Flames Notebook: Freeze open to playing more freshmen in COVID-altered season; two seniors opt out

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze and his staff displayed last season they were not afraid to play freshmen if they could help the Flames immediately. He also showed restraint when identifying young players who would be better served to see time in up to four games and preserving that year of eligibility.
Freeze still has the same mindset heading into an altered 2020 season, but he’s willing to play freshmen more frequently if they can help because of the NCAA’s decision to give all fall sports student-athletes an additional year of eligibility this season.
The NCAA’s Division I board of directors voted Aug. 21 to give those athletes a blanket waiver because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the fall season.
“If they can help you and can help rest some people at areas that we’re definitely thin at, you wouldn’t hesitate to play them,” Freeze said Monday in a virtual press conference. “I think you should play everybody that can help you win.”
Freeze identified cornerback Quinton Reese as one freshman who will play this season.
"He’s everything we thought he would be," the coach said. "A great signee and he’s going to play as a freshman."
Freeze, like other coaches across the nation, is worried about the implications of the ruling in future seasons because of the 85-player scholarship limit.
Liberty is projected to go into the season with 84 scholarship players including 22 seniors. The Flames likely will sign the maximum-allowed 25 players in the 2021 recruiting class with a mixture of junior college transfers and high school seniors to aid in the continued transition to a full FBS roster.
If no one left the program, there would be 109 scholarship players on the roster.
“Now, there’s obviously some issues on the back end of this that are going to create coaches some angst and some worry as when they ask you to get back to the 85 in a time frame, that’s not going to be the easiest thing probably,” Freeze said. “You have to see how many of your kids choose to stay that were seniors and compete for another year.”
The NCAA’s ruling does allow the Liberty coaching staff substantial roster flexibility throughout the season, especially if multiple players are forced to miss a game or two because of needing to quarantine following a positive COVID test or contact tracing.
“Yes, we will play everybody that can help us,” Freeze added. “Some games on the road will be restricted, obviously, with travel squad limits and things like that. Definitely home games you’ll try to keep as many kids fresh as you can.”
Two players opt out
Freeze revealed Monday that senior defensive tackle Elisha Mitchell and redshirt senior safety Isaac Steele, both of whom were scholarship players, have opted out of playing this season because of the spread of COVID-19.
Steele’s decision to opt out is significant in an already thin secondary that has been plagued with injuries in the past two weeks. Safeties coach Corey Batoon said Steele was able to play all three safety positions — free safety, rover and strong safety (nickelback) — and was a veteran presence in a group that includes JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) and Benjamin Alexander.
Scruggs, rover Tim-Kidd Glass and cornerbacks Emanuel Dabney, Isaiah Avery and Hunter Goetz have missed practice time in the past week with undisclosed injuries. The lack of depth, particularly at cornerback behind Jimmy Faulks and Chris Megginson (Heritage High), has forced the defensive staff to move junior college transfer Marcus Haskins from safety to cornerback.
“We’re rotating Haskins over there, too,” Freeze said. “He’s learning both safety and corner.”
Mitchell was expected to be in the defensive tackle rotation this season with projected starter Elijah James and William Green.
New additions
Haskins’ move to cornerback came around the same time the Flames landed graduate transfer safety Cedric Stone from the transfer portal.
Stone has one year of eligibility remaining after transferring from Georgia State. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Stone played safety in 2019 and previously played at cornerback for the Panthers.
“Ced, we needed some depth in the secondary,” Freeze said, adding Stone was put on scholarship with the last initial offer the Flames had available for the season. “He’s giving us some of that, some depth there.”
Matt Terrell, who starred at Liberty Christian Academy before playing at Virginia (2016), Garden City Community College (2017) and James Madison (2018), was added to the roster two weeks ago. He did not play last season and is in his final season of eligibility.
“Matt’s going to be on all the special teams for sure and he plays hard,” Freeze said. “He’ll have a backup role also in the linebacker room.”
Injuries racking up at wide receiver
The secondary isn’t the only position that has been hit with the injury bug in training camp.
Three wide receivers have missed time because of an assortment of ailments, a junior college transfer tight end is expected to miss a significant chunk of time, and a running back expected to battle in the rotation will likely miss the season opener.
Senior slot receiver DJ Stubbs is battling an ankle injury, freshman receiver CJ Daniels sprained an MCL last week, and Noah Frith is having issues with his left foot, according to Freeze.
Frith missed the majority of training camps and the first four weeks of the 2019 season recovering from a fracture in his left foot.
Freeze said all three are expected back for the first game. “I feel like those guys will be back in that room,” he said.
Tight end Trevor Hobbs tore a PCL and “will be out for a while,” according to Freeze, and running back Frank Boyd is dealing with a foot injury that will likely have him out for at least the season opener.
“I don’t anticipate any of those being season-ending,” Freeze said of the injuries. “That’s a good thing. Hopefully we can get them back in practice toward the end of this week or early next week.”
