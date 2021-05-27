Flames hope preview of Grayhawk helps in NCAA men's golf championship

Liberty men's golf coach Jeff Thomas made a spur-of-the-moment type decision in late April. He heard several programs were making the trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, to preview the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club ahead of the NCAA Division I national championships.
Thomas didn’t want to be left out. He got four of his golfers together and made the trip from Lynchburg to Scottsdale so they could get a taste of what the 7,289-yard course would be like to play in one month.
That was, of course, contingent on the Flames advancing out of the Tallahassee Regional and being one of the final 30 teams remaining.
“Obviously going and seeing the course a couple of weeks ago, that helps us out,” redshirt junior Kieran Vincent said. “I’m excited. I think this is going to be a good tournament.”
Liberty, which locked up a spot in the national championship with a fourth-place finish in Tallahassee, enters the six-day national tournament as the No. 15 seed. The first of four rounds of stroke play begin Friday and last through Monday. The Flames tee off at 4:20 p.m. Friday from No. 10 with North Carolina State and Tennessee.
They are the final three teams to tee off in the 30-team field.
The Flames, ranked 16th in the nation, are sending out Vincent, Alexandre Fuchs, Jonathan Yaun, Ervin Chang and Zach Barbin as their five.
The top eight teams advance to match play that begins June 1.
“Four rounds of stroke play, there’s at least four or five guys on our team that have played four rounds of stroke play tournament before and that’s something we’re just going to have to be ready for,” Yaun said. “Top eight is definitely in our reach. We’re ranked 16th in the country, but that doesn’t really define who we are. What defines us is how well we’re playing now. I think we’re playing a lot better than even our ranking shows.
“We have a chance to not just make it to match play, but really make some putts coming in late in those matches to win championships.”
Liberty is making its third appearance in the national championship (2012 and 2019). The Flames did not advance to match play in those previous appearances.
“We have the best team in school history, I think, and we’ve got four, five or six guys that can start and win a golf tournament," Yaun said. "I think that’s something Liberty’s never had is guys that can win tournaments. Just the way we’re all playing at once is really exciting and the coaches are excited, too."
This team hasn’t played in a tournament outside of Florida, Virginia and Georgia, and has posted eight top-five finishes in eight tournaments.
That is why Thomas wanted to get some golfers out to Grayhawk to preview the course so they could understand how different it is playing in the elevated desert air compared to the humid and windy conditions on the East Coast.
“The course is definitely a lot different from the courses we play in Virginia, Florida or anywhere we’ve been to,” Chang said. “It was definitely nice to go out to Arizona to experience the desert course for a little bit and see how much the ball is flying further out there and see how the greens react when we hit a shot on the green and try to get ourselves prepared as much as possible for nationals.”
Chang said a typical 9-iron shot in Virginia would travel between 155 to 165 yards. In Arizona, the ball was flying 10 to 20 yards further.
“I think the course itself suits a lot of the guys on the team,” Vincent said. “I think that we’re a longer team than most, and I know that will play to our advantage.”
The Flames’ top three golfers of Vincent, Fuchs and Yaun have posted some gaudy numbers this season. Vincent ranks 11th nationally in both first-round and par-4 scoring; Fuchs is third nationally in par-5 scoring; and Yaun is 53rd in the nation in eagles and 74th in par-3 scoring.
They hope that depth will help the Flames find themselves in the top eight after Monday’s final stroke-play round.
“We just need to take care of what we can take care of. It’s a good team. I think it’s probably one of the best teams we’ve ever had going out there,” Thomas said. “We’ll see what happens. We have to get through the stroke-play portion, which is going to be a little difficult. We need to get through the first few rounds and then kind of move from there.”