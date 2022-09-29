Flames post-practice report: Players from Florida get good news from families, and more

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday evening’s matchup against Old Dominion in Norfolk.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» Nine players on the Liberty football roster graduated from high schools in Florida. Those players’ minds were focused on the Sunshine State throughout Wednesday and early Thursday following the devastating destruction left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“That was the first thing I did this morning in our team meeting is just went one by one through those guys to see if they had heard from their families,” Freeze said. “All of them have, all of their families are safe. There is water damage to the bottom floors of several of the families [homes], so we hate that and we hope that it goes down and dissipates really quickly. There is some water damage for sure, but the great thing is everybody is safe and accounted for.”

The western part of the state, particularly Fort Myers, Cape Coral and nearby areas, were hammered with Category 4 winds, substantial tidal surges and heavy rain. In addition to damage, there was flooding in both Cape Coral and Immokalee. Defensive end TreShaun Clark, a Danville native, grew up in Cape Coral. Running back Shedro Louis was born and raised in Immokalee.

Linebackers Jerome Jolly Jr. and Joseph Carter and wide receiver DeMario Douglas were raised in Jacksonville, and defensive tackle Kendy Charles went to high school in Orange Park, a suburb of Jacksonville. The northeast part of the state was hit by Ian Wednesday evening, and Douglas has family in St. Augustine, and the coast of that city was underwater.

Kobe Singleton is from Tallahassee, Tommy Harley is from Deerfield Beach and CJ Bazile Jr. is from Miami.

» Ian, which was reduced to a tropical storm, moved back into the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen back into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall near Charleston, South Carolina. The current model has the storm moving north toward the western part of North Carolina and Virginia.

The remnants of the storm are expected to bring rains and winds to the eastern part of Virginia. The forecast predicts heavy rains Friday into Saturday, and then there will be partly cloudy conditions when the Flames meet the Monarchs at 6 p.m. Saturday inside S.B. Ballard Stadium.

“The only thing I heard in the staff meeting this morning from our operations people is that Saturday evening was looking better,” Freeze said. “That’s all I know.”

» Liberty received good news Tuesday evening when strong safety Robert Rahimi’s targeting from the second half against Akron was overturned. That meant Rahimi will be available to play in the first half against the Monarchs.

Rahimi’s targeting call was overturned by the national coordinator of officials.

“Obviously the targeting penalty was overturned, which I thought was the right call there. We were thankful,” Freeze said. “ … We’ve got to continue to work with Rocket. He’s got to get his head up more and you’ve got to see what you hit and you can’t have that crown tilting. He’s got to be careful.”

» Speaking of reviews, Freeze sent in several other calls to Dennis Hennigan, the ACC’s supervisor of football officiating, to get feedback on whether fouls should have been issued. Liberty, as an independent, utilizes ACC officials for home games.

Three of the calls were false starts on right tackle Cooper McCaw that Freeze said McCaw was adamant were false starts.

“I was pleased with the feedback,” Freeze said. “The rules official did not believe many of the false starts were quality fouls. We have a right tackle that was just adjusting his heel to get a better stance. It wasn’t sudden, it wasn’t abrupt and it wasn’t a quality foul on those. We had two hands to the face that were turned in that should have been called but weren’t on them.”

» Freeze was in a much better mood this Thursday compared to a week ago. He stated at that time the team did not practice well early in the week before turning the corner in preparation for Akron. How did this week go?

“I thought we had a good week. I really liked today, I thought it was one of our better Thursdays in my four years here,” he said. “Excited to see if that translates into Saturday evening, or whenever we’re playing. I just thought it was a good week. I loved the honest, raw, transparent conversations we had in our team meetings on Monday and Thursday. I like the way the leadership has led. I thought everybody was very coachable and I thought our coaches did a better job of planning and prepping for a very good football team. I’m pleased with the week and excited to see if it carries over to Saturday evening.”