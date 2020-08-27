Flames football position preview: Cornerbacks

Liberty spent the previous recruiting cycle focused primarily on filling depth at multiple positions, while cornerback was a room in which the coaching staff could identify players who would instantly upgrade an already strong unit.
The Flames were expecting to return six cornerbacks who played in 2019, highlighted by rising sophomores Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land, and then bring in three more cornerbacks (a junior college transfer and two freshmen) who would immediately press for playing time.
Things shifted over the summer. Clark and Land both elected to transfer, citing insensitivity and incompetence of school leadership, and JUCO transfer Marcus Haskins was moved to safety to help with the depth in that unit.
Where did that leave the cornerbacks? The room still has talent, and players who fought through injuries last season are back and healthy. Then there’s the 15 extra practices the team got because of playing in the Cure Bowl. That allowed players like Chris Megginson and others who didn’t get as many reps at cornerback during the season to gain valuable experience heading into this campaign.
‘I do think that it definitely has to do with those guys that have been here before, we grew as a group. We grew as a team, as a family throughout the entire process of last year,” cornerbacks coach Rickey Hunley said. “We got to spend the extra bowl time together. Where we’ve lost time in the spring, … but that helps because we spent an extra however many weeks going down to Orlando. Guys that had been in the program that hadn’t got those reps early on, take another 100 reps or so or whatever that number is and they grow. Now you put them in a position where they come back and they’ve been through it in the summer, they know what to expect from me, they know what we are asking them from a defensive standpoint. When you see growth in that group, that’s what excites you, and then we knew what we had in the guys we recruited. We knew what Quinton Reese was going to be, we knew what Deon Biggins was going to be, and if they were where they’re at then, now it’s getting college reps under their belt, college competition under their belt, and the sky’s the limit for those guys. Very excited about that. I feel the room, I feel like we’re a little deeper than we were last year just because of the guys that returned.”
» WHO’S GONE
Bejour Wilson (2019 stats: 18 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 3 INT, 3 PBU, 6 PD, 1 FR)
Kei’Trel Clark (2019 stats: 38 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 6 PBU, 6 PD, 1 blocked kick)
Tayvion Land (2019 stats: 23 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 1 FR, 1 FF)
DJ Skelton (2019 stats: 1 tackle)
» FIELD CORNER
Emanuel Dabney (Sr., 5-11, 180, Hinds Community College/Jackson, Miss.)
2019 stats: 11 tackles (8 solo), 0.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 PD
Dabney is one of the cornerbacks who couldn’t seem to shake the injury bug last season. He missed time during the spring practices with an undisclosed injury, then battled a nagging hamstring injury during the campaign. When healthy, the coaching staff raved about his ability to take away one side of the field, and Flames coach Hugh Freeze spoke highly of Dabney’s development when he was consistently on the field. If he can stay healthy, he provides a veteran voice in the secondary that will be needed as the younger players continue to progress.
“He’s just done a really good job of understanding,” Hunley said. “Guys are different. I think he just realizes this is my last opportunity from a college standpoint. He went a long route to get here as far as being at Southern Miss, then transferring to junior college and then ending up with us. Being injured last year, there was a string there in the middle where his hamstring wouldn’t allow him to go for four to five games in the middle of the season. Then when you get him back at the end of the season, you don’t just put him out there for 60 plays. You kind of just make sure he’s where he needs to be from a mental standpoint, as well as athletic standpoint. I think he’s just really seizing the moment as a senior, looking to take advantage of that opportunity, and it also helps again when you’ve got young guys chomping at your heels, you know what I mean? Nobody wants to be standing with me on Saturday; everybody wants to be on the field. I think that’s kind of lit a fire as well.”
Jimmy Faulks (R-Sr., 6-1, 185, Lakewood High School/St. Petersburg, Fla.)
2019 stats: 17 tackles (9 solo), 1 INT, 1 PBU, 2 PD
Faulks arguably made the biggest strides of any player last season. He played in all 11 games in the 2017 season, but was redshirted in 2018 as the former coaching staff felt he needed to mature off the field and become a better teammate. Hunley took Faulks to task when he arrived on campus, and Faulks answered the call early in the season and maintained steady play despite suffering an injury in the first meeting with New Mexico State. Like Dabney, Faulks is a veteran presence in the secondary who can help the younger players in their development.
“I think the experience, but I think Jimmy has grown. When I came in and I’ll be very transparent as I am with our guys, Jimmy was a question mark,” Hunley said. “He’s a guy that had ability, had some potential, but didn’t always do everything right off the field, didn’t always have the best attitude, all of those things. He was one of the first guys that I had a conversation with and that you have ability and you have tools. Everybody’s different, so your’s may not be the same as Bejour or the next guy, but we’ve got to figure out a way to get those tools working in the right direction, and you’ve got to clean the stuff up off the field, you’ve got to clean up the stuff in the classroom. It wasn’t like he was in legal trouble or anything like that; but just you can’t be an energy vampire. You’ve got to come in and with a guy that’s played now 13 games last year and he had however many games before I got here under your belt, my expectation of you is for you to lead. I’m going to help you see what that looks like, I’m going to show you that, but at this point now if Jimmy doesn’t know what that looks like and he can’t run with that, we’re in trouble. I think he accepted that challenge, he’s done everything that I asked as far as being me when I’m not around sort of speak. He’s making sure that we’re doing what we need to do to move forward. I think he’s just grown as a young man, and that’s probably been more refreshing than him making plays on Saturdays. It’s just to see his growth off the field.”
