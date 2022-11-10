Flames post-practice report: Hunter suffers season-ending injury

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the No. 19 Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday afternoon’s matchup against UConn at Pratt &.Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» Running back Dae Dae Hunter suffered a season-ending injury in the first half against Arkansas. Freeze revealed Hunter tore the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his left knee and added the “tendon that connects from the hip to the knee is torn off.” The injury will prevent Hunter from becoming Liberty’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Frankie Hickson in 2019. He had 854 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to lead the team.

“He was playing at a high level. I think he was going to be a 1,000-yard rusher for sure before the season was over,” Freeze said. “I just think he was playing at a super high level for us and the team really bought into his energy and his physicality and his love for practice. This guy could practice all day, and every run could be 40 yards if you didn’t make him stop. He just loves the game. He’s very down, very disappointed, but he told me this morning, ‘I’m going to use it to get big.’ Hopefully will and thankfully he has two years left.”

» Another running back, Shedro Louis, will not be with the team for Saturday’s game. He returned home to Immokalee, Florida, to attend the funeral for his father, Louiders Louis, on Saturday at Bethel Assembly of God. Louiders Louis died Nov. 2 and no cause of death has been announced. Shedro Louis is second on the team with 390 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

“He left last night and our prayers are with him and his family [as they] go through celebrating his father’s life and obviously saying their final goodbyes,” Freeze said.

» With Hunter and Louis both out, T.J. Green will get the start at running back. Green had the most rushing yards by a running back in 2021 with 447 yards and four touchdowns on 75 attempts. A PCL strain suffered in training camp prevented Green from playing in the season’s first five games. He made his season debut against UMass and has appeared in two more games and totaled 47 yards on nine carries.

“He looked good this week. He’s really excited,” Freeze said. “He’s been frustrated and coming to me, and truthfully, I’ll tell you exactly what I told him is, ‘Dae Dae is playing better than you right now and I think he’s playing at a higher level. It’s nothing against you, we’re going to try and get him a lot of snaps.’ But, man, just stay in the fight and he has, and now it’s his chance. I’m excited to see him get that chance.”

» Freeze made his pitch Monday for Liberty to finally be ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings. He said he didn’t feel any other Group of Five programs had the type of resume that could match what the Flames had put together through 10 weeks. Liberty was not ranked when the CFP released its Top 25 on Tuesday, though Tulane and UCF made the cut.

“I’m not big on using stuff like that for motivation. I think that’s fleeting and kind of works sometimes and then doesn’t. I’m more about let’s take care of what we can take care of and control, and we can’t control that,” Freeze said, citing he did not speak with his team about it.

“Tulane’s a fine program and they’re doing a heck of a job, but they got beat by a team that we beat on the road, and we have the same record, I believe,” he added. Liberty outlasted Southern Miss in four overtimes in the season opener, and the Golden Eagles are the only team to defeat Tulane. “It’s just kind of hard to understand exactly.”

Liberty, as an independent, can’t claim the G5’s berth into a New Year’s Six bowl game. One NY6 bowl game will host the highest-ranked G5 conference champion, but the Flames do have a path to a NY6 bowl game. If they move into the top 10 of the CFP rankings, they can claim an at-large bid to one of those premier bowl games.

“You would have a chance to get one of those New Year’s Six games, but in order to do that you’ve got to get in the rankings first and start moving up,” Freeze said. “All we can do is try to keep winning. I did not bring that up to our team and we’re just going to keep hopefully winning and we’ll be looking on Tuesday night and see if we can’t get it in some.”