Flames football position breakdown: Offensive line

“He’s a good player,” Gregg said. “There’s a couple kids we didn’t play last year and that was just stupid by me. We should have played Coop more, we should have played Brendan more. They were good football players last year, and that was probably just young coaching and being stupid. I think [Schlittler’s] a smasher, he’s a leader. He’s got to learn. There’s some reps he’s going to have to take and he’ll mess up from time to time. The one thing we talk to him about [and] with a lot of our guys, our main issue is they’re so hard on themselves. We try to coach them as hard as we can out there and we’re hard on them. They’re harder on themselves. We’ve got to talk to them about, ‘Hey man let’s move on, we messed up, let’s go to the next play, we can’t let it tank us for the rest of the day.’ He’s one of those guys that you’ve got to, ‘Hey man, let it go.’ It really matters to him. Really, it matters to him. It’s always each to coach guys like that.”