Flames post-practice report: Pierre back at practice, losing a grad assistant, and more

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday’s season opener against Campbell at Williams Stadium.
Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:
» Aaron Pierre, the projected starter at Will linebacker, returned to practice Thursday and Freeze said he’ll be able to go Saturday. Wide receiver Noah Frith (right hand injury) and backup center John Kourtis (sprained MCL) are both ruled out this week, and Frith could return as early as next week
“Aaron is back,” Freeze said. “I don’t know how many snaps he’ll play because he’s missed significant practice time, but he certainly looked ready to go today.”
» Warren Messer, who was slated to enter his second season as a graduate assistant on the coaching staff, was hired as Elon’s cornerbacks coach last weekend. Messer assisted defensive coordinator Scott Symons with the linebackers, and Messer was a two-time All-American in his playing days at Elon.
“We wish Warren the best,” Freeze said. “I’m always excited when those young kids get an opportunity to have their own room, get a paycheck and start their coaching careers. We’re thrilled for Warren and he’s going to be a great young coach and a heck of a recruiter, too. The bad part about some of those is timing is not great, and it wasn’t great for us.”
» Hurricane Ida’s devastation has been felt from Louisiana all the way up to New York and New Jersey. The brunt of the storm’s impact was felt in Louisiana and forced several college football programs to relocate in order to prepare for the upcoming season.
Freeze, a native of Mississippi and familiar with the neighboring states, reached out to his friends to see how they were doing.
“I sent texts to several coaches down in that area. I think most relocated in preparation for their season, and the teams themselves I think are doing fine,” Freeze said. “Obviously the areas to which they live and have families and friends and the communities that support them, obviously there’s been great damage and still work to do to recover from that. Our prayers are certainly with them.”
Louisiana, which plays at Liberty on Nov. 20, reportedly opted to ride out the storm in Lafayette and resume practices earlier this week. The Ragin’ Cajuns open the season at Texas.
» Liberty’s Oct. 2 opponent, UAB, was featured in primetime Wednesday when the Blazers played Jacksonville State on ESPN in Montgomery, Alabama.
UAB overcame a sluggish first half to win handedly, 31-0.
“I did watch the first half and saw the score this morning. I thought they looked really, really solid,” Freeze said of UAB.