Flames football position breakdown: Tight end

Hobbs arguably has had the most success at the college level of the tight ends currently on the Liberty roster. He was the top-ranked junior college tight end by JCGridiron.com thanks to his size, hands and route-running ability. Hobbs’ size allows him to easily move from lining up next to a tackle to being split out wide.

“Excited about what he’s doing. Our biggest worry about him when we were recruiting him was can he gain the weight, especially coming from junior college. Those guys don’t have the training table that we do or the weight room that we have here,” Aigamaua said. “His official visit, he was about 227, 228. When he left here before the COVID stuff happened, he was up to 256. Props and shoutout to Coach Dom and his staff and Mrs. Danielle getting him the right weight. He is another big dude that we can count on in the run game, but also athletic enough to flex out there and create some mismatches with those linebackers and safeties and guys that are going to be covering him out there on the edge.”