopefully CJ and Peytton will recover fast from their setbacks,” Freeze said.
Freeze also listed cornerbacks Jimmy Faulks and Isaiah Avery, rover Tim Kidd-Glass and wide receiver Noah Frith as “possible” for the upcoming game against FIU.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!