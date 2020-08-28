Flames football position breakdown: Safety

The 15 spring practices were supposed to be Corey Batoon’s introduction to the safeties on the Liberty roster. He had previously seen them on film when he was the defensive coordinator at Hawai’i, and spent time with the other defensive coaches at Liberty to better understand the group he was inheriting. Those practices were going to allow Batoon the opportunity to assess the players in person to see if what he saw on film matched the production on the field.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the Flames to push the pause button after five practices, which cut short Batoon’s evaluation period of the group.
Batoon found a way to catch up on what he lost out on during the summer. He took full advantage of the virtual meetings to connect more with the players. Even though teaching became repetitive over the weeks as the players were unable to get on the field with coaches, those sessions paid off in the long run by the time the players finally got on the field for walkthroughs the week training camp began.
“Got here in February and that whole time tons of film review, tons of one-on-one time with Scott and the defensive staff. That challenge was just learning the language. The system is very, very similar to what we’ve done. Just learning what they call things and why they call things and just learning the language was the biggest thing,” Batoon said. “In the winter workouts that we had, trying to get around the players; you watch them on tape, you get a feel for them and then you get a chance to go out there and watch them in person. All those things kind of lend you to understand how kids move, what type of athlete they are, and then you get them in the video room and the film room, and then you kind of understand how they process, different ways they process. Are they tactical learners? Are they having to do it on their own? Those are things that we’ve kind of tried to shape it. Every room is different. Last year at Hawai’i, we had kids that really struggled learning in the classroom setting; everything was a walkthrough. The more they could do, the better. These kids, I think, live in both worlds where you can talk about concepts on a board and they have a pretty good understanding. With that regard, the Zoom meetings were pretty good for us; where I don’t know that the Zoom meetings at some other places would have been as useful because those kids didn’t learn that way. I’m pretty comfortable with the way our kids process [in the] second year in the system. … I couldn’t imagine being in a transition year coming in as a new staff in this situation where the only thing you are is learning virtually. I think that would be really hard. Having a lot of kids that have played last year in the system, they understand it, they already have a pretty good understanding of it. You can kind of go to the next step, if you will, and learn virtually or learn not having to do walkthroughs, which I think are so important for kids. That has been a big help for us, kind of both of us learning the same thing, me learning what the language is and the kids learning how I coach things a little different has been awesome. Together, it’s been a really good experience.”
» WHO’S GONE
Elijah Benton (2019 stats: 85 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 7 PBU, 8 PD, 1 QBH, 1 FF)
Ceneca Espinoza Jr. (2019 stats: 44 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 INT, 2 PBU, 4 PD, 1 FR, 1 FF)
Rion Davis (2019 stats: 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 PBU, 1 PD, 1 QBH, 1 FR, 1 FF)
Marcellous Harris (2019 stats: 1 tackle, 1.0 TFL)
» ROVER
Tim Kidd-Glass (R-Sr., 6-1, 210, North Carolina State/Danville)
2019 stats: did not play after transferring from N.C. State
Kidd-Glass was a frequent contributor during his three seasons at N.C. State. He played in 33 games and posted 68 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and two fumble recoveries, and was wildly considered a likely starter in the secondary for his senior campaign. He then opted to transfer and spent less than two weeks in the transfer portal before landing at Liberty. He spent the 2019 campaign as a walk-on working on the scout team before being put on scholarship in the spring. The Danville native, who played his first two high school seasons at George Washington, transferred to Liberty Christian Academy for one year and eventually graduated at GW, has emerged in training camp as the likely starter at rover. He has the physicality, speed and versatility to replace Benton as a veteran presence in the secondary.
“He’s been good. I think in the offseason he did a pretty good job of learning the system,” Batoon said. “I know he was here last fall on the look team, on the scout team there, and not being eligible. Coming in was pretty dialed in in the meetings. I think he’s got a good understanding. As a fifth-year player, this is his last shot, so I think he’s done a really nice job of seizing the opportunity, spending extra time virtually learning the system, getting to where I think he’s pretty comfortable being vocal. I thought he was semi-vocal in the spring and really noticed his understanding take it to another level where he could really be … a multiple, guys that are out there being able to affect others in a positive or negative sense. His communication has really helped some of the development of some of our younger corners, just being comfortable with what they’re seeing. We’re a check defense, and we rely on those guys being pretty vocal in terms of the picture that they’re seeing and what we’re getting into one concept into another.”
