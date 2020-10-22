Flames post-practice report: Southern Miss' Walden out; updates on injuries and recruiting, and more

Southern Miss interim coach Scott Walden announced Wednesday evening he will not make the trip with his team for the Golden Eagles’ Saturday matchup at Liberty.

Walden took an antigen test Tuesday morning and it came back with a positive result. The university announced Walden was going to take a PCR test to confirm the positive result, but the result of that test was not announced.

“Obviously we don’t like to hear that for any player or coach or anyone. Certainly hope that he’s one of the cases that’s not having a lot of symptoms or sickness,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Thursday. “I hate that for him and his kids.”

Assistant head coach and nickelbacks coach Tim Billings will serve as the Golden Eagles acting coach against the Flames.

Adding the 11th game

Liberty and UMass announced Wednesday the two FBS independents will play at noon on Black Friday in Lynchburg. The addition of the game gives Liberty 11 this season, while UMass has formally announced three games in its rebooted season.