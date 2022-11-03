Flames post-practice report: Is it time for QB4?

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the No. 23 Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» Freeze announced that Shedro Louis’ father, Louiders, died Wednesday evening. No cause of death has been reported. Louis was expected to factor heavily into the game plan after he topped the 100-yard mark last season at Ole Miss. He is second on the team with both 333 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

“That was a shock to him. He probably won’t make the trip and I totally understand that,” Freeze said. “Shedro, we had a good package for him, I felt like, and obviously if he doesn’t make the trip, part of your plan was wasted in prepping. Totally understand that if he chooses to go be with his family.”

» Is it time for QB4 to get a start? Nate Hampton, the fourth-string quarterback, has received most of the first-team reps over the last two days, according to Freeze, with Johnathan Bennett battling the flu and Charlie Brewer’s right hand not healing as quickly as many thought it would.

Freeze said Bennett began showing symptoms Tuesday evening. Brewer threw the ball well during Tuesday’s open portion of practice but is having difficulty maintaining a strong grip on the ball without his surgically repaired hand flaring up.

“Kind of the same thing as [the BYU] week, he tried it and just said I don’t feel like I can hold the ball sufficiently to function. I thought he had a pretty good Tuesday and then it seemed like it kind of swole back up on him again and tightened up,” Freeze said of Brewer. “… He’s going to travel. Will it go down between now and Saturday enough for him to feel like he could not hurt us if he’s in the game? We’ll see. Nate has gotten most of the snaps the last two days, obviously, with JB being out sick. Certainly not ruling out JB yet. Just hope he has the energy from being sickly this week.”

If Hampton gets the start, Liberty will join Rutgers as the only teams this season to start four different quarterbacks. Liberty, Colorado, Colorado State, Texas Tech and Northern Illinois have each started three quarterbacks throughout the season.

Freeze said Kaidon Salter is “still a ways away” after undergoing groin surgery about one month ago.

“Nate’s gotten most of the reps. We’ll go with QB4 and see what happens,” Freeze said. “Again, I hope JB feels better and I think he would, provided he has some energy from the flu and stuff, we’ll be able to catch him up on understanding, but it’s nothing like getting the live reps.”

» Freeze hasn’t shied away from preparing his team for the type of environment it will face when it goes on the road. That includes blaring the Arkansas fight song through practice and making sure the players know what chants they will hear at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“We’ve prepared just like I did when I was back in the SEC and had all the Arkansas fight song, crowd noise and the ‘Wooo Pig Sooie’ and everything as loud as we could get it in our indoor and in our outdoor field, too,” he said. “I think we’re prepared for the noise. We’ll see obviously, but we certainly have put them in that environment to hopefully for them to handle it.”

» Louis has served as Dae Dae Hunter’s backup this season. Hunter will get the majority of the carries again, but his backup for the trip to Arkansas will likely be T.J. Green if Louis returns home to Florida to be with his family.

Green appeared in back-to-back weeks against UMass and Gardner-Webb after suffering a PCL strain in training camp.

“T.J.’s ready to play,” Freeze said. “That’s good that we have him back for sure if Shedro doesn’t make the trip. That will certainly help us.”