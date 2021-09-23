Flames post-practice report: Playing on Friday night, offense, injury updates, and more

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Friday’s primetime showdown with Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.
Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:
» Liberty is playing on a Friday night for the second time in its FBS era. The Flames hosted UMass on Black Friday last season in a game that was streamed on ESPN3. This matchup with the Orange will be televised on ACC Network.
There are three other games on Friday’s docket. Two games are on CBS Sports Network (Middle Tennessee-Charlotte and UNLV-Fresno State) and the third, Wake Forest at Virginia, is on ESPN2.
“There’s not that many games going on at the same time ours is, so there’s going to be some eyes on us,” Freeze said. “I think it’s just another big opportunity to continue to build the LU brand and our Liberty football brand. Hopefully we’ll make the most of those opportunities when we get them.”
» There was chatter early in the season about the offense not executing at the level in which Freeze wanted to see on a consistent basis. He mentioned in the Thursday media session before facing Troy that he felt the offense was heading in the right direction.
The unit delivered its best performance to date in a 45-17 win over Old Dominion, and Freeze added Thursday he was happy with how the week's practices unfolded.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction for sure. This is going to be the most talented defense we’ve played,” Freeze said. “In the one game they lost, they still only gave up under … 200 yards. Their stats are crazy good. It’s a great challenge.
“I would love for us to be efficient every time we touch the ball. I have to watch myself with my expectations on that. As inconsistent as I might feel we’ve been, we’ve outrushed every opponent, we’ve not turned the ball over, and in two games probably only played three-quarters to what your offense could do.
“Bottom line is our scoring offense I think is around 38 a game or something like that and we hadn’t turned it over and we’ve outrushed our opponents. You’re going to win some football games doing those things.
“Do I wish we were consistent every single possession? Yes. But sometimes you tip your hat when guys on the other side make good plays. I just want the possessions that end because of either me or our players putting us behind the chains in some way, I want those to end. Those are frustrating to me.”
» Liberty’s offensive line depth looks significantly better than it did for its first road trip of the season to Troy. Backup tackle Jonathan Graham and left guard Damian Bounds practiced this week after not playing against Old Dominion. Graham had his right knee and ankle rolled up on in the second quarter against Troy while playing right tackle, and Bounds suffered a high right ankle sprain on the first drive of the season against Campbell. Bounds played only one snap against Troy, and Jacob Bodden has played the majority of the snaps at left guard since Bounds went down.
“I expect all of those you mentioned to give it a go,” Freeze said.
» Outside receiver Jaivian Lofton has missed the past two games with a right knee injury, and slot receiver DJ Stubbs did not play against Old Dominion and wore a walking boot on his right foot during the game. Both players participated in Tuesday’s open portion of practice.
“Stubbs is going to try,” Freeze said. “ … Stubbs thinks he’ll go.”
Lofton, on the other hand, is not ready, according to Freeze.
» It seems like every season since Freeze has arrived at Liberty, the Flames have had to prepare for multiple quarterbacks at least once a campaign.
It is not different this week with Syracuse not announcing who the starter was going to be between Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader.
“It’s a little different, but Scott [Symons, defensive coordinator] and them, this is not the first time we’ve faced a team that’s got two quarterbacks. It’s not like it’s made our practices a lot longer or anything,” Freeze said. “I don’t mess with our defensive guys very much at all. I have trust in them. We’ll talk between now and then more about our red zone plan and our third-down plan.
“I hire people like that and give them a lot of trust, and they’ve done well with it and certainly would do better than I would. I know what I’m decent at and know what I’m not decent at, and I’d probably just mess that up.
“I do think my help to them is in the course of the game kind of knowing how an offense is trying to attack them, whether it be an offense like Troy that I have a good understanding of and I can tell Scott after the first drive, ‘Here’s what I see, here’s what I think their plan is.’ Scott and them are very good about adjusting to that. I think it’ll be the same. I think they’ll have a great plan for whichever quarterback.”