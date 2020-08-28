Flames football position breakdown: Safety

“Got here in February and that whole time tons of film review, tons of one-on-one time with Scott and the defensive staff. That challenge was just learning the language. The system is very, very similar to what we’ve done. Just learning what they call things and why they call things and just learning the language was the biggest thing,” Batoon said. “In the winter workouts that we had, trying to get around the players; you watch them on tape, you get a feel for them and then you get a chance to go out there and watch them in person. All those things kind of lend you to understand how kids move, what type of athlete they are, and then you get them in the video room and the film room, and then you kind of understand how they process, different ways they process. Are they tactical learners? Are they having to do it on their own? Those are things that we’ve kind of tried to shape it. Every room is different. Last year at Hawai’i, we had kids that really struggled learning in the classroom setting; everything was a walkthrough. The more they could do, the better. These kids, I think, live in both worlds where you can talk about concepts on a board and they have a pretty good understanding. With that regard, the Zoom meetings were pretty good for us; where I don’t know that the Zoom meetings at some other places would have been as useful because those kids didn’t learn that way. I’m pretty comfortable with the way our kids process [in the] second year in the system. … I couldn’t imagine being in a transition year coming in as a new staff in this situation where the only thing you are is learning virtually. I think that would be really hard. Having a lot of kids that have played last year in the system, they understand it, they already have a pretty good understanding of it. You can kind of go to the next step, if you will, and learn virtually or learn not having to do walkthroughs, which I think are so important for kids. That has been a big help for us, kind of both of us learning the same thing, me learning what the language is and the kids learning how I coach things a little different has been awesome. Together, it’s been a really good experience.”