Flames football position breakdown: Offensive line

Aaron Stamn made a prediction before the 2018 season: The former Liberty offensive line coach stated if the five linemen at the center of the recruiting class stayed together, the future would be bright for the unit.
The time is coming for those five to begin producing for the Flames.
While Henry Chibueze has moved to the defensive line, Brendan Schlittler is projected to start at right guard. Jonathan Graham is right behind Schlittler at guard after alternating at both tackle positions last season. John Kourtis is the center in waiting, while Jacob Bodden is contending to be one of the 12 linemen who travel on a weekly basis.
The group is expected to fill in for longtime starters Dontae Duff and Sam Isaacson, who anchored the right side of the offensive line last season.
“[They are] guys that are just right there nipping at it, that’s got to push themselves into being a great football player,” Gregg said. “Really all those guys in that class when you think about it. All those guys that are in that class, they’ve got to come on. We’ve lost some good football players up front, and they’ve got to come on, and they’ve got to pick up that slack and keep on pulling.”
» WHO’S GONE
RG Dontae Duff (2019 stats: 13 games, 13 starts)
RT Sam Isaacson (2019 stats: 13 games, 13 starts)
LG Ethan Crawford (2019 stats: 12 games)
» LEFT TACKLE
Tristan Schultz (Sr., 6-4, 305, Fork Union Military Academy/Culver, Indiana)
2019 stats: 13 games, 13 starts
Schultz’s transition to left tackle went smoothly last season as he steadily protected Buckshot Calvert’s blind side. He’s added 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason to finally get over the 300-pound mark since he arrived at Liberty, and the added muscle should aid in his ability to consistently win battles against pass-rushing defensive ends.
“I think that’s helping him the most is he’s put on 10 pounds. He’s over 300 pounds now,” Gregg said. “He just moves different than most of our guys. He’s really athletic, can transition, pretty good pass protector, comes off the ball, good run blocker, and I see him being one of our better guys and a leader moving forward.”
Ryan Eshleman (R-Soph., 6-6, 300, Eastern Lebanon County High School/Lebanon, Penn.)
2019 stats: did not play
Eshleman spent the 2018 and ’19 seasons listed as a tight end, but he began the process of transforming into an offensive lineman last season. Eshleman weighed 250 pounds when playing tight end, but has packed on 50 pounds to fill out more as an offensive tackle. The footwork and athleticism Eshleman needed to play tight end will serve him well on the offensive line.
“Ryan Eshleman is a guy that we’ve moved from tight end out to tackle. I’m telling you man, he’s done such a great job of changing his body,” Gregg said. “He’s getting strong. He’s a strong kid, he’s a big kid, and he’s trying to get to where he can help us. I’m telling you, if we’re playing a game right now, he would be probably one of those guys that helps us.”
» LEFT GUARD
Damian Bounds (R-Sr., 6-1, 300, Stockbridge High School/Ellenwood, Georgia)
2019 stats: 13 games, 13 starts
If there were any questions regarding Bounds’ hip entering the 2019 season, they were answered with his play in the opener against Syracuse. Bounds, who suffered the injury late in 2018 at Auburn, remained a constant in the starting lineup from spring throughout the entire season.
“I thought he played pretty good coming off the [2018 hip injury]. I was real worried about the start of the year, but he came off and I thought he had zero issues,” Gregg said. “Did a great job moving people last fall, even when we played some of those bigger schools. He’s a little undersized, but a lot of times you wouldn’t know it because he’s a really good athlete, he can move well. He’s a guy that’s trying to learn how to be a leader, do things the right way all the time. I’m really pleased. It’s great to have him.”
Maisen Knight (R-Sr., 6-5, 300, Ventura Community College/Salt Lake City, Utah)
2019 stats: 3 games
Knight was expected to battle Bounds for the starting spot during the 2019 training camp, but a shoulder injury prevented him from fully contending for the spot. The lost time kept him sidelined for most of the 13-game season. Knight is at full health now and figures to be a prominent figure in the rotation this season.
