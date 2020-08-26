Flames football position breakdown: Linebackers

“I love him. He’s got a great smile, he’s got a big heart, he’s a great young man, he really is. Him and his brother have been raised extremely well, I can tell you that. I’ve interacted with them, but I don’t know his parents really well, but just seeing how both him and his brother carry themselves, I think that’s a direct reflection of his family and his upbringing, and he takes that approach to our meeting room every day. I joke with him a lot. He was a really good player. I remember sitting down with him in the press box when he was going to walk-on with us, watching his high school film and knowing he could really help us. He was kind of a see ball, get ball guy at Danville. I don’t know how much coverage he had to play or anything -- I always joke with him, like they just lined you up over the center and said go get it. He’s a great kid, he’s eager to please and he’s worked really, really hard to start to learn our defense and develop and I think he can help us this season for sure. He’s going to have to.