» Micah Glaize (Soph., 6-1, 190, Brookville High School/Brookville)
2019 stats: 11 tackles (8 solo), 1 PBU, 1 PD
Glaize has found a home back at the position he primarily played last season. Glaize served as Benton’s backup at rover in 2019, then transitioned to linebacker in the spring. He has the physicality to play linebacker, but his coverage skills and versatility better suit him to play rover, where he can use his physicality to make plays in the run game and utilize his other skill sets to make plays in the pass game.
“Micah Glaize is a kid that’s played snaps there at rover and we’re leaving him there,” Batoon said.
» Jerome Jolly Jr. (Fr., 6-0, 200, Mandarin High School/Jacksonville, Fla.)
2019 stats at Mandarin High: 104 tackles (57 solo), 4.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 5 QBH, 1 PD, 1 FR
Jolly enrolled in January, which allowed him to get valuable reps at rover and free safety during the spring. He was the backup to Kidd-Glass during those practices and was able to get a jump on the learning curve thanks to those five practices. Jolly’s frame is similar to what Benton played last season, and the freshman has a knack for being around the ball. That size is allowing the coaching staff to consider moving Jolly to linebacker in case that room needs help.
“We’re moving some guys around, trying to find out what pieces of the puzzle they are,” Batoon said. “Jerome Jolly’s a kid that’s played. In the spring, he was playing over to the field and he knows that position; trying to teach him the boundary position, or the rover position. Those positions are basically sisters. The rule structure in how we set it up is the same. If you know one position, you know the other. That’s been a pretty good transition in trying to find a home for Jerome to where he feels like he can get out and play. I’ve been happy with what we’ve seen out of him.”
» STRONG SAFETY
JaVon Scruggs (Jr., 5-11, 175, Appomattox County High School/Appomattox)
2019 stats: 58 tackles (32 solo), 4.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 5 PD, 1 QBH, 1 FR
Scruggs, last season as a sophomore, was the vocal leader among the players in the secondary, and he backed up that status with his versatility of playing all three safety positions during the campaign. He opened 2019 at free safety, played rover when Benton missed the season’s second game at Louisiana-Lafayette, then played at strong safety against BYU and Georgia Southern. Strong safety, which is also called nickelback, actually suits Scruggs’ game well. Flames coach Hugh Freeze and defensive coordinator Scott Symons have called Scruggs the team’s best tackler, and he has the skills to play cornerback (which he did as a freshman). He can cover slot receivers (remember his interception in the middle of the field against Shai Werts and GSU?), make tackles behind the line of scrimmage (his defense late helped the Flames get back into the game at BYU), and see the field from a safety’s point of view.
“We know what Scruggs can do and we depend upon him to be one of the more solid players on that side of the football,” Freeze said.
Juawan Treadwell (Jr., 6-0, 185, Independence Community College/Crete, Ill.)
2019 stats: 57 tackles (36 solo), 1.5 TFL, 10 PBU
If the Treadwell name sounds familiar, it should. Laquon Treadwell played wide receiver for Freeze at Ole Miss and entered the NFL Draft after three seasons and the program’s all-time record for most career receptions with 202. The younger Treadwell is finally getting his chance at the Division I level and comes to Liberty after a stellar sophomore campaign at the junior college ranks. He broke up 10 passes while playing cornerback at Independence Community College. Treadwell enrolled in the spring semester and spent the five spring practices working at free safety before switching over to strong safety for training camp.
“Treadwell is a kid that is similar, has a background as more of a corner guy and has assimilated into our system very well at the strong safety position,” Batoon said. “He’s a multi-positional guy where he’s played strong; we played him at the free safety position in the spring.”
» FREE SAFETY
Benjamin Alexander (R-Sr., 6-1, 185, Penns Valley High School/Spring Mills, Penn.)
2019 stats: 19 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 PD
The former walk-on is a player Symons admitted should have played more last season, and Alexander showcased why with his strong play during the Cure Bowl. He can move down to rover if needed (which he did at times last season), but his instincts are better suited playing free safety.
