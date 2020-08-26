Flames football position breakdown: Linebackers

The linebacker position last season was viewed as one of strength for Liberty. Solomon Ajayi and Brandon Tillmon provided veteran leadership; Amarii Jenkins and Waylen Cozad brought in experience; Remington Green added depth; and Tyren Dupree was coming into his own.
Dupree is the only one of the group that will likely play this season, which has made the linebacker room one of the thinnest in the entire program. Ajayi and Tillmon graduated; Cozad and Green both transferred; redshirt freshman Aubrey Williams is no longer on the roster; and Jenkins suffered an undisclosed injury during a non-contact portion of practice that could force him to miss most, if not all, of the upcoming season.
That means the Flames will rely heavily on a graduate transfer who hasn’t played a competitive snap in a full calendar year (Anthony Butler), two younger linebackers (Malik Caper and Dupree), and a player who spent all of 2019 on the scout team (Aaron Pierre).
“We’ve got some new guys that didn’t play as many snaps for us last year that are really coming on. It’s still early ... “ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Scott Symons said. “Guys like Aaron Pierre, Malik Caper, Anthony Butler who transferred here from the University of Charlotte, all have shown some positive things. Tyren Dupree just got back a couple of days ago, so those guys have all repped with the 1s and the 2s. We’ve just got to keep coming on there. I feel good about what we have in that room. We’ve got some young guys, like even Carl Poole, who’s repping with the 3s, that I’ve really been pleased with. We don’t have a lot of depth in that room. Right now, we’re probably under scholarship there still.
“I’m going to remain optimistic with the rest of the guys.”
WHO’S GONE
Solomon Ajayi (2019 stats: 93 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 0.5 sack, 5 QBH, 1 FF)
Brandon Tillmon (2019 stats: 38 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 1 PD)
Waylen Cozad (2019 stats: 25 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 QBH)
Remington Green (2019 stats: 8 tackles, 1.0 TFL)
Aubrey Williams (2019 stats: 2 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack)
Christian Launius (2019 stats: played in eight games)
Cheapell Morris (2019 stats: did not play)
Vincent Mangogna (2019 stats: did not play)
» MIKE LINEBACKER
Anthony Butler (Gr., 6-1, 225, UNC Charlotte/Charlotte, N.C.)
2019 stats: 3 tackles (2 solo) in 2 games
Butler signed with Liberty after playing in only two games as a senior at Charlotte. He is 12th in 49ers history with 146 career tackles thanks to becoming a starter midway through his sophomore season in 2017. Butler enrolled at Charlotte in the spring semester of 2016, so he immediately becomes the elder statesman of this Liberty defense.
“I’m not really asking him as far as much leadership. He is an older guy, but I want him first as a transfer to come here and … lead by example. I think that’s the first and foremost thing when it comes to leadership is how you carry yourself every day, your body language, how you talk to yourself,” Symons said. “He’s got a lot of experience, he’s played under multiple coordinators in very similar systems — some that I know and have a tremendous amount of respect for. I think from a football standpoint, he’s probably got the highest IQ just from game experience and those sorts of things. He’s definitely in better shape than when we started in the spring. He didn’t do anything for a couple of months. I’ve got really high expectations. He’s got a chance, and he’s got to continue to push himself and grow and push himself mentally. Those are the things that we’re challenging him to do. When he stops thinking and just plays, he’s got some very natural football instincts and a very high football IQ for sure.”
Malik Caper (R-Fr., 6-1, 215, Grapevine Faith Christian School/Hurst, Texas)
2019 stats: 1 tackle (assisted) in 2 games
Caper used the 2019 season to learn the intricacies of playing inside linebacker at the college level. He was primarily used at running back during his time at Grapevine Faith Christian, while also doubling as a linebacker. The Flames recruited Caper to play defense, which is why last season was so important in his development. The game needed to slow down for a player who played with a downhill mentality (which made him a good running back). Caper weighed 235 pounds last season (former linebackers coach Kyle Pope said Caper brought size and identity to the room), and he’s trimmed down to 215 to give him more lateral quickness.
“Malik Caper is a guy that I’ve been really impressed with in these first four days. He’s actually about 5 minutes from where I grew up. He’s from Grapevine, Texas; I’m from Hearst, Texas. His house is actually less than that, his house is probably a quarter mile from my folks’ house. It’s crazy, a small world,” Symons said. “He was signed before I got here. He went to a really small private school. I played at a similar level of football. He was very raw, fundamentally; he really never played inside linebacker when he got here. Extremely talented. The game is really finally starting to slow down where the fundamentals, he’s really bought in to the coaching, very coachable young man, highly, highly intelligent. I just think the football intelligence now is starting to click with the natural intelligence; the football IQ is growing. I think the sky’s the limit for him. He’s got a ways to go and he knows that, but the way he works I think he’s gotten a lot better in four days. He’s probably the most improved guy I would say from the spring to right now in that room.”
» WILL LINEBACKER
Tyren Dupree (R-Soph., 6-2, 205, Cherokee High School/Leesburg, Ala.)
