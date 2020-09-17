Flames post-practice report: Coaching in isolation, QB situation, true freshmen playing, and more

Hugh Freeze and Gus Malzahn have a friendship dating back to the 1990s when they were high school football coaches in Tennessee and Arkansas, respectively. That friendship continued when both were head coaches at Arkansas State in back-to-back years in 2011 (Freeze) and 2012 (Malzahn), and when they faced off in the SEC at Ole Miss (Freeze) and Auburn (Malzahn).
The two still keep in touch, and Malzahn poked fun at Freeze earlier this week when revisiting Freeze’s use of a hospital bed to coach Liberty in the 2019 season opener against Syracuse.
However, that’s where the fun stopped and the logic of being isolated came into focus. Malzahn, who is still at Auburn, cited that instance as a possibility for a coach to be at the stadium and still be involved if he happens to test positive for COVID-19.
Freeze, who had thought about what could happen if he tested positive, was receptive of Malzahn’s outside-the-box thinking following Thursday’s practice.
“I think Gus is on to something,” Freeze said. “I think we have all kind of thought about that. I don’t know why, particularly in our case, let’s find me a booth somewhere that nobody’s in and put my headset on. Let’s go to work.
“I think as long as you’re not showing symptoms of it being in some way a detriment to your health, I certainly think all of us coaches, we’ve waited and worked to this opportunity, and you want to be with your team. You understand there’s certain things that could happen if that’s the case, but I see no reason why, particularly in these stadiums like ours, where let’s just find me a box off to one of the sides and we’ll get our headsets in there. I’m sure Gus is referring to that.
“Thank God I don’t think I’ll have to have a hospital bed this go round. I think he’s definitely onto something. I’m sure any coach is going to try to find a way to do that. It’s a lot easier obviously if it’s at home. If it’s an away game, you’ll need some cooperation from that other team.”
Freeze coached in the hospital bed against Syracuse two weeks after undergoing back surgery for a staph infection, and he utilized a medical chair the following week at Louisiana.
Louisiana received the medical chair and installed it in the visiting coaches’ booth at Cajun Field.
Willis’ improvement
Auburn transfer Malik Willis was named the Flames’ starting quarterback Monday and is slated to make his first start since the 2016 Georgia High School Association Class 7A state championship game.
Willis has received all of the first-team reps in preparation for the anticipated start at Western Kentucky.
He appeared in 12 games as Jarrett Stidham’s backup at Auburn in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
“Had a really good day today I thought. Got a few things I’d like to see him do a little differently on his reads, but we’ll show him that tomorrow and tomorrow night on film,” Freeze said. “He’s improved the last few weeks. You just hope that it carries over to the game. I think as you get into settling down and trying to get a gameplan in place where you’re not just scripting a bunch of plays against defenses that you have no clue what they’re doing, we at least have a clue what our opponents do from time to time unless they change drastically on us. I think he feels more comfortable. We’ll see how that translates on Saturday.”
Ferguson serving as Willis’ backup
Chris Ferguson, the graduate transfer from Maine, is slotted as Willis’ backup for the opener. He took all of the second-team reps this week.
“Chris is the backup going into Saturday and I think he’s made the most of his reps with the two’s this week,” Freeze said. “He’s actually improved also. In the two-minute drills that we’ve had this week, he’s excelled above others. I have great confidence if he goes in the game that he can give us a spark.”
Redshirt freshman Johnathan Bennett, the third quarterback who was vying for the starting role, will be the third-string quarterback. Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin said Monday he is confident in Willis, Ferguson and Bennett if they need to go into the game.
“JB’s done nothing wrong. I think he could give us a spark also. He definitely will travel,” Freeze said, “and Will Bowers will travel also. We’ll travel four.”
Making their debuts
Freeze highlighted seven true freshmen who are likely “100% locked into playing” Saturday.
Those include defensive ends Kendy Charles, Aakil Washington and Stephen Sings, safety Jerome Jolly, cornerbacks Quinton Reese and Deon Biggins, and wide receiver CJ Daniels.
“I could be missing a couple, but all those are going to play,” Freeze added.
Barbir’s range
Alex Barbir, a senior and Penn State transfer, will serve as the Flames’ place kicker against the Hilltoppers. He attempted five kickoffs in two games during the 2017 season, so any field goal or extra point attempts will be the first of his collegiate career.
That begs the question: What is Barbir’s field goal range for the opener at Houchens-Smith Stadium?
“You want to get there and see what the wind’s doing. If everything’s neutral and it’s not a lot of hurt, I think we feel comfortable 45 in with him,” Freeze said. “He’s had a really good two weeks, so I’m excited to see what he does when it goes live. I’m really pleased with him to this point.”
Injury update
Freeze announced rover Tim Kidd-Glass is out this week, while cornerback Isaiah Avery and wide receiver Noah Frith are questionable.
Wide receiver CJ Yarbrough had surgery for a Jones fracture in his right foot before the beginning of training camp, and he is slated to play Saturday. Most of his work in training camp has come with the strength and conditioning staff.
“It’s been more with our strength staff just trying to get him caught up conditioning wise. We haven’t put any extra reps on him in our practices,” Freeze said. “He spent extra time with Dom and his staff trying to get caught up obviously for the amount of time that he missed.”
Freeze confirmed linebacker Amarii Jenkins will be out for at least most of the season, if not all of it, after undergoing surgery on one of his legs.
Tight end Trevor Hobbs suffered a torn PCL during training camp and Freeze listed him as week-to-week. “It’s just rehab, don’t think surgery is required there,” Freeze said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!