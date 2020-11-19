Flames post-practice report: First primetime start, injury report and Reese's maturation

No. 21 Liberty has kicked off each of its first eight games at either noon or 1 p.m. this season. It has allowed the team’s Saturdays to remain on the same script of when to go through the final walkthrough, leaving the hotel for the stadium and preparation for the game.
The Flames are back in primetime for the first time in more than a year.
Liberty and North Carolina State are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.
It is the Flames’ first primetime start since playing at BYU on Nov. 9, 2019. That game started at 5:30 p.m. local time (7:30 Eastern).
“It will be a lot of things different about this game. A night game, a long time around the hotel, all of that,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Thursday. “I’m trying to come up with the exact right plan so our kids feel good at 7:30 on Saturday night instead of what we’ve had as a normal kick this year.”
Lofton questionable
Wide receiver Javian Lofton was ruled as questionable for Saturday’s game and Freeze said he is maybe a week away in his recovery from a partially torn PCL.
“He has practiced. I just think there’s others that are probably more healthy in front of him currently,” Freeze said. “Probably try to rest him again, if possible, but he could go if we needed him to.”
Lofton hasn’t played since Oct. 10 against Louisiana-Monroe because of the injury.
Tight ends Brayden Monday and Michael Bollinger missed the past two games and returned to practice this week. “They’re both back and ready to go,” Freeze said.
Reese’s role expanding
True freshman Quinton Reese opened the season starting at cornerback alongside Chris Megginson, and he was part of the rotation with Emanuel Dabney in the early stages of the season.
However, Reese’s role has actually expanded by moving to a different position.
He is playing at nickelback (strong safety) and a frequent face on third downs in place of Juawan Treadwell.
Reese’s second-quarter sack last week against Western Carolina was the first sack by a Liberty defensive back this season, and showed he can come off a blitz in addition to his coverage skills.
“He’s a corner by trade, that’s kind of what he did in high school, and did a really nice job for us in the beginning part of the season, and just being able to move guys around, getting him into that slot corner position, he’s been really good in terms of coverage,” safeties coach Corey Batoon said. “Last week it was good, you saw him as a blitzer, as an edge blitzer. I think that’s a natural thing that he does and he’s pretty physical with his hands. Some of the run fits, he was able to take on some bigger people, tight ends and H-backs coming at him, and he’s getting more comfortable with that. Played a real physical game on Saturday. We’re anxious to see him grow and mature in the system.”
Freeze on the week of practices
“A little flat Tuesday, picked up a little bit Wednesday and today was really good, really pleased. I’m trying to balance in my mind how confident we are knowing that this is our biggest test to date with the way they’re playing currently and the number of athletes they have. It’s a very difficult challenge. I really liked kind of our team meeting this morning and what was said in there and our theme this week’s been a good one. We’re going to have to really play a really solid 60 minutes to compete with N.C. State, and I think our kids know that and understand that. Yet, are confident in who we are and how we’re playing right now. Pleased coming out of Thursday for sure.”
