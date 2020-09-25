Flames Gameday - FIU

SPECIAL TEAMS: Liberty

DeMario Douglas served as the Flames’ punt returner in the opener and proved that was the right decision. Liberty’s punt return game has been dreadful in recent years, and Douglas provided an immediate spark. The redshirt freshman averaged 11.5 yards on two returns against WKU. Of note, Liberty ranked dead last in the FBS last season in punt return average at 0.53 yards on 19 chances.

INTANGIBLES: Liberty

This is the fourth time since the 2013 season in which the Flames are playing their home opener in the season’s second game, and Liberty has won the previous three games. Liberty also has thrived at home in the FBS era with a 10-2 record at Williams Stadium since the 2018 season. The home-field advantage won’t exist with only 1,000 fans in attendance, but the Flames have traditionally played well at home and that won’t change against an FIU program that will be finding its identity in its season opener.

FLAMES’ KEYS TO THE GAME

Get off to another fast start