Flames football position breakdown: Wide receiver

Sibley appeared in only one game last season, as a kick returner at Rutgers, and spent the year bouncing between working with the wide receivers and running backs. Now that he’s back full-time with the receivers, the staff is finding ways to utilize him on the outside. While Sibley isn’t as big as receivers such as Frith and Yabrough, he has the speed of Shaa and Lofton to take the tops off defenses.

“Sibley started out last spring with us in the receiver room, then he went to running back and then he came back,” Harris said. “I see him more outside, but as he learns what we’re doing, I think he can play some inside for us. When those guys come in, we want to put them in one spot so they can learn it, learn the whole scheme, and then obviously move those guys around to best fit our offense. One thing about Sibley — Sibley, Shaa and Javian, those guys can run. Sibley is a little bit more compact than the other two guys and those other two guys are probably a little more elusive than Sibley is, but Sibley can knock the top off the defense. He can really run. He’s been doing well from a knowledge standpoint, getting better at his technique. He’s been doing well. He can catch the football, too. We’ve been very pleased from that standpoint.”