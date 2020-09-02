Flames football position breakdown: Wide receiver

The Liberty outside wide receivers were competing for one starting spot last season, with Antonio Gandy-Golden firmly entrenched as the other starter. And he showcased why he held that mantle every week with highlight-reel catches and jaw-dropping acrobatics on his way to the end zone.
Gandy-Golden and his record-setting numbers are now draped in burgundy and gold with the Washington Football Team. So what does that mean for the Flames heading into 2020?
Players like Noah Frith and CJ Yarbrough, both highly touted prospects, are now pushed to the spotlight. DJ Stubbs, DeMario Douglas and Kevin Shaa have the ability to stand out in the slot. Javian Lofton, one of the prized recruits in the most recent recruiting class, gets a chance to display his talents on the outside.
It’s been all AGG for three seasons. Now it’s time for these other talented receivers to step up and seize the opportunity.
“I truly believe with the mix that we have with Khaleb, with Noah, with Javian, with Brody, with CJ, that’s competition every single day,” wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Maurice Harris said. “The cream will rise to the top.”
» WHO’S GONE
Antonio Gandy-Golden (2019 stats: 79 catches, 1,396 yards, 17.7 average, 10 touchdowns)
Damian King (2019 stats: 21 catches, 189 yards, 9.0 average, 0 TD)
Michael Chorowicz (2019 stats: 2 games)
Sean Queen (2019 stats: did not play)
Jack Beil (2019 stats: did not play)
Nicholas Wade (2019 stats: did not play)
» X RECEIVER
Javian Lofton (Jr., 6-2, 195, Chaffey College/Rancho Cucamonga, California)
2019 stats at Chaffey: 37 catches, 834 yards, 22.5 average, 9 TD
Lofton will suit up at flanker most of the season, but likely gets the nod as a starter at split end to allow Yarbrough to fully recover from Jones fracture surgery before the start of training camp. Lofton is one inch shorter than Yarbrough, but has more high end speed to make him the vertical outside threat the Flames haven’t featured since Dante’ Shells in 2016.
“One thing about Javian, he can run. He and Shaa are probably our fastest outside guys, so he can run,” Harris said. “One thing about him being a junior college kid, he’s a little bit more mature than some of our freshmen. He understands that he doesn’t have the time that some of our freshmen have, so he’s in the meeting room, he’s constantly asking questions, he’s going over the script prior to us practicing, going through it after we get done practicing. He’s preparing himself a little bit differently than some of our freshmen right now, and that’s a process they have to learn. I’ve been pleased with him, his progression. He’s a very mature kid. He’s a guy that will speak up if need be from a leadership standpoint, and I think with him Noah, CJ Yabrough, Brody Brumm, Khaleb Coleman, that’s a good mix that we have on the outside from a competitive standpoint.”
CJ Yarbrough (R-Fr., 6-3, 195, East Limestone High School/Tanner, Alabama)
2019 stats: 6 catches, 124 yards, 20.7 average, 0 TD
The previously mentioned Yarbrough is projected to be ready by the Sept. 19 opener at Western Kentucky, but he is missing the vital parts of training camp while recovering from Jones fracture surgery on his right foot. The lack of running means his conditioning will be behind the other receivers, so it makes sense Yarbrough will be eased back into the rotation instead of thrown immediately into the fire so he can make the most impact.
“He hasn’t been out there at all other than walkthroughs and doing practice catching the JUGs machine, things that he doesn’t have to run and do things,” Harris said. He’s steady in his progression.
“He’ll be playing in the first game.”
Brody Brumm (R-Jr., 6-0, 195, Winamac High School/Winamac, Indiana)
2019 stats: 1 catch, 22 yards, 22.0 verage, 0 TD
Brumm caught a pass near the end of an Aug. 19 practice and eventually looked down at the ball. Written in big words by coach Hugh Freeze were “Congrats Scholarship!” The moment Brumm saw the message he was put on scholarship, the roster engulfed him in celebration. He cracked the rotation last season, and now figures to be a more prominent part of the group.
