Flames post-practice report: Coaching in isolation, QB situation, true freshmen playing, and more

Hugh Freeze and Gus Malzahn have a friendship dating back to the 1990s when they were high school football coaches in Tennessee and Arkansas, respectively. That friendship continued when both were head coaches at Arkansas State in back-to-back years in 2011 (Freeze) and 2012 (Malzahn), and when they faced off in the SEC at Ole Miss (Freeze) and Auburn (Malzahn).

The two still keep in touch, and Malzahn poked fun at Freeze earlier this week when revisiting Freeze’s use of a hospital bed to coach Liberty in the 2019 season opener against Syracuse.

However, that’s where the fun stopped and the logic of being isolated came into focus. Malzahn, who is still at Auburn, cited that instance as a possibility for a coach to be at the stadium and still be involved if he happens to test positive for COVID-19.

Freeze, who had thought about what could happen if he tested positive, was receptive of Malzahn’s outside-the-box thinking following Thursday’s practice.

“I think Gus is on to something,” Freeze said. “I think we have all kind of thought about that. I don’t know why, particularly in our case, let’s find me a booth somewhere that nobody’s in and put my headset on. Let’s go to work.