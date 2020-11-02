Flames football notes: Yarbrough, Frith expected back; updates on Mack, Dabney; recruiting gets boost, and more

Hugh Freeze pointed out frequently during the first six weeks of the season the Liberty offense hasn’t operated at full strength, especially at wide receiver.
The Flames haven’t played with outside receivers CJ Yarbrough and Noah Frith in the same game. The two receivers are considered the team’s most explosive playmakers on the outside, and both are finally fully healthy for the first time this season.
Yarbrough and Frith both practiced Monday morning and Freeze is expecting them to play Saturday when No. 25 Liberty visits Virginia Tech for a noon kickoff.
“They looked great this morning. Really excited to have both of those guys back,” Freeze said. “They’re going to make us better in whatever games we play in to have both of them out there.”
Frith has only played in one game this season. He missed the opener at Western Kentucky with a foot injury and then suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter against FIU.
The redshirt sophomore had three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers.
Yarbrough, on the other hand, has sporadically played this season while dealing with a shoulder injury. He started against WKU, North Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe and came off the bench to play against Southern Miss.
The redshirt freshman is fourth on the team in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (149).
Fellow receiver Javian Lofton, though, appears to be out for at least one more week. He suffered a partially torn PCL in the lead up to the Flames’ Oct. 24 matchup with Southern Miss, and Freeze listed him as doubtful for Saturday’s game.
The running back and cornerback rooms received good new Monday with Joshua Mack and Emanuel Dabney both participating in practice. Freeze said Mack “looked good” and Dabney “looked fine.”
Capitalizing on recruiting
Liberty concluded its open week by moving into the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in program history. The week started off with a bang, too, when the highest-rated recruit verbally committed to the program.
The Flames received a commitment from Khristian Zachary, a defensive lineman from Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Zachary is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and his player rating by the recruiting service would make him the highest-rated to ever commit to Liberty.
He is ranked No. 279 on the 2021 ESPN 300 recruiting database, and the network rates him as a four-star prospect.
“Obviously these are huge things that are happening for us to help us recruit. It’s our job now to figure out with the current climate and culture of the pandemic, how do you capitalize on what you’re doing to get kids across the finish line, hopefully in that early signing period, to come join you. That’s the biggest challenge,” Freeze said. “I talk to all our current commits every single week in Zoom calls and feel like we’re in a good position with all of those guys. It’s still in your mind, you’re always thinking how do we capitalize on being undefeated, Top 25, how do we use it to help us get kids to commit here. Certainly it’s a lot easier having those facts than it would be the other way around, particularly with kids not being able to come to campus. It’ll be interesting to see how the December signing period goes with kids not being able to visit campuses.”
Zachary joins a list of fellow commits who chose Liberty over offers from Power Five programs.
Zachary held reported offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and others.
Zachary is the 19th verbal commitment in Liberty’s 2021 recruiting class. He joins Miguel Jackson and Christopher Boti as the defensive linemen in the class.
