Flames football position breakdown: Defensive line

“Kendy was kind of a steal for us. He wasn’t highly recruited just because he weighed about 245 when he was a junior,” Aldridge said. “The reason he weighed 245 was because he was a state powerlifter and was trying to stay underweight. When you see the kid, you know he can gain a lot of weight. He had big hips and things like that. He transitioned to a heavyweight going into his senior year, so he continued to gain his weight. We got kind of a steal with him because he’s about 290 now in a good way. He’s playing three-technique with Elijah James and Elisha Mitchell and Mason Wolk and those guys. Even at 18 years old, he’s one of the strongest guys on the team. He’s kind of like Ralfs [Rusins] — football is still really raw to him. He’s only scratching the surface. Just a phenomenal kid, very independent in how he works and things like that, you don’t have to motivate him.”