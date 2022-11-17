Flames post-practice report: Quarterback battle still open, Louis back in RB rotation

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Virginia Tech at Williams Stadium.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» Freeze said Monday he was looking for a “spark” at the quarterback position, which meant he was going to use the week to determine whether Johnathan Bennett, Kaidon Salter or Charlie Brewer got the start against the Hokies. Bennett has started six games, and he has been at his best over the past three games against BYU, Arkansas and UConn by completing 68% of his passes for 672 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. There were some inconsistencies against the Huskies that left the door open for Salter and Brewer to take over as the starter. Brewer has not played in the past two weeks despite being a full participant in pregame warmups. Salter appears to be fully cleared after missing four games because of surgery for a groin injury early in October. He had limited snaps against the Huskies, and finished by completing 1 of 3 passes for six yards and lost a fumble on one of his two runs that led to Jackson Mitchell returning it 31 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Salter started and played every snap in the win over UAB on Sept. 10, and he started against Wake Forest the following week. That game is when he suffered the groin injury.

“They’ve competed and we’ll see what Saturday brings,” Freeze said. “I’m willing to play any of them. I thought they competed well and handled it well and handled the truth well, and it’s been fun to watch them compete.”

» The linebacker rotation could feature up to five players in the first half against the Hokies. Ahmad Walker will not play in the opening 30 minutes after being ejected for targeting late in the third quarter against UConn, which means the Flames will rotate linebackers to fill in for the sophomore. Mike Smith Jr. is questionable after missing last week’s game at UConn with a left ankle injury. Aakil Washington, Tyren Dupree, Jordan Norwood and Jerome Jolly Jr. received more reps in the practice, and Washington will be split between linebacker and defensive end depending on which personnel Tech uses.

“We’ll try to piece it together in the first half,” Freeze said.

» Running back Shedro Louis was back at practice Tuesday and was a full participant. He did not travel with the team to UConn and was in Immokalee, Florida, for the funeral of his father, Louiders. Louis will share the running back duties with T.J. Green against the Hokies, and both will be tasked with making sure the Flames can establish the run in the absence of Dae Dae Hunter (torn LCL). Green played 58 snaps in the loss to the Huskies and had a career-high 119 yards on 24 carries.

“They’re fine. I think, again, T.J. played well the first 20 snaps. I just think 58 was too many for him. He and Shedro splitting hopefully will be beneficial to us,” Freeze said.

“I thought he was good,” he added about Louis. “I thought he was good all week and excited to play. Excited to have him back.”

» The setback to the Huskies was Liberty’s first loss since Sept. 17 at Wake Forest. The near two-month stretch between losses featured wins over BYU and Arkansas. Freeze admitted Thursday the team was a bit sluggish Monday because the players felt they should have beaten UConn, but the group responded the rest of the week.

“I think that our kids had a great Thursday. The other days were pretty solid, too, but I really thought we were sharp today. One of the sharper Thursdays we’ve had; I hope that’s a good sign for Saturday,” he said. “I think it took us a little while to get out of the funk of losing a game that we felt like we could have won, but I think they’re out of it and understand in order to beat a team like Virginia Tech you’ve got to strain to win for 60 minutes. I expect us to play well.”

» Liberty is expecting a large crowd for the Hokies’ first trip to Williams Stadium. Freeze pleaded with students on social media earlier in the week to remain in Lynchburg and stay for the game before heading home for the Thanksgiving break. The Flames had 15,564 in attendance for last season’s game on this weekend against No. 21 Louisiana, which featured a smaller student section.

“I hope our students will stay around. We need them, we need Williams Stadium to be like it has for every home game this year,” Freeze said. “It’s been really, really helpful and obviously our record is pretty dang good at home and that’d be nice to have another great crowd there to help us hopefully win No. 9.”