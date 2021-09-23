Flames post-practice report: Playing on Friday night, offense, injury updates, and more

“I think we’re moving in the right direction for sure. This is going to be the most talented defense we’ve played,” Freeze said. “In the one game they lost, they still only gave up under … 200 yards. Their stats are crazy good. It’s a great challenge.

“I would love for us to be efficient every time we touch the ball. I have to watch myself with my expectations on that. As inconsistent as I might feel we’ve been, we’ve outrushed every opponent, we’ve not turned the ball over, and in two games probably only played three-quarters to what your offense could do.

“Bottom line is our scoring offense I think is around 38 a game or something like that and we hadn’t turned it over and we’ve outrushed our opponents. You’re going to win some football games doing those things.

“Do I wish we were consistent every single possession? Yes. But sometimes you tip your hat when guys on the other side make good plays. I just want the possessions that end because of either me or our players putting us behind the chains in some way, I want those to end. Those are frustrating to me.”