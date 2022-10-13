Flames post-practice report: Liberty expecting to be without 'a few guys' on defense, and more

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday afternoon’s Homecoming matchup against Gardner-Webb at Williams Stadium.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» Liberty is expected to be without “a few guys” on defense, according to Freeze. He previously announced defensive end TreShaun Clark had surgery Tuesday for a meniscus injury, which is opening the door for freshmen CJ Bazile Jr. and Rashaud Pernell to potentially get playing time behind new starter Khristian Zachary. Pernell spent the first six weeks of the season working with the scout team, and he moved to getting reps with the defense this week. Marquise Brunson, who appeared against Akron and UMass, suffered an injury in the fourth quarter late against the Minutemen.

The Flames previously moved Maurice Freeman to linebacker following Jerome Jolly Jr.’s injury.

“Thank God we’ve had a few years to recruit or we would be in big trouble on both sides, really,” Freeze said. “We’ll call upon some of these younger guys to play and hopefully they’ve got a good understanding of the game plan.”

» Johnathan Bennett and Nate Hampton remain the only healthy scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Charlie Brewer participated in the throwing portion of Tuesday’s practice that was opened to the media and he had the lower portion of his right hand taped. Kaidon Salter, who had surgery late last week for a groin injury, is out for an unspecified amount of time. Sean Brown also participated in practice for the first time and wore a leg sleeve and brace on his left knee. Brewer, Salter and Bennett have all started, while Hampton has appeared in four games.

“I’ve had years where I felt like this is getting crazy on the injury bug, but I’ve never had it at the quarterback spot,” Freeze said. “I’ve lost one starter before, just one before, for any significant time. Chad Kelly tore his ACL about midway through his senior season — actually it was a little later than midway. That’s the only one that I’ve really lost our starter for a significant time. This is the first year to certainly lose your starter for a long period and your backup for a long period. I think, again, we found a way to win. Thankful we have JB and Nate and we’re going to continue to work to improve our consistency there. Glad we have them.”

» Those are significant updates on injuries, which Freeze has needed to address throughout the season. That doesn’t even begin to mention the players who haven’t played this season (linebacker Kaci Seegars, tight end Brayden Monday and others).

“We’re not excuse makers around here. We don’t do that and I don’t believe in it,” Freeze said. “I think our team’s culture is one that has been worked on for years and we’ve got a great leadership council and they just have this belief that we should go compete with whoever we have and we compete for the 60 minutes and see kind of where we’re at at the end of it.

“To this point, they’ve shown great resolve and great will to win. I have to give credit to the locker room, the leadership in that locker room for buying in to that belief. I realize that it could easily be the other way right now and us sitting here facing probably the more difficult part of our schedule coming up and sitting here at 2-4. It’s hard to win games. We’ve been very fortunate, but also fortune comes to probably those who handle whatever situation you’re going through the best, even the hard ones. I think our kids and coaches have done that nicely.”

» Liberty enters its most grueling stretch of the season. Three Power Five teams make up half of the final six games of the season. However, there is a reprieve. Four of the final six games are at home, including the next two against Gardner-Webb and BYU. In fact, BYU and Virginia Tech both visit Williams Stadium.

“I love Thursdays for home games. We hammer home our “Defend the Mountain” theme. We had the band come in this morning — or a small part of the band — into our team room, and that was fun,” Freeze said. “It’s important to me. I’ve made that a priority since I’ve been here. I don’t hide from it and I tell our kids that, that we need to defend our home. I think they sense Thursdays a little different when we’re playing at home. I love going on the road with them, too, but that’s a different mindset. Excited to be home the next two weeks.”

» And, finally, how has the week of practice gone?

“It’s been, I thought, one or our better weeks as far as the attention to the details and trying to improve the areas that we’re inconsistent in, and I’m pleased today and hopefully that carries over into Saturday,” Freeze said. “I thought that it was one of our better Thursdays, I like our plan and hopefully they’ve heard the message that you have to earn the right to win a football game this week. Pretty pleased sitting here today other than obviously we’re a bit short handed again. Defensively, we’re going to be without a few guys. It seems to be part of our season. It’s next man up and we’ve got to coach them and get them ready for a game that we can win and become bowl eligible. I’m pleased with the response this week from coaches and players to our challenge on Monday.”