“I think Ben is a guy that we have him slotted at the free. He’s played the weak safety, or the rover, for us. He’s a guy that can play either position,” Batoon said. “With him, he is such a vocal guy. He has a very good understanding of the system. He’s a guy that is going to be allowed to compete for both of those positions and has had a really good offseason. … Since I’ve been here, he moves well, he’s a longer guy. Watching him on tape, he plays with good physicality. In that bowl game, I think he did a nice job of showing up in the run game and made some plays in the pass game. Excited to see his continued development.”
Marcus Haskins (Jr., 6-1, 180, Iowa Western Community College/St. Paul, Minn.)
2019 stats: 31 tackles (25 solo), 1.0 TFL, 1 FR, 7 INT, 4 PBU
Cornerbacks coach Rickey Hunley joked Haskins was stolen from his room to help out at safety, and Haskins provides a different type of skill set at the safety position. He is a two-time All-American, including earning first-team nods last season at Iowa Western, and has a knack for finding the ball in his hands. Haskins recorded a whopping seven interceptions last season, and his ballhawking nature should provide value in the middle of the field.
“I think Marcus in his background has played corner. Anytime you’ve been out there on the island and now you’re coming in closer to the ball, from a skills standpoint — change of direction, athleticism — he’s excellent,” Batoon said. “Anxious to see what he looks like in some of the run-type situations. I saw what he did in junior college from that perspective. I have high expectations for what he can do for us. Plays the ball very, very well. I think he’s got an uncanny ability to go get the ball, locate the ball, track the ball. I think that’s one of the better things he does. Athletically, has that corner background where he moves like a guy that can play out on the perimeter.”
Isaac Steele (R-Sr., 6-0, 180, Mesa Community College/Phoenix, Arizona)
2019 stats: 24 tackles (16 solo), 0.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 3 PD
Steele’s role diminished last season after starting in 2018. The emergence of Scruggs and Alexander relegated Steele to a role player who filled in at any of the safety spots. He will have a similar role this season with Scruggs, Alexander and Kidd-Glass solidifying their spots.
“Isaac is your typical fifth-year senior that’s played a lot of snaps. He has a very good understanding of all three positions. He’s kind of a Swiss Army knife. One of the days that we came out in the spring, we had a kid go down and just moved him over to another position and he picked it up and understood it. Those are the things that you kind of get when you have a veteran team, veteran players, especially a guy like Isaac that’s played a lot of meaningful snaps. Nothing is really new, he understands the game at a conceptual level, it’s just a matter of plugging him in and playing him. We’re giving him an opportunity to try to compete at the free safety position, which he deserves the opportunity to compete for that spot, but holistically he brings understanding at all three of the safety positions, which gives you something that you’re going to need, especially in these times with the COVID and not knowing how this thing goes down. Heck, one week you could be at half strength and you’re going to need guys dual-trained. That’s been a charge for us this camp — creating dual roles for guys and making sure that they not only know their position, but another, and giving the opportunity that we can play our best 11 guys. Isaac brings the mentality that we’re looking for from a football IQ, and anxious to see him as he continues to progress in this camp.”
» DEPTH SAFETIES
Louis Taylor III (Fr., 6-1, 180, Magna Vista High School/Martinsville)
2019 stats at Magna Vista: 33 tackles, 1 INT, 6 PBU
Taylor was used primarily at running back during his senior season at Magna Vista, but he did receive valuable time in the secondary. With three seniors in the safety room in Kidd-Glass, Alexander and Steele, Taylor can be brought along in a deliberate manner. He did enroll in the spring and received some snaps to get acclimated to the speed of the college game.
» Aaron Lovins (Fr., 6-0, 180, Brentwood Academy/Nashville, Tenn.)
2019 stats at Brentwood Academy: 81 tackles (52 solo), 6 TFL, 1 INT, 8 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 blocked punt
Lovins is in the same position as Taylor in that he can learn from the upperclassmen and use this season as one to get acclimated to the speed of the game. Lovins, like Taylor, will spend time in the weight room and add muscle to transform his body.
» Chancellor Smith (Fr., 6-0, 170, Wake Forest High School/Wake Forest, N.C.)
2019 stats at Wake Forest High: 68 tackles (42 solo), 7.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 INT, 9 PD, 1 FR, 2 FF
Smith played in the 2019 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and gives depth to the safety room.
» Cade Robinson (R-Fr., 6-1, 200, Elizabethtown High School/Elizabethtown, Penn.)
2019 stats: 1 game
Robinson played one game on special teams in 2019, and he’ll likely serve in the same role against this season.
