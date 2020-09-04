Flames football position breakdown: Running back

“The message to Peytton from Day 1 has been you’re going to get the opportunity to go in,” Johnson said. “ … Just to expand on what he’s brought to the table. When we got here last year, we knew Pickett had a few games where he brought something to it. I think he had 11 TDs or whatnot, some big-time down-and-distance runs, and he had one or two games where he had 100 yards or so [in 2018]. Just to add on it this year.”

“His vision. Summer with Dom, he’s gotten faster, he’s gotten a little thicker, he’s toner. You see the mass on his body has changed drastically. We don’t say built by Dom, but Dom’s done a heck of a job of getting these guys in the right direction,” Johnson said. “Troy, right now going through this process of camp or whatnot, he looks explosive. He’s catching the ball out of the backfield, he’s getting up field with some really good burst and one cut sticks, and even between the tackles as we read on our inside zone and some of our middle zone. He’s doing a really good job of getting read or where his target is and seeing those guys moving one direction or another and making some really solid cuts and getting his shoulders down. That’s something he didn’t do last year, but he did have the opportunities in practice and whatnot and one or two shots in some game mop-up time. But you see his shoulders go down to the grass and you see him splitting defenders and you see him tight. One of the things we say is trim the fat on those blocks. When he’s getting by a tackle, you can see him scrape skin and get skinned and he does some things with his body that’s pretty neat.