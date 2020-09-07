Flames Notebook: Freeze open to playing more freshmen in COVID-altered season; two seniors opt out

Liberty is projected to go into the season with 84 scholarship players including 22 seniors. The Flames likely will sign the maximum-allowed 25 players in the 2021 recruiting class with a mixture of junior college transfers and high school seniors to aid in the continued transition to a full FBS roster.

If no one left the program, there would be 109 scholarship players on the roster.

“Now, there’s obviously some issues on the back end of this that are going to create coaches some angst and some worry as when they ask you to get back to the 85 in a time frame, that’s not going to be the easiest thing probably,” Freeze said. “You have to see how many of your kids choose to stay that were seniors and compete for another year.”

The NCAA’s ruling does allow the Liberty coaching staff substantial roster flexibility throughout the season, especially if multiple players are forced to miss a game or two because of needing to quarantine following a positive COVID test or contact tracing.

“Yes, we will play everybody that can help us,” Freeze added. “Some games on the road will be restricted, obviously, with travel squad limits and things like that. Definitely home games you’ll try to keep as many kids fresh as you can.”

Two players opt out