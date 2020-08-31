Flames football position breakdown: Tight end

The tight ends at Liberty weren’t exactly focal points in the passing attack prior to Hugh Freeze’s arrival on campus. The group was primarily responsible for blocking in the run game and the occasional pass was thrown to them if the outside receivers were covered.
Ben Aigamaua helped transform the unit in only one season. The position coach got the most out of his group — led by veteran Zac Foutz — and the tight ends became essential in both the passing and rushing attack.
Players like Foutz, Jerome Jackson and Michael Bollinger helped open up rushing lanes for Frankie Hickson. Foutz and Johnny Huntley emerged as viable options in the passing attack, and the two combined to account for 342 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
In the previous four seasons, tight ends averaged less than 250 receiving yards per campaign.
It was a step in the right direction for a unit that was playing in the shadows for four straight seasons.
“I was really, really pleased. I went back and saw what we did in Year 1 at Ole Miss and kind of compared the production from a production standpoint, and it was very, very similar, the numbers were. I think we had scored more touchdowns than we did at Ole Miss,” Aigamaua said. “I was very, very pleased. We didn’t know coming in what type of room we were going to get, but man I really, really was super pleased with the way the guys picked up the offense, the different looks and just running with trusting us and buying in.”
» WHO’S GONE
Zac Foutz (2019 stats: 8 catches, 146 yards, 18.2 average, 3 TD)
» DEPTH CHART
Johnny Huntley (R-Sr., 6-3, 235, Colorado/Plantation, Fla.)
2019 stats: 11 catches, 196 yards, 17.8 average, 1 TD
Huntley’s lone touchdown last season came in the Flames’ biggest game of the season, the Cure Bowl. The first-half touchdown reception gave Liberty a wave of momentum it carried to the triumph over Georgia Southern. The play also showcased the big-play ability Huntley brings to the offense. He is a converted wide receiver who has the speed and explosiveness to make plays down the field, and he now has the strength and footwork to become a vital piece closer to the line of scrimmage.
“I’m really, really excited about what Johnny’s going to bring to our offense. Somebody that came over to us from the wide receiver room last year and just kind of really taken his game to a whole nother level,” Aigamaua said. “Gaining the right weight, taking the blocking scheme and running with it. Really, really excited about him and looking forward to a big year from him.
“His understanding of the pass game being a former wide receiver helps him in his releases and the different alignments that those DBs and those safeties give him. Those are kind of the things he can correct on the run for him coming from the wide receivers room. I think him knowing those different concepts and different coverages is really going to help him take his game to the next level.”
Jerome Jackson (R-Jr., 6-3, 240, Timber Creek High School/Fort Worth, Texas)
2019 stats: 3 catches, 15 yards, 5.0 average, 2 TD
Jackson was purely a blocking tight end during the 2018 season when he checked in at 275 pounds and was a physical presence on the line of scrimmage. Aigamaua worked with Jackson to help him slim down while not losing his physical edge, and the lost weight should allow Jackson to become more comfortable in the passing attack.
“Jerome, he’s improved his game a lot. He’s a guy that right now he’s running right behind Johnny,” Aigamaua said. “He has taken his game to a whole nother level. I think Jerome, his mindset when we first got here, he was a true tight end, I’m a run-blocking guy. He kind of has evolved his game into being a threat in that pass game. That’s where Johnny has a little bit of that advantage knowing those coverages, knowing those little techniques and releases to where he’s helping Jerome kind of mold into that overall tight end that we’re looking for in our system.”
Michael Bollinger (R-Jr., 5-11, 230, Boiling Spring High School/Spartanburg, S.C.)
2019 stats: 1 catch, 19 yards, 19.0 average, 1 TD
Bollinger made his third career start and first of the season on Sept. 14 against Buffalo, and recorded his lone catch of 2019 — a 19-yard touchdown — in helping the Flames record the victory. That triumph, though, came with a cost. Bollinger broke his leg in the second quarter against the Bulls when his left knee was taken out from underneath him unintentionally by Buffalo linebacker James Patterson. Bollinger had a plate inserted into his leg and was off crutches by the end of the season.