“When Maisen got here, he had some shoulder issues we had to work through and get handled. When it happens and he’s coming in like that, maybe he missed out on some reps and was a little slower coming on than a few others. He’s ready to go. He’s rolling with the 2s right now. I’m ready to see what he can do when he’s had a whole year. He’s ready and he wants it. He’s one of those kids that we were talking about earlier. I had to pull him aside today and say, ‘Hey, calm down. You messed up. It won’t be the last time. Let’s play. Let’s go, let’s go have some fun and we’ll fix it in the meeting room.’ It means a lot to him. I tell you, I want it for him. I want it to go good for him. I think he’s one of the guys that we’ll see bring something to the table for us this year.”
» CENTER
Thomas Sargeant (R-Sr., 6-1, 290, Atlee High School/Mechanicsville)
2019 stats: 13 games, 13 starts
Sargeant started the 2017 season opener at Baylor and has not relinquished the starting role, despite Gregg seeing if any player could beat out Sargeant in the past two training camps. The Mechanicsville native has taken the mantle of leader following Duff’s graduation and is widely considered the unquestioned leader of the offensive line.
“I love that kid. He comes to work every day. He doesn’t have everything that some of our other guys have, but I tell you what, I tried to beat him out two years in a row and it ain’t going to happen again,” Gregg said. “He’s a tough kid. He’s really done a great job this summer, even with us being with whatever we’ve been doing. Man, his body’s changed. He’s lost a lot of fat. He looks a lot different than he looked in spring ball. He’s just solid. He’s solid, he can do everything we ask him to do, and he runs the show without a doubt when I’m not around.”
John Kourtis (R-Soph., 6-3, 285, Canada Prep/Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
2019 stats: 10 games
Kourtis is the heir apparent to Sargeant at center. Kourtis received meaningful snaps at center in mop-up duty during the course of the season, and was utilized in goal-line packages when extra linemen were needed.
“John Kourtis is moving really well,” Gregg said.
» RIGHT GUARD
Brendan Schlittler (R-Soph., 6-5, 305, Eureka High School/Eureka, Missouri)
2019 stats: 13 games
Schlittler spent last season learning from Duff and getting on the field with the special teams unit and jumbo packages. Schlittler got his feet wet with the first team in the limited spring practices, and has entrenched himself as the starter during training camp.
“He’s a good player,” Gregg said. “There’s a couple kids we didn’t play last year and that was just stupid by me. We should have played Coop more, we should have played Brendan more. They were good football players last year, and that was probably just young coaching and being stupid. I think [Schlittler’s] a smasher, he’s a leader. He’s got to learn. There’s some reps he’s going to have to take and he’ll mess up from time to time. The one thing we talk to him about [and] with a lot of our guys, our main issue is they’re so hard on themselves. We try to coach them as hard as we can out there and we’re hard on them. They’re harder on themselves. We’ve got to talk to them about, ‘Hey man let’s move on, we messed up, let’s go to the next play, we can’t let it tank us for the rest of the day.’ He’s one of those guys that you’ve got to, ‘Hey man, let it go.’ It really matters to him. Really, it matters to him. It’s always each to coach guys like that.”
Jonathan Graham (R-Soph., 6-5, 325, La Plata High School/La Plata, Maryland)
2019 stats: 13 games
Graham spent last season alternating as the backup at left and right tackle and most viewed him as Isaacson’s replacement at right tackle. With Bryce Mathews’ signing and Cooper McCaw’s emergence, the best bet for Graham was to learn how to play guard, in addition to his talents at tackle, to increase his value. With two seniors at left guard, it may only be a matter of time before Graham is slotted as a starter.
“We’ve moved him down to guard and he’s made a tremendous difference there,” Gregg said. “He’s just so big and can move so well. He’s a hitter. He moves people. He still gets a few tackle reps here and there just in case we have something happen. He’s done a really good job for us. Picked up on everything really good. He’s pushing those guys in front of him.”
Jacob Bodden (R-Soph., 6-5, 320, Hoover High School/Hoover, Alabama)
2019 stats: 2 games
Bodden, the fourth of the talented offensive linemen from the 2018 class, is slated to be in the 12-man offensive line rotation. He played in two games in 2018 (when he took his redshirt year) and then only appeared in games against Buffalo and Virginia last season.
“I want to see a lot from Jacob Bodden,” Gregg said. “He’s a guy that’s been here, he’s a big ole boy, he’s a smart football player, and he’s just got to kind of push forward.”
