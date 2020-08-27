Flames football position preview: Cornerbacks

“I think the experience, but I think Jimmy has grown. When I came in and I’ll be very transparent as I am with our guys, Jimmy was a question mark,” Hunley said. “He’s a guy that had ability, had some potential, but didn’t always do everything right off the field, didn’t always have the best attitude, all of those things. He was one of the first guys that I had a conversation with and that you have ability and you have tools. Everybody’s different, so your’s may not be the same as Bejour or the next guy, but we’ve got to figure out a way to get those tools working in the right direction, and you’ve got to clean the stuff up off the field, you’ve got to clean up the stuff in the classroom. It wasn’t like he was in legal trouble or anything like that; but just you can’t be an energy vampire. You’ve got to come in and with a guy that’s played now 13 games last year and he had however many games before I got here under your belt, my expectation of you is for you to lead. I’m going to help you see what that looks like, I’m going to show you that, but at this point now if Jimmy doesn’t know what that looks like and he can’t run with that, we’re in trouble. I think he accepted that challenge, he’s done everything that I asked as far as being me when I’m not around sort of speak. He’s making sure that we’re doing what we need to do to move forward. I think he’s just grown as a young man, and that’s probably been more refreshing than him making plays on Saturdays. It’s just to see his growth off the field.”