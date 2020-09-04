Flames football position breakdown: Running back

Liberty has utilized a two-running back rotation dating back to the 2015 season. The first three seasons didn’t produce eye-popping numbers (less than 1,600 yards each season), but the rotation began to gain traction in 2018. The Flames finished with 1,937 yards and 30 rushing touchdowns in 2018, then added another 1,956 yards and 25 scores last season.
Frankie Hickson was the leading man in the running game’s resurgence. While the Flames don’t have the do-it-all back like Hickson on the roster, there are five running backs who each bring a unique dynamic and hope to keep the strong production going.
“RBs are doing great. They are being very coachable, they’re energetic, they’re enthusiastic, they are doing all the things that we are asking them to do as far as bringing it, as far being one of our it’s that Coach Freeze is always talking about here,” running backs coach Bruce Johnson said. “They’re doing a good job, they’re bringing it. They’re doing the things we ask them to do when we talk about our reads and the learning process in our pass protection and then just finishing. They start drill to drill.”
» WHO’S GONE
Frankie Hickson (2019 stats: 187 carries, 1,041 yards, 5.6 average, 12 TD)
Domonhic Jennings (2019 stats: did not play)
DEPTH CHART
Joshua Mack (R-Sr., 5-11, 200, Maine/Pittsford, New York)
2019 stats: 136 carries, 792 yards, 5.8 average, 7 TD
The fumble Mack lost inside the 5-yard line in the 2019 season opener against Syracuse seems like a long-lost memory. The Maine transfer redeemed himself with big moments and runs against New Mexico State and Rutgers, and a touchdown in the Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern. His production last season as Hickson’s sidekick allowed him to enter this past spring as the entrenched starter, and he has done nothing to change his view from the top of the pecking order.
“We’ve been — I don’t know if it’s been running backs by committee — but we do a series thing. One guy goes in a series and then the next guy comes in,” Johnson said. “So that role, like we did with the two backs last year, is going to be similar to this year. Mack will start it out then Pickett will come in. If Pickett gets hot, he’ll stay in. Vice versa, if Mack gets hot, he goes two series, and then Pickett will come in. That’s the plan.”
Peytton Pickett (R-Sr., 5-8, 220, Trinity Valley Community College/Arlington, Texas)
2019 stats: 24 carries, 83 yards, 3.5 average, 2 TD
Pickett was the odd man out in the rotation last season behind Hickson and Mack. It was a disappointing fall after he rushed for 457 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 when he shared the carries with Hickson. Pickett, though, is in line to be a part of the two-man rotation with Mack and should return to his production from two seasons ago.
“The message to Peytton from Day 1 has been you’re going to get the opportunity to go in,” Johnson said. “ … Just to expand on what he’s brought to the table. When we got here last year, we knew Pickett had a few games where he brought something to it. I think he had 11 TDs or whatnot, some big-time down-and-distance runs, and he had one or two games where he had 100 yards or so [in 2018]. Just to add on it this year.”
Troy Henderson (R-Soph., 5-8, 180, Independence High School/Franklin, Tennessee)
2019 stats: 10 carries, 87 yards, 8.7 average, 1 TD
Henderson got the majority of his carries last season in the blowout win over Hampton — four carries for 63 yards and the touchdown — and his development in the offseason should lead to an increased workload as a change-of-pace back in the rotation. Henderson has the most speed out of the running back group, which brings a valuable attribute to the offense.
“His vision. Summer with Dom, he’s gotten faster, he’s gotten a little thicker, he’s toner. You see the mass on his body has changed drastically. We don’t say built by Dom, but Dom’s done a heck of a job of getting these guys in the right direction,” Johnson said. “Troy, right now going through this process of camp or whatnot, he looks explosive. He’s catching the ball out of the backfield, he’s getting up field with some really good burst and one cut sticks, and even between the tackles as we read on our inside zone and some of our middle zone. He’s doing a really good job of getting read or where his target is and seeing those guys moving one direction or another and making some really solid cuts and getting his shoulders down. That’s something he didn’t do last year, but he did have the opportunities in practice and whatnot and one or two shots in some game mop-up time. But you see his shoulders go down to the grass and you see him splitting defenders and you see him tight. One of the things we say is trim the fat on those blocks. When he’s getting by a tackle, you can see him scrape skin and get skinned and he does some things with his body that’s pretty neat.
“Troy’s definitely explosive in some things that he can do with his mechanics and his body.
Shedro Louis (Soph., 5-8, 175, Immokalee High School/Immokalee, Florida)
2019 stats: 1 carry, minus-5 yards
Louis’ lone rush attempt last season came on designed play from his position lined up at receiver against Hampton. His main value in 2019 was as a dynamic kick returner, and his role is expanding now with his increased knowledge in the offense. Louis at running back provides a multitude of options in Freeze’s offensive scheme: running outside of the tackles, catching the ball out of the backfield and being used as a decoy to suck in safeties to open up the vertical passing attack.
“Dynamic, dynamic. Man, he’s explosive. That little guy is a compact muscle machine. He’s super explosive and he brings an ability for us to change the pace of the game, just like Troy,” Johnson said. “You get a guy who can catch the ball out of the backfield, you get a guy you can spread out and do some things with, motion him back in; same thing we did with Frankie and J-Mack last year and a little bit like Pickett. Pickett lined up at the X receiver against Virginia and caught that big ball and got hurt, literally before that play. Had he not gotten hurt, he probably would have taken it in for a touchdown, but it got us in a situation where we were able to score. He’ll be able to do those things. Looking forward to it.”
Frank Boyd (R-Jr., 5-11, 200, Manchester High School/Chesterfield)
2019 stats: 4 carries, 21 yards, 5.2 average
Boyd was expected to take on a more prominent role following a 2018 campaign in which he rushed for 228 yards and scored three touchdowns in eight games. However, fumble issues in the 2019 spring practice session relegated him to bouncing between the cornerbacks and running backs rooms in training camp before he settled in at running back for 2019. Now, firmly entrenched in the room, Boyd has cleaned up the issues that plagued him two springs ago and is in the running back rotation.
“Dom has done a heck of job of getting his mechanics right. Last year just getting here and seeing him run and giving him the opportunity to be a part of the depth chart and add something to it, his mechanics were all over the place,” Johnson said. “Dom has done a heck of a job of getting that guy to stream down some of his loose mechanics with his arms and whatnot. Just watching him run the ball is 10 times better than what it was before. I think it’s going to help him I think adding depth to the depth chart. The one thing that’s going to help him, too, is finding a way to get on the bus or the plane on special teams. He does have a bright future. He does.”
» DEPTH RUNNING BACK
Gabriel Elliott (R-Soph., 5-9, 200, Saint Anselm/Windsor, Connecticut)
2019 stats: did not play
Elliott has added 10 pounds of muscle since last season and will likely see the field this season in a special teams role.