» RIGHT TACKLE
Bryce Mathews (R-Sr., 6-6, 300, Ole Miss/Franklin, Tennessee)
2019 stats at Ole Miss: 7 games
Mathews redshirted the 2016 season at Ole Miss, then appeared as a reserve in 20 games over the next three seasons. He enters this season with his best chance at finally cracking the starting lineup with his veteran presence along the offensive line.
“He’s definitely going to be in this tackle rotation we have. He’s a good football player. I mean, he is a good football player,” Gregg said. “He moves pretty good. He’s super smart. I see him as a guy moving forward that’s going to challenge for a starting spot. If that doesn’t happen, he’s going to be able to play … every position on the front with no problem.”
Cooper McCaw (R-Jr., 6-5, 300, Grapevine Faith Christian School/Southlake, Texas)
2019 stats: 13 games
McCaw has been widely praised during training camp for how he’s looked at playing right tackle. McCaw, who is not related to athletic director Ian McCaw, weighed 275 during the 2018 and ‘19 seasons when he saw playing time as a reserve. (He did, though, start occasionally in 2018 when he lined up as a tight end in jumbo packages.) The added weight will serve McCaw well at tackle, now that he has found a permanent home after bouncing around at different positions early in his time at Liberty.
“He is a good football player. He was a good football player last year, but he’s put on 25 pounds. I expect super things from him,” Gregg said. “He came in and helped in a few spots last year with some things; probably should have played him more, that was stupid by me. I can see him just taking off. I’m telling you now, he did some fine things and he’ll keep on doing. He’s got some reps and some things and he understands, but now that he’s got this weight and he can still move really well, I expect nothing but big things from him.”
» DEPTH LINEMEN
BJ Wheat Jr. (Fr., 6-5, 310, E.C. Glass High School/Lynchburg)
Wheat, a two-star prospect by 247Sports’ composite rankings while at E.C. Glass, was added as a walk-on in the February signing period. He has the ideal size to play left tackle, and has time to develop and learn with two older players ahead of him on the depth chart.
Brian Hannibal (Fr., 6-3, 290, James Hubert Blake High School/Silver Spring, Maryland)
Hannibal is one of four talented freshmen who Gregg sees as potential game-changers in the coming seasons. Hannibal is working this season at left guard.
“Brian’s a great athlete. He’s really smart football-wise,” Gregg said. “I think as soon as he gets his weight right and gets a little time with Dom and does well changing to his body, I can see really, really big things for him.”
Nate Pena (R-Jr., 6-1, 335, Lake Norman High School/Mooresville, North Carolina)
2019 stats: did not play
Pena appeared in games against New Mexico State and Norfolk State to close the 2018 season.
Gage Bassham (Fr., 6-5, 315, Lord Botetourt High School/Abingdon)
Bassham was a three-star prospect at tackle and weighed at 322 pounds during his senior season at Lord Botetourt High. He has dropped nearly 10 pounds since arriving at Liberty. The weight loss will suit him well at center, the position he is currently playing.
“We’ve moved Gage to a center role to snap the ball, which I think he fits really well there with his mentality, his football sense,” Gregg said.
Carter Bradley (R-Soph., 6-3, 270, Liberty Christian Academy/Lynchburg)
2019 stats: did not play
Bradley is working at center this season.
Chase Mitchell (Fr., 6-4, 330, Washington High School/Washington, Pennsylvania)
Mitchell was projected as a tackle by the recruiting services, but Gregg has him slotted working at right guard in training camp.
“Chase Mitchell is just a smasher,” Gregg said.
Will Buchanan (Fr., 6-6, 300, Christ School/Asheville, North Carolina)
Buchanan is in the ideal position for growth playing behind Mathews and McCaw at right tackle.
“Will Buchanan’s a solid kid. He gets better every day,” Gregg said. “It’s hard to find a kid his size that can play tackle at our level, and I’m really excited about what we’ve got. He’ll come off the rock, he’ll strike you.”
Boyd Rogish (R-Jr., 6-3, 270, Home schooled/York, Pennsylvania)
2019 stats: did not play
Rogish was a late addition to the 2019 roster and will likely fill in on the scout team again this season. He is behind Mathews, McCaw and Buchanan on the depth chart at right tackle.
