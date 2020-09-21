Flames football notes: Preparing for sparse crowd, true freshmen getting playing time, and injury update

Liberty’s players and coaching staff got a first-hand experience at what a social-distance crowd looks and sounds like during Saturday’s game at Western Kentucky.

It gave the team an idea of what it would be like to play at home with only 1,000 fans because of reopening guidelines in place by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

The Flames open the home slate this weekend against FIU.

“We’ll start preaching to our kids Tuesday that we create our energy, just like we did last week,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. “It will be just like practice really. It’ll be like practice in our stadium. We won’t change anything about the preparation, but we will tell them what it will be like so there’s no surprises come Saturday.”

The Flames (1-0) created their own energy during their 30-24 victory over the Hiltoppers before an announced crowd of 4,276 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

The WKU marching band was spaced out in one corner of the stadium, and the university had to frequently rely on music being played over the loudspeakers to generate excitement.