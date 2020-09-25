Flames Gameday - FIU

FIU AT LIBERTY
1 P.M. SATURDAY • ESPNU • WILLIAMS STADIUM • 2020 RECORDS: GOLDEN PANTHERS 0-0 (0-0 CONFERENCE USA) • FLAMES 1-0 • SERIES: FIRST MEETING • LINE: LIBERTY BY 7
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
OFFENSE: Liberty
The Flames certainly had a spectacular debut last weekend at Western Kentucky. Liberty became the fourth team this season to eclipse 350 rushing yards in a single game. The offense was led by quarterback Malik Willis, who rushed for 168 yards, threw for 133 yards and scored three TDs without an interception. FIU had an offense that was middle of the road last season, ranking 63rd in rushing and 83rd in both passing and scoring offense. The Panthers must replace QB James Morgan, who threw for 2,560 yards, 14 TDs and five INTs last season.
DEFENSE: Liberty
The Flames limited how often WKU quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome could escape the pocket, which was big in holding the Hilltoppers to fewer than 100 rushing yards. While WKU had success throwing the ball, there were a couple of breakdowns the Flames aim to fix in order to improve on that side of the ball. FIU ranked 106th out of 130 teams last season in rushing defense, and Liberty is coming off an opener in which it rushed for 354 yards and averaged nearly 6 yards per carry.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Liberty
DeMario Douglas served as the Flames’ punt returner in the opener and proved that was the right decision. Liberty’s punt return game has been dreadful in recent years, and Douglas provided an immediate spark. The redshirt freshman averaged 11.5 yards on two returns against WKU. Of note, Liberty ranked dead last in the FBS last season in punt return average at 0.53 yards on 19 chances.
INTANGIBLES: Liberty
This is the fourth time since the 2013 season in which the Flames are playing their home opener in the season’s second game, and Liberty has won the previous three games. Liberty also has thrived at home in the FBS era with a 10-2 record at Williams Stadium since the 2018 season. The home-field advantage won’t exist with only 1,000 fans in attendance, but the Flames have traditionally played well at home and that won’t change against an FIU program that will be finding its identity in its season opener.
FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME
Get off to another fast start
Malik Willis gained a wealth of confidence in his first collegiate start with the offense, moving the ball sometimes at will against the WKU defense. The Flames scored on their first three drives and only had one three-and-out in 10 possessions. Willis’ legs were utilized more than his right arm, and Flames coach Hugh Freeze said he’d like to see more in the aerial attack against FIU. If Noah Frith and CJ Yarbrough are both back and healthy, then the Flames become that much more dynamic to complement the rushing attack led by Willis and running backs Joshua Mack and Peytton Pickett.
Don’t let FIU gain any confidence
When the Flames made their debut last week, they were debuting new pieces on offense (notably Willis) and there were unknowns. The fast start allowed the unit to quickly build confidence and get into a rhythm. Liberty knows it can’t allow the roles to be flipped this week. FIU is debuting a new starting quarterback and plenty of new faces on offense. Liberty’s best chance to win this game is to frustrate the Panthers early and not allow them to get into an early rhythm and then have to play catch up.
Keep the foot on the gas
Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons revealed this week his unit should have allowed 10 points, at most, against Western Kentucky. Part of that was because of letting off the gas once the Flames took a 17-3 lead in the second quarter. The next step in the evolution of the defense is maintaining the same intensity and high level of play throughout four quarters. That will be tested against FIU’s plethora of talent (albeit transfers) on offense.
