Flames getting more consistent offensive production from players other than McGhee

It wasn’t uncommon to see Darius McGhee reach the 30-point mark last season. The guard often had to play in fourth or fifth gear and carry the scoring load for the Liberty men’s basketball team.

McGhee hasn't needed to reach the 30-point plateau this season in order for the Flames to win. In fact, his 32-point outing this past Saturday in a win over Central Arkansas was only the second time he's reached the mark this season and was described “as quiet of a 32 as I’ve seen” by his coach.

“What I think you’ve seen is our guys have gotten a little more used to his playing style and when he’s in fourth and fifth gear and when he’s in second or third,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said before Tuesday’s practice. “To his credit, he’s also sacrificed the shot attempts or the scoring prowess that maybe we needed him to live in in order for the team to have success and build some of their confidence.”

McGhee has played more in second and third gear this season. The 5-foot-9 guard is taking three fewer shots per game compared to last season, and players like Kyle Rode, Brody Peebles, Blake Preston and Shiloh Robinson are shooting better than 45% from the field in ASUN Conference play.

McGhee’s usage rate of 38% led the nation one year ago, and the number has dropped to 34% this season with freshman Colin Porter emerging as the primary ball handler.

As a result, McGhee’s offensive plus/minus efficiency has jumped to plus-10.7, which is good for second in the NCAA.

“I think part of that is he gets to play off the ball some, too,” McKay said. “When you add a player like Colin Porter and the growth and improvement of Shiloh and Kyle and Blake, JV [Joseph Venzant], Zay [Isiah Warfield] and even Zach Cleveland and Brody, I think you’ve got an eight-, nine-man rotation that gives Darius some more support.”

The added support has allowed the Flames (14-5, 5-1 ASUN) to play with more freedom on the offensive end and forced defenses to account for more than just McGhee.

Peebles, Robinson and Rode have seen their numbers improve across the board.

Robinson scored a career-high 27 points one week ago against North Alabama, with the Lions spending most of the game trying to contain McGhee. Robinson is shooting 15 for 17 from the field during the past two games and is making 54% of his shots this season.

“The way teams play Darius, sometimes it’s difficult to get him the ball, but you can penalize them for it and then hopefully they have to change their coverage a little bit,” Rode said. He is averaging a career-high 9.4 points and is shooting 51% in league play. “When Shi has a night like that and I think he ended up with 27 or so, it was almost just really cool to see him go.”

The Flames spent the tail end of last season relying on McGhee to carry the offensive load. He averaged 31.3 points on 24.3 shots per game over the final nine contests, and he took more than 20 shots in eight consecutive games.

McGhee topped the 30-point threshold four times during the stretch and his teammates ensured he touched the ball on most every possession.

There have been instances in recent games this season that McGhee doesn’t touch the ball on multiple possessions, a sign the offense is evolving with the likes of Peebles improving.

The sophomore guard scored in double figures in three straight league games but has been limited to 2-for-10 shooting over the past two contests.

It’s a mini slump in which his scoring dropped to 11.2 points per game this season, and all of his production has come off the bench as the Flames’ sixth man.

“What’s happened is there’s way more attention to him when he comes in the game. When you shoot over 50% from behind the arc, you’re going to catch some people’s attention,” McKay said of Peebles. Peebles is shooting 52.1% from the field and 48.1% from 3-point range. “It’s good for us because it creates more space. … I think Peebs is doing a great job and his minutes have continued to increase because I think he’s trusted out there.”