2019 stats: 29 tackles (13 solo), 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 PD, 1 FR, 2 FF
Dupree broke through into the starting lineup in the 2019 finale against New Mexico State and then made another start in the Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern. His play against Georgia Southern — stingy against the run and solid against the underneath passing attack — stood out and helped the Flames pull out the victory. It was the type of play the staff wanted to see out of him during the campaign (particularly when he was called out for his lack of run-stopping ability against Rutgers), and is a reason why there is optimism for his development and expanded role this season.
“Consistency. Consistency and physicality. He’s got great length. His arm length is NFL caliber for a linebacker. He’s got really good build and frame and levers. He could be a dynamic player for us,” Symons said. “I want that light bulb to come on where it’s consistent. That’s going to come with maturity and that’s going to come with body language like we talked about today. His body language and being an energy bust and not an energy vampire. I want great body language out of you and consistency. He’s a guy that I think can be as good as he wants to, I really do, and a guy that I want to continue to see grow and develop just as a young man. I say consistency and just overall approach.”
Aaron Pierre (R-Jr., 6-0, 215, Cambridge Christian School/Tampa, Fla.)
2019 stats: did not play
Pierre was recruited to play at Liberty as a safety and was moved to linebacker in the 2018 campaign. The first signs of the move came in the second week of that season when he started at Army and played at Spur in the odd front. He finished that game with eight tackles (including an assisted tackle for a loss) and showcased he could make plays close to the line of scrimmage. However, the new coaching staff kept him on the scout team for the entire 2019 season, but Pierre impressed in the five spring practices and has come to life during the early stages of training camp.
“I had Aaron figured wrong a little bit last year and have been really pleasantly surprised with his work ethic and determination to get better,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.
“I think first and foremost his growth off the field without a doubt. I think when you talk about a young man coming into his own, I think he’s really growing up as a young man. I think that maturity, that approach to life has changed his attitude and approach and that’s affected him on the football field,” Symons said. “I’ve seen a different level of urgency, a different level of joy and happiness in his life, and I think it’s been a direct correlation to how he’s continued to develop on the field. I think that’s first and foremost. He’s super athletic and talented. He can be a big-time player I’m fairly convinced. He’s got a long way to go and he knows that. I believe in him and I think he can be a great player for us.”
» DEPTH LINEBACKERS
Carl Poole (R-Fr., 5-11, 220, George Washington High School/Danville)
2019 stats: played in 2 games
Poole was one of four players put on scholarship this past week, and the video of him embracing his brother, Carlos, became one of the most heartfelt moments of the altered college football season. Poole spent last season learning how to play linebacker after he was used primarily to get after the quarterback while at George Washington High School. He recorded a team-best six sacks in 2018 and posted 8.5 sacks in his final two seasons with the Eagles.
“I love him. He’s got a great smile, he’s got a big heart, he’s a great young man, he really is. Him and his brother have been raised extremely well, I can tell you that. I’ve interacted with them, but I don’t know his parents really well, but just seeing how both him and his brother carry themselves, I think that’s a direct reflection of his family and his upbringing, and he takes that approach to our meeting room every day. I joke with him a lot. He was a really good player. I remember sitting down with him in the press box when he was going to walk-on with us, watching his high school film and knowing he could really help us. He was kind of a see ball, get ball guy at Danville. I don’t know how much coverage he had to play or anything -- I always joke with him, like they just lined you up over the center and said go get it. He’s a great kid, he’s eager to please and he’s worked really, really hard to start to learn our defense and develop and I think he can help us this season for sure. He’s going to have to.
Tyron Staples (Sr., 6-0, 190, Liberty High School/Bedford)
2019 stats: did not play
Staples played in eight games on special teams and recorded one tackle in the 2017 season, and he hasn’t played a competitive snap in the past two seasons. Freeze said he’s been really pleased with Staples in the early stages of training camp and is expecting him to see the field this season with so few linebackers in the fold.
DJ Humes (Fr., 6-1, 215, St. Thomas Aquinas/Pembroke Pines, Fla.)
2019 stats at St. Thomas Aquinas: not available
Humes is another linebacker who has caught the attention of Freeze in the early stages of training camp and the freshman could add some depth to the thin rotation.
Gabe Fuster (Fr., 6-1, 220, Deep Creek High School/Chesapeake)
2019 stats at Deep Creek High: 86 tackles (44 solo), 22 TFL, 3 INT, 2 FF
Fuster, a walk-on, chose to attend Liberty over interest from other programs such as Virginia Tech, and he already has the build to potentially play immediately this season.
Amarii Jenkins (R-Jr., 6-0, 210, West Port High School/Ocala, Fla.)
2019 stats: 27 tackles (15 solo), 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 PBU, 1 PD
Jenkins was expected to contend for a starting spot at Will linebacker, but an injury sustained during an Aug. 13 practice is going to force him to miss most, if not all, of the upcoming season.
Symons said it was a season-ending injury, while Freeze said the doctors are optimistic Jenkins could be back before the end of the season.
“Obviously that will be a blow in that room,” Symons said. “I know he’s going through a lot right now battling back from an injury to have a similar-type injury much more severe. That was a tough loss for us.”