“Brody is a very technical guy, meaning he understands his limitations. He’s not as fast as some of our other guys, but what he does do is use good technique,” Harris said. “From all the drills that we do, he really is our best technician. We talk to him all the time about when we want to use drill tape to go show it to other coaches, we’ll use his drill tape because he’s very technical. He’s a great kid, he works hard, he’s a great leader in our room and he can catch the football. We’ve been very pleased with Brody ever since we’ve been here. Since spring, that’s when we started seeing him take the next step to compete with those outside guys not just for traveling purposes but some vital reps on the field.”
Khaleb Coleman (R-Jr., 6-2, 205, Woodrow Wilson High School/Washington D.C.)
2019 stats: 5 catches, 47 yards, 9.4 average, 0 TD
Coleman couldn’t shake the injury bug last season, which derailed the momentum he carried from a standout 2018 campaign when he had 11 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in three starts. Freeze often said last season Coleman was needed for his height in the wide receiver room, and that remains the case with his frame providing the Flames opportunities for mismatches.
“He is back. The thing about him being back and not being hampered, he’s a better football player because of it. He’s been on point as far as knowing what we do and when we’re doing it and how we’re doing it. I’ve been very pleased with Khaleb,” Harris said. “We’ve been very pleased with Khaleb and his work ethic, his mindset. He’s asking more questions and things of that nature. I fully expect Khaleb to be competing for one of those positions when the season starts.”
» Z RECEIVER
Noah Frith (R-Soph., 6-4, 180, Woodstock High School/Woodstock, Georgia)
2019 stats: 15 catches, 219 yards, 19.4 average, 3 TD
Frith showed glimpses last season of his potential with big plays against Virginia and Georgia Southern. He got a late start to the season after suffering a fracture in his left foot right before the season kicked off, but he finished with a flurry thanks to his big-play ability opposite of Gandy-Golden. Kyle DeArmon, now an offensive analyst, was the Frith’s primary recruiter and could never stop raving about his potential.
“I would say today that I would feel comfortable with us throwing the ball to either Noah Frith and CJ Yarbrough in that type of situation. I think they’re big enough and physical enough to make those kind of contested catches on a consistent basis,” Harris said. “Those guys have proven that throughout spring ball, last year and during the fall. If I’m Buckshot and I’ve got a shot between AGG and Noah in a one-on-one situation, I’m choosing AGG as well, if everything’s equal. I feel really good about CJ Yarbrough and Noah Frith right now.”
Treon Sibley (R-Fr., 6-0, 190, Coventry High School/Akron, Ohio)
2019 stats: 1 game
Sibley appeared in only one game last season, as a kick returner at Rutgers, and spent the year bouncing between working with the wide receivers and running backs. Now that he’s back full-time with the receivers, the staff is finding ways to utilize him on the outside. While Sibley isn’t as big as receivers such as Frith and Yabrough, he has the speed of Shaa and Lofton to take the tops off defenses.
“Sibley started out last spring with us in the receiver room, then he went to running back and then he came back,” Harris said. “I see him more outside, but as he learns what we’re doing, I think he can play some inside for us. When those guys come in, we want to put them in one spot so they can learn it, learn the whole scheme, and then obviously move those guys around to best fit our offense. One thing about Sibley — Sibley, Shaa and Javian, those guys can run. Sibley is a little bit more compact than the other two guys and those other two guys are probably a little more elusive than Sibley is, but Sibley can knock the top off the defense. He can really run. He’s been doing well from a knowledge standpoint, getting better at his technique. He’s been doing well. He can catch the football, too. We’ve been very pleased from that standpoint.”
» SLOT RECEIVER
DJ Stubbs (Sr., 5-9, 185, University Christian School/Jacksonville, Florida)
2019 stats: 32 catches, 401 yards, 12.5 average, 3 TD
Stubbs has been the most consistent slot receiver over the past two seasons with 82 catches for 1,032 yards. As a senior, he is being tasked with not only being the producer he has been, but also get players such as DeMario Douglas ready to take over.
“DJ has played a lot of football, so there’s not a whole lot that he hasn’t seen,” Harris said. “He can navigate whatever that is going on out there on the field. He can adjust, and also he can teach those younger guys, the DeMario Douglas and CJ Daniels of the world. He can teach those guys how to adjust.”
