Flames football position breakdown: Defensive line

Josh Aldridge probably doesn’t like to think about his first spring practice at Liberty back in 2019. The defensive line coach had 10 players in his unit and they were predominantly defensive ends. Those practices were geared more toward staying healthy and teaching ends how to play inside if they were needed.
As training camp continues for the 2020 campaign, Aldridge has arguably the deepest position group on defense. He has speed and power pass rushers off the edge. Most of the depth at tackle and nose guard returns with a better understanding of the defense. Plus, there’s six talented newcomers who have provided a spark as the Flames look to replace the production of Jessie Lemonier and Vincent Elefante.
“I think we’ve got an opportunity to be pretty good,” Aldridge said.
WHO’S GONE?
DE Jessie Lemonier (2019 stats: 80 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 5 QBH, 1 FF)
DT Vincent Elefante (2019 stats: 29 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks)
NG Devonte Lloyd (2019 stats: 1 QBH)
NG Devin Pearson (2019 stats: 9 tackles)
DE Zach Amerson (2019 stats: 1 appearance)
DE Dylan Gilfoy (2019 stats: did not play)
DE Thaddius Watson (2019 stats: 2 tackles)
DEFENSIVE END
» TreShaun Clark (Soph., DE, 6-1, 230, Cape Coral (Fla.) High School/Danville)
2019 stats: 39 tackles (25 solo), 8.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 FF
Clark entered the starting lineup following the first of the Flames’ two off weeks last season and never relinquished the spot during a fantastic freshman campaign. The Danville native showcased his explosive first step on the pass rush opposite of Lemonier and was frequently making plays in the backfield. He made the most of Liberty’s Cure Bowl appearance with eight tackles and one sack as he defended the Georgia Southern option attack and made life miserable for quarterback Shai Werts.
“I’ve seen him change his body. He’s continuing to get bigger. The big thing for Tre that I’ve told him is he’s got to be the secret sauce,” Aldridge said. “He’s got to be the guy who plays multiple positions because if Tre can play multiple positions, then these new guys can kind of form in line and we can move Tre accordingly to fit how these new guys are progressing. You saw him play opposite of Jessie; he’s going to have the opportunity to play what Jessie played last year to the boundary a little bit, he’s going to play what he played to the field last year.
“He’s already been a great leader by example, he works hard when he’s in the building,” Aldridge added. “What I’ve told him is be a leader when he’s outside the building. He’s always going to be going hard and going hard when he’s here. It’s him leading those guys out in the dorms and things like that.”
» Austin Lewis (Jr., 6-6, 260, David Crockett High School/Jonesborough, Tenn.)
2019 stats: 33 tackles (15 solo), 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 PD, 3 QBH, 1 FF
Lewis didn’t have the impact during his sophomore season that he enjoyed during his freshman campaign. He dislocated a kneecap during the team’s mock game before the season, and had to battle through that pain with a defensive end rotation still relatively thin. Then, later in the season at Rutgers, he suffered a concussion and missed some time.
Aldridge, though, is high on Lewis’ potential this season. The 6-foot-6 Lewis played at 230 pounds during his first two seasons, and now he’s closer to 270 pounds to make him one of the most powerful pass rushers on the roster.
“The guy just had some bad luck last year,” Aldridge said. “I really love his attitude. … He always struggled putting on weight. He’s got that huge frame and you’d love to see him get bigger. He’s almost 270 pounds now. He, I think, will be much more powerful and he’ll have a real big role for us.”
» Matt Terrell (R-Sr., 6-4, 240, James Madison University/Lynchburg)
2019 stats: did not play
Terrell is the most recent addition to the roster and adds valuable experience to a unit that is flush with youth. His previous stops after graduating from Liberty Christian Academy include UVa (2016), Garden City Community College (2017) and JMU (2018), and he did not play in 2019.
Terrell enjoyed a stellar freshman season at UVa with 29 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, a half sack and one fumble recovery. He transferred to Garden City and posted 90 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, three sacks, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and two blocked kicks. In 2018, he played at JMU and finished with 15 tackles, three TFLs, one sack and one pass breakup.
DEPTH DE
» Rashad Whitehead (Fr., 6-2, 245, B.E.S.T. Academy/Atlanta, Ga.)
2019 at B.E.S.T. Academy: 69 tackles (58 solo), 10.0 TFL, 6.0 sacks, 11 QBH, 2 FR, 3 FF
» Karsen Perkins (Fr., 6-4, 260, Northwest Cabarrus High School/Concord, N.C.)
2019 stats at NW Cabarrus High: 42 tackles (31 solo), 9.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 16 TFL, 4 PD
Whitehead and Perkins are two of five talented freshmen expected to make an impact in the coming seasons. With the veteran presence ahead of them, there is no rush to speed up the development process for Whitehead and Perkins as they get their feet wet in the college ranks. Aldridge envisions both maturing into power pass rushers off the edge, and they will likely see some time this season as the staff takes advantage of the four-game redshirt rule.
