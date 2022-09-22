Flames post-practice report: Salter listed as game-time decision, update on offensive line, and more

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday’s home matchup against Akron at Williams Stadium.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» Starting quarterback Kaidon Salter is one of several players expected to be listed as game-time decisions for the 6 p.m. game against the Zips that will be streamed on ESPN+. Freeze did not disclose the extent of Salter’s injury. The quarterback was seen during Tuesday’s open portion of practice, but did not participate with the other signal callers.

Salter played all but two series last weekend against Wake Forest.

“Kaidon today was feeling better. Will he be ready? I don’t know,” Freeze said. “We have full confidence in JB and Nate. We’ve just got to get them in the right plays, the things that they can do.”

» If Salter can’t start, it will open the door for Johnathan Bennett or Nate Hampton to make their first career start. Bennett, a fourth-year sophomore, has only appeared off the bench during his career and has played in both road games this season against Southern Miss and Wake Forest. He has thrown for 37 yards and three interceptions on 7-of-21 passing, while adding 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Hampton has yet to appear in a game this season, but spent a considerable amount of time prior to last week’s game at Wake working with the wide receiver corps.

“Nate’s had a good week, I think, a solid week,” Freeze said.

» The offensive line received good news Tuesday when left guard Jacob Bodden participated in practice. He did not play in the second half against Wake with his right arm in a sling. Left tackle Naasir Watkins also left the game at Wake.

Freeze said both Watkins and Bodden improved throughout the week. The Flames went with a lineup of X’Zaveau Gadlin, Jonathan Graham, Cam Reddy, Brendan Schlittler and Cooper McCaw for the majority of the second half against the Deacons, and John Kourtis rotated in at center.

Tackle Reggie Young and guard Harrison Hayes could work into the rotation this week. Young has experience at right tackle, while Hayes has played both at guard and center.

“We need Reggie and Ol’ Harry to step up and play really well this week. We’ll have to rotate a few around,” Freeze said. “We’re trying to redshirt Chase Mitchell, so hopefully he can play in four games, but would really try to get through this game without him. Really need Harry and Reggie to play really well for us and give us some additional depth there. Hopefully we can get through this game playing seven to eight guys.”

» Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Eddie Ogle joined the program in 2020 as a walk-on from Liberty Christian Academy. He appeared in one game in 2020 and played in 11 games on special teams in 2021. The 5-foot-9 Ogle has found his niche as a special teams contributor and a scout team wide receiver.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania, native was awarded with a scholarship Thursday morning by Freeze.

What an incredible way to start perfect Thursday!! He’s earned the respect of all in the building which is more than money can buy. Congrats Eddie!! pic.twitter.com/iM2F8NMdPY — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) September 22, 2022

“That’s such a joy to do that. I don’t know that I’ve coached many walk-ons that have garnered the respect of an entire building as much as Eddie has,” Freeze said. “We had one extra and it was a tough decision. There were several quality, quality candidates. He’s playing on every special team, he’s the best scout team player out there the defense consistently says, and knew that it would be a hit with our kids. It’s a joy to be able to do that.”

» Nick Brown will again handle the extra points and field goals against Akron. He was 2 of 4 on field goals against Wake, but both misses came from 53 and 54 yards.

“We’ll see what the weather’s like. You saw the other night, he had plenty of leg for the 50-yarders, particularly with the wind. We’ll see,” Freeze said. “He kicked really well today. I think [Brayden] Beck’s about a week away from giving it a go. Hopefully Nick can be really consistent Saturday night.”