DeMario Douglas (R-Fr., 5-8, 165, Mandarin High School/Jacksonville, Florida)
2019 stats: 9 catches, 136 yards, 15.1 average, 1 TD
Douglas played in four games last season to preserve his redshirt, though he only needed one game to showcase what he brings to the Liberty offense. He had four catches for 85 yards and easily scored on a 31-yard reception at UMass. The Minutemen did not have an answer for his speed and elusiveness in the slot.
“DeMario has a very unique skillset,” Harris said. “I’ve yet to see the first guy get him down. Over and over, he’s proven that he can make the first guy miss.”
Kevin Shaa (R-Sr., 5-10, 165, City College of San Francisco/San Francisco, California)
2019 stats: 26 catches, 346 yards, 13.3 average, 2 TD
Shaa has been primarily used on the outside the past two seasons, but his size lends him to being more productive in the slot. The slot receivers don’t tend to be as fast as Shaa is, so being able to line up inside should give him an edge if he’s covered by a linebacker or safety.
“Shaa, he’s one of our fastest receivers,” Harris said. “What he brings to the table, now we can stretch the guys vertically from the slot, so I’m excited about what he brings to the table.”
CJ Daniels (Fr., 6-1, 185, Parkview High School/Lilburn, Georgia)
2019 stats at Parkview High: 93 catches, 1,411 yards, 15.2 average, 15 TD
Daniels, as a freshman, will get playing time in the slot. As a taller slot receiver, he adds a different dimension to the passing attack. Plus, he has earned the nickname “Sticky” for his ability to catch every pass thrown his way.
“With CJ Daniels, he’s just a bigger body guy. Now when we may have had trouble catching some of those 50-50 balls, with a bigger body guy he can just out body those guys,” Harris said. “I’m trying to think who has better hands than CJ Daniels right now. He can catch the football anywhere you put it. We call him ‘Sticky’ around here. He can catch the football. He can really catch it.
“Because he brings something different to the table, he’s taller than those guys and he’s a bigger body. Right now he’s still learning the offense, learning how we do things. We like what we’ve seen out of him so far.”
» DEPTH RECEIVERS
Ahmad Jackson (Fr., 6-1, 200, Sandy Creek High School/Tyrone, Georgia)
2019 stats at Sandy Creek High: 61 catches, 1,191 yards, 19.5 average, 11 TD
Jackson could very well find his way into the split end rotation this season. The staff won’t rush his development as he has the ability to learn from Yarbrough, Brumm and Coleman throughout the season.
“He’s a big body kid that runs fast enough to get open. Just like those new guys that are coming in — CJ Daniels and Ahmad — just getting adjusted to how we do things, I think that’s been the biggest adjustment,” Harris said. “The speed of the game is a little bit faster than what they’re used to, and also, too, you’ve got guys that are going to challenge you every single play from a defensive standpoint. Just having a mindset of I used good technique this last play and in order for me to get open this next play, I have to use that same technique. That mental focus, that mental toughness to do the same thing over and over again. They’re learning those things. The one thing about [Jackson], he’s a big physical kid and can catch the football.”
D’Wayne Crawford (R-Soph., 5-7, 175, East Carolina/Concord, North Carolina)
2019 stats: did not play
Crawford spent the 2018 season at East Carolina before joining the Liberty roster for the 2019 season. He didn’t play last season and is expected to provide depth in the slot once he recovers from an undisclosed injury.
“He does have a unique skillset. He can get in and out of breaks, he’s a quick, shifty individual,” Harris said. “ … That’s another guy that can bring some quality depth once he gets back healthy.”
Ed Ogle (R-Fr., 5-9, 190, Liberty Christian Academy/Allentown, Pennsylvania)
2019 stats: did not play
Cade Rowland (R-Fr., 5-11, 175, South Walton High School/Freeport, Florida)
2019 stats: did not play
Ogle and Rowland are both depth receivers in the slot.
Carlos Poole (R-Fr., 6-3, 190, George Washington High School/Danville)
2019 stats: did not play
Poole’s twin brother Carl landed a scholarship for his play at linebacker. Carlos Poole is getting work at flanker behind Lofton, Frith and Sibley.