“Rashad is kind of the real, savvy, intelligent one,” Aldridge said. “He’s the one that picks up on things the quickest with the raw, natural ability.”
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
» Elijah James (Sr., 6-5, 295, Iowa Western Community College/Chicago, Ill.)
2019 stats: 19 tackles (7 solo), 1.5 TFL, 1 QBH
James spent a good chunk of last season as a third-down pass rush option either inside at tackle or coming off the edge. He had that type of versatility because he weighed 270 pounds when he arrived on campus and was gradually adding weight during the season. Now, at a comfortable weight range between 295 and 300 pounds, James moves into a more prominent role following Elefante’s graduation. He still has the speed and quick burst, which could make him a challenge to block for guards and centers.
“You look at Elijah James who came in a little underweight to start and it took him the whole year to get his weight back,” Aldridge said. “He’s up to 300 now. He’s the prettiest dude on the yard and he’s having a great offseason.”
» William Green (R-Jr., 6-6, 320, Georgia Military College/Albany, Ga.)
2019 stats: did not play because of injury
Green wasn’t able to make an immediate impact last season with a stress reaction in one of his feet keeping him on the sideline for all 13 games. The time off, though, allowed him to focus on his upper-body strength and add 10 pounds of muscle since his arrival on campus. The 6-foot-6 Green is arguably the most imposing player the Flames have at tackle and he is expected to be a focal point in the rotation.
» Elisha Mitchell (Sr., 6-3, 315, Bayside High School/Virginia Beach)
2019 stats: 9 tackles (5 solo), 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 QBH
Mitchell missed all of the 2018 season with an undisclosed injury, but returned last season and made an impact in the season’s final weeks. He pushed his way into the rotation with Green and Lloyd both dealing with injuries, and Mitchell never looked back with consistent play against the run when he spelled Elefante and James.
DEPTH DT
» Mason Wolk (R-Jr., 6-2, 265, Liberty Christian Academy/Bedford)
2019 stats: 6 tackles (3 solo), 2.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PD
Wolk was one of four players recently put on scholarship and is expected to have a similar type role again this season. Last season, he primarily played on special teams while also getting valuable snaps on the line when players were dinged up or needed a breather. That role is expected to suit him again this year, though it wouldn’t be shocking to see him more frequently on defensive snaps with the coaching staff’s desire to rotate regularly to keep fresh bodies on the field.
» Kendy Charles (Fr., 6-1, 290, Orange Park High School/Orange Park, Fla.)
2019 stats at Orange Park High: 120 tackles (80 solo), 14.0 TFL, 10 sacks, 14 QBH, 1 PD, 4 blocked kicks
Charles was considered the steal of the signing class, in Aldridge’s eyes. The 6-foot-1 Charles, in addition to his play on the gridiron, was a weightlifter in high school. He competed in the 237-pound class and kept his weight between 233.6 and 237.2 pounds during competition between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The weight at defensive tackle didn’t appeal to many, but Aldridge saw the untapped potential in Charles’ frame.
“Kendy was kind of a steal for us. He wasn’t highly recruited just because he weighed about 245 when he was a junior,” Aldridge said. “The reason he weighed 245 was because he was a state powerlifter and was trying to stay underweight. When you see the kid, you know he can gain a lot of weight. He had big hips and things like that. He transitioned to a heavyweight going into his senior year, so he continued to gain his weight. We got kind of a steal with him because he’s about 290 now in a good way. He’s playing three-technique with Elijah James and Elisha Mitchell and Mason Wolk and those guys. Even at 18 years old, he’s one of the strongest guys on the team. He’s kind of like Ralfs [Rusins] — football is still really raw to him. He’s only scratching the surface. Just a phenomenal kid, very independent in how he works and things like that, you don’t have to motivate him.”
NOSE GUARD
» Ralfs Rusins (R-Sr., 6-6, 325, Riga Hansa Secondary School/Carnikava, Latvia)
2019 stats: 60 tackles (15 solo), 6.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
Rusins saw action in all 12 games as a sophomore, but was buried on the depth chart and only posted 13 tackles and one sack. His fortunes changed when Aldridge took over the unit and saw the potential the Latvian possessed as an unstoppable force in the middle of the line.
Rusins made his impact felt with a nine-tackle, one-sack performance against Syracuse in the 2019 opener, and he continually found ways to make an impact for the improved defensive line.
The 6-foot-6 Rusins has added 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason to give him more power in both run and pass defense.
