Flames football notes: Yarbrough, Frith expected back; updates on Mack, Dabney; recruiting gets boost, and more

Capitalizing on recruiting

“Obviously these are huge things that are happening for us to help us recruit. It’s our job now to figure out with the current climate and culture of the pandemic, how do you capitalize on what you’re doing to get kids across the finish line, hopefully in that early signing period, to come join you. That’s the biggest challenge,” Freeze said. “I talk to all our current commits every single week in Zoom calls and feel like we’re in a good position with all of those guys. It’s still in your mind, you’re always thinking how do we capitalize on being undefeated, Top 25, how do we use it to help us get kids to commit here. Certainly it’s a lot easier having those facts than it would be the other way around, particularly with kids not being able to come to campus. It’ll be interesting to see how the December signing period goes with kids not being able to visit campuses.”