» BOUNDARY CORNER
Chris Megginson (Soph., 6-0, 185, Heritage High School/Lynchburg)
2019 stats: 14 tackles (10 solo), 2 PBU, 2 PD
Megginson was all over the field during his freshman season. He opened training camp as a cornerback, then shifted to free safety to help with the depth at that position. Megginson played at safety early in the season, then needed to go back to cornerback not long into the season as injuries began to ravage the cornerbacks room. All of the shifting back and forth didn’t allow Megginson to properly develop at cornerback, the position the coaches envision he can make the most impact during his career. He spent all 15 practices leading into the Cure Bowl working at cornerback, and his progression has been evident in the early stages of training camp.
“The guy that’s been the biggest — I wouldn’t say surprise, we knew he was going to be good coming in — but as a freshman we had him at safety and now we’ve moved him back to corner is Chris Megginson,” Hunley said. “I expect him to challenge to be a guy you see out there first snap this year. Him, Jimmy and Dabney, those three guys are guys that you see kind of spearheading those two spots going into the season, but the returners and the young guys are right on their heels as well. That’s what we want. Coach preaches it, we talk it defensively, I talk about it individually in our room is competition. If you’re not here to compete, you’re in the wrong spot, because we’re going to try to put ourselves in that situation every day.”
Isaiah Avery (Jr., 6-0, 180, City College of San Francisco/Antioch, Calif.)
2019 stats: 10 tackles (9 solo), 1 PBU, 1 PD
Avery spent most of last season primarily playing on special teams and getting the occasional snap in the secondary when a starter needed a breather. Hunley said he expects Avery to be better than last season because of having the year in the program and understanding what is needed on defense.
» DEPTH CORNERBACKS
Deon Biggins (Fr., 6-1, 170, Horn Lake High School/Horn Lake, Miss.)
2019 stats at Horn Lake High: not available
Quinton Reese (Fr., 6-0, 185, Blessed Trinity Catholic High School/Alpharetta, Ga.)
2019 stats at Blessed Trinity: not available
Biggins and Reese are the two freshmen brought in to immediately contend for playing time. Hunley and the defensive staff proved they weren’t afraid to play freshmen with Clark and Land getting significant reps in the secondary. (Clark was primarily at cornerback while Land saw time at corner and nickelback.) Freeze hasn’t hesitated in raving about the development shown by Biggins and Reese early in training camp.
“I think those guys are putting themselves in a position where they’re going to challenge,” Hunley said. “Now is that a situation where they’re going to play four and we redshirt them, or we play them throughout? That’s something we’ll take in consideration on both ends of it for them, as well as us. I think the recruiting process, we went out to go find two longer, faster, athletic guys. We felt like we hit home runs with both. Our expectation was for them to come in and really challenge and put themselves in a position where if they were able to grasp what we were asking them to do, compete at the same level as guys that have been here, they’re going to be guys that we look to see on Saturday afternoons and evenings.”
Hunter Goetz (R-Soph., 6-1, 185, Miami Central Senior High School/Davie, Fla.)
2019 stats: 2 tackles (1 solo)
Goetz, like Megginson, is finally settling in at one position after bouncing around during his first two seasons. He also has battled injuries during his time at Liberty, and a healthy campaign should allow him to get on the field as a cornerback at some point during the season.
“Hunter’s kind of been in the same boat as Emanuel — those two guys just fought injuries like crazy last year. To have them back, to have them healthy, to have an offseason with Dom and with Danielle in nutrition to transform their bodies and keep them in position that’s going to allow them to be healthy,” Hunley said. “From an injury standpoint, it’s going to be what allows them to come back and challenge. We’ve still got to see because of the injuries that Hunter has had since I’ve been here. He was injured the spring when I first got here, he was injured throughout the season. I just want him to be healthy so he can go out there and compete and I can really get a good evaluation of who he is and what he is on the field.”
Kimani Donaldson (R-Jr., 6-1, 175, Mundy’s Mill High School/Jonesboro, Ga.)
2019 stats: 2 games
Donaldson’s role has been primarily on special teams the past two seasons. He is projected to still play on special teams this season.
Ian Ector (R-Soph., 6-2, 165, Wingate University/Stafford)
2019 stats at Wingate: 5 tackles (3 solo), 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 3 PBU
Hunley confirmed Ector enrolled in classes at Liberty and elected to join the program as a walk-on from Division II Wingate. Ector is another lengthy, raw cornerback who has the potential to make an impact if he stays on track with his development. Played in 11 of Wingate’s 12 games in 2019.
“Ian is a young man that transferred from Wingate University. He is here right now. He’s got the compliance side of things to go through to see if he’s going to be eligible this year or not. He definitely brings athleticism and twitch to the room,” Hunley said. “He’s coming in as a walk-on to us. His deal is he wanted an opportunity and wanted to be able to play at a high level. We kind of saw him before. Once he was enrolled and everything was good on the school side of things, we were able to bring him on as a member from a roster standpoint. Just being able to see him thus far and being able to see what he did before at his previous institution, he’s a guy that I expect things from, whether that be this year if he is eligible to play or the following years.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!