“I think if you watch the tape, when he’s making these tackles, he plays with a really high motor for such a big guy,” Aldridge said. “That’s what I tell my guys all the time. I think that’s what stands out for him at the next level if he gets that opportunity, which I think he will. I think when you’ve got a guy that plays hard, he can anticipate blocks and things like that, he’s extremely intelligent, he’s one of the smartest guys in the room, and that was without playing a ton of football. Football is still a new game to him. As he’s progressed, I’ve been really pleased with how he not only leads the room but just how he anticipates and makes plays just from his intelligence and his motor.”
» Henry Chibueze (R-Soph., 6-3, 355, Woodbridge High School/Woodbridge)
2019 stats: 2 tackles (2 assisted)
Chibueze was one of the most coveted signees in Liberty’s 2018 recruiting class when he spurred Virginia to play offensive line for the Flames. He saw some playing time as a true freshman under Turner Gill’s staff, but the new coaching staff saw something different in the imposing figure. Chibueze was naturally strong and has the ability to move linemen in the trenches. They moved him to defense during the 2019 campaign, and now he’s factoring in as a rotational player behind Rusins.
“He’s going to play with Ralfs; him and Ralfs are playing that nose guard position,” Aldridge said. “Ralfs does a really good job of teaching him some things. I’ve tried to take a little bit off Ralfs in the first couple of days [of training camp] because I know what Ralfs can do and get Henry out there and get him ready. I’ve been pleased with it. He’s just got to play himself into shape a little bit. It’s a little bit more of a turn and run game when you play D-line versus O-line, so that’s what he’s getting used to is more of the conditioning part of playing defense. He’s naturally strong; he might be one of the strongest guys on the team and he’s really explosive to be as heavy as he is.”
» Micaiah Overton (R-Fr., 6-4, 275, Bessemer Academy/College Station, Texas)
2019 stats: did not play
Overton is another player the staff has converted from offense to defense. He was signed to play tight end and weighed 225 pounds when he arrived on campus. Overton spent last season redshirting and getting bigger. He weighs 275 pounds now and fits the mold of an interior defensive linemen, while also maintaining his quick feet and strong reflexes from his time working with the tight ends.
BANDIT
» Durrell Johnson (Jr., 6-4, 240, ASA College Brooklyn/Baltimore, Md.)
2019 stats at ASA: 41 tackles, 20 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 1 FR
Johnson is being tasked with replacing Lemonier at bandit, and the coaching staff has raved about his development during the early stages of training camp. Johnson weighed between 225 and 230 pounds during his sophomore year at ASA College, and he’s bulked up to 240 entering this season. Johnson was named second-team NJCAA All-America last season with 20 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks in eight games.
“A lot of pass rush ability is just things you’re born with. He could roll out of bed and go pass rush for us right now,” Aldridge said. “The things we’re trying to teach him, there’s a lot more to football than just that, and he’s one of those guys that had to change his body in the offseason. When he got here, he was about 220. He’s over 240 now as well.”
» Jayod Sanders (Sr., 6-3, 240, Leon High School/Tallahassee, Fla.)
2019 stats: 13 tackles (7 solo), 5.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 PD
Sanders has always had the pass rush ability since arriving at Liberty. He played as a true freshman, though saw that playing time dwindle during his sophomore campaign. There was a bright spot here and there, but he wasn’t getting the consistent time needed to develop on the field. Part of the lack of playing time came from only carrying 210 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame. He had the quick first step, but offensive tackles could push him around if he didn’t get leverage. Sanders has bulked up in the offseason and is weighing at 240 pounds and has transformed from a role player into a featured player.
“Jayod’s the first one that comes to mind,” Aldridge said. “Jayod historically was a guy who struggled putting on weight and he’s up to 240 pounds now, which is great for a guy who is so quick already.”
» Aakil Washington (Fr., 6-2, 230, Wheeler High School/Marietta, Ga.)
2019 stats at Wheeler High: 59 tackles, 13 sacks, 3 FF
» Stephen Sings (Fr., 6-4, 225, Zebulon B. Vance High School/Charlotte, N.C.)
Washington and Sings will play at some point this season, that much is certain. Sings is the second highest recruit to sign with Liberty, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, while Washington is another three-star recruit who joined the fold in the past recruiting cycle. Of the five freshmen, Sings and Washington have impressed the most with their pass rush ability, and Aldridge said Signs is further along in his development. Of note, Sings had initially pledged to Virginia Tech before eventually signing with Liberty in late April.
“Aakil and Steve Sings have a lot of pass rush ability. Those guys, kind of like I said about Durrell, they can roll out of bed and go rush the passer. Just snap the ball and they’re going to get back there,” Aldridge said.
“Stephen Signs and Aakil Washington, their first step is pretty impressive. I don’t want to crown them or anything just yet, they’ve got a lot of work to do.
“From a running standpoint of the freshmen, Steve and Aakil are pretty quick.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!