“He looks very, very good. His foot has healed,” Aigamaua said. “I’ve always kind of joked with Mike: Mike is kind of my security blanket. He’s the guy that I can put out there, he’s my Zac Foutz, where I can put out there. He may not be the athletic guy, but he will go out there and get the job done. He’s looking really, really good. He’s helping these young guys, the Branden Monday’s of the world and bringing them along. Just super excited about Mike and what he’s going to bring to the game now that he’s back.”
Chris Barrett (R-Sr., 6-3, 245, ASA Miami College/Clearwater, Fla.)
2019 stats: 2 catches, 10 yards, 5.0 average
Barrett only had one catch in 2018 and added two more catches last season, and the hope is he becomes more viable in the passing attack. Barrett’s speed was the most appealing part of his recruitment, though he hasn’t been utilized enough either in the slot or on the perimeter to show that off in his first two seasons with the program.
“He’s slowly making some strides. He’s a guy that we’ve got high hopes for, especially when you have Johnny and Jerome and Trevor and Mike,” Aigamaua said. “Chris is hitting his stride. I would like to see a little bit more from him. He’s a senior, he’s had some good playing time, but again, just want to see something more from Chris and just pushing himself over that edge.”
Trevor Hobbs (Sr., 6-5, 245, Golden West College/Elkhart, Ind.)
2019 stats at Golden West College: 25 catches, 456 yards, 18.2 average, 4 TD
Hobbs arguably has had the most success at the college level of the tight ends currently on the Liberty roster. He was the top-ranked junior college tight end by JCGridiron.com thanks to his size, hands and route-running ability. Hobbs’ size allows him to easily move from lining up next to a tackle to being split out wide.
“Excited about what he’s doing. Our biggest worry about him when we were recruiting him was can he gain the weight, especially coming from junior college. Those guys don’t have the training table that we do or the weight room that we have here,” Aigamaua said. “His official visit, he was about 227, 228. When he left here before the COVID stuff happened, he was up to 256. Props and shoutout to Coach Dom and his staff and Mrs. Danielle getting him the right weight. He is another big dude that we can count on in the run game, but also athletic enough to flex out there and create some mismatches with those linebackers and safeties and guys that are going to be covering him out there on the edge.”
» DEPTH TIGHT ENDS
Brayden Monday (R-Fr., 6-5, 245, Tuscola High School/Waynesville, N.C.)
2019 stats (defense): 8 tackles (3 solo)
Monday was arguably the most highly decorated recruit in the 2019 recruiting class when he spurned offers from Power Five programs to go to Liberty. Monday played both offense and defense in high school, and the Flames initially slotted him at defensive end. He played in four games early in the season, then was redshirted to preserve his eligibility. With the defensive line suddenly filling up with depth, Monday’s worth at tight end dramatically increased.
Mason Yost (R-Soph., 6-4, 235, The Bolles School/Jacksonville, Fla.)
2019 stats: 1 catch, 8 yards, 8.0 average
Yost redshirted as a freshman in 2018, then played in seven games last season. He has added weight to fill out his frame, which will allow him to help out more in the run game and branch out in the passing attack.
JT Wood (R-Soph., 6-2, 200, Creekside High School/Jacksonville, Fla.)
2019 stats: played in 1 game and redshirted
Wood played at wide receiver as a true freshman but didn’t fit in there last season, so the staff began the process of moving him to tight end. Wood has the frame to evolve at the position, while also maintaining the receiving ability to be a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties.
“I’m really excited about [Monday] just watching him move around and catching the ball,” Aigamaua said. “Again, I’m really excited about those guys. The development part of it is going to be crucial. We’ve got three seniors that are going to leave, so they’ve got to kind of development themselves and I’ve got to do a better job with Coach Bradley in making sure that we’re coaching these guys up in their techniques and developing them into the players that we see them becoming later on their years.”
Trey Hatcher (Soph., 6-4, 240, Liberty Christian Academy/Lynchburg)
2019 stats: did not play
Hatcher didn’t play last season and joined the roster as a walk-on. He has the size that can help out if injuries become an issue.
“Right now, there’s a lot of learning that comes into that room. Him coming in at the start of camp, when he came in to the walk-on tryouts, I was really excited about what I saw,” Aigamaua said. “He’s an athletic kid, a local kid, it means a lot to him to play here, to put that LU on his chest, and just really excited to see as his body grows and as he matures and as he continues to learn this offense to see what his role is going to be down the road.”
