Flames hope preview of Grayhawk helps in NCAA men's golf championship

“The course is definitely a lot different from the courses we play in Virginia, Florida or anywhere we’ve been to,” Chang said. “It was definitely nice to go out to Arizona to experience the desert course for a little bit and see how much the ball is flying further out there and see how the greens react when we hit a shot on the green and try to get ourselves prepared as much as possible for nationals.”

Chang said a typical 9-iron shot in Virginia would travel between 155 to 165 yards. In Arizona, the ball was flying 10 to 20 yards further.

“I think the course itself suits a lot of the guys on the team,” Vincent said. “I think that we’re a longer team than most, and I know that will play to our advantage.”

The Flames’ top three golfers of Vincent, Fuchs and Yaun have posted some gaudy numbers this season. Vincent ranks 11th nationally in both first-round and par-4 scoring; Fuchs is third nationally in par-5 scoring; and Yaun is 53rd in the nation in eagles and 74th in par-3 scoring.

They hope that depth will help the Flames find themselves in the top eight after Monday’s final stroke-play round.

“We just need to take care of what we can take care of. It’s a good team. I think it’s probably one of the best teams we’ve ever had going out there,” Thomas said. “We’ll see what happens. We have to get through the stroke-play portion, which is going to be a little difficult. We need to get through the first few rounds and then kind of move from there.”

