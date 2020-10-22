Flames post-practice report: Southern Miss' Walden out; updates on injuries and recruiting, and more

Southern Miss interim coach Scott Walden announced Wednesday evening he will not make the trip with his team for the Golden Eagles’ Saturday matchup at Liberty.
Walden took an antigen test Tuesday morning and it came back with a positive result. The university announced Walden was going to take a PCR test to confirm the positive result, but the result of that test was not announced.
“Obviously we don’t like to hear that for any player or coach or anyone. Certainly hope that he’s one of the cases that’s not having a lot of symptoms or sickness,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said Thursday. “I hate that for him and his kids.”
Assistant head coach and nickelbacks coach Tim Billings will serve as the Golden Eagles acting coach against the Flames.
Adding the 11th game
Liberty and UMass announced Wednesday the two FBS independents will play at noon on Black Friday in Lynchburg. The addition of the game gives Liberty 11 this season, while UMass has formally announced three games in its rebooted season.
“You’ve got to thank Ian and his staff for doing things like that for us. I think it’s a good game,” Freeze said. “They’re an independent, we’re an independent. It’s good that we play each other every year and certainly helping accommodate them and giving us an 11th game because as you know, all of us are kind of week-to-week as to what the possibilities of playing are.
“I told Ian at the beginning of the season, man, if we got 10 games in, we would probably be the most blessed and fortunate team in the country. That’s kind of proven to be true so far. All of us are one test or one week away from having news that we don’t want to hear. I hope we make it through. Picking up that 11th game still gives us our goal to get all 11 in. Hopefully we can. I thought that was really good and welcoming.”
Injury update
Freeze gave an update on six players who were listed on the injury report earlier this week.
- Wide receiver Javian Lofton: The junior was diagnosed with a partial tear in his PCL and is out this week. “He needs the open week and hopefully he’ll be ready after that,” Freeze said.
- Wide receivers Noah Frith and CJ Yarbrough: “Noah did some good things today. I think he and CJ both will still kind of be game-time [decisions],” Freeze said. “They both have practiced this week in some limited roles. Noah went most everything today. We’ll kind of see how they’re feeling at game time.”
- Running back Joshua Mack: “He had an infection in his elbow that kind of made him sick the day before we left [to play Syracuse],” Freeze said. “He had a good practice today. I think he’ll be OK. As long as he can hold onto the football, he will play. He’s feeling much better. The elbow’s still got swelling in it. As long as he can hold onto it, he will play.”
- Tight end Trevor Hobbs, who has not played this season because of a torn PCL: “Trevor’s ready. He had a good week,” Freeze said.
- Safety Tim Kidd-Glass, who has not played this season: “Tim Kidd-Glass had an OK week. He says he’s going to try to go,” Freeze said. “We’ll see how that goes. He did practice every day this week.”
Plan for the open week
The addition of UMass to the schedule cut Liberty’s number of open weeks from two to one. The Flames were originally slated to be off the weekends of Halloween and Thanksgiving, and now the only weekend off will be next weekend.
“We’ve got the whole plan already done,” Freeze said. “I think our kids have done a nice job. We’ve been very fortunate with the tests. We’re going to practice next week and try to get better. It won’t be as long of practices. Obviously we’ll continue with the bubble principles around the food and the academics and all of that. Ultimately they’ll have a little time next weekend to get away from me and me get away from them. We’ll be stressing: take every precaution possible.”
Recruiting update
Tift County cornerback Wendell McClain announced he decommitted from Liberty. The Tifton, Georgia, native was the fifth verbal commit in the 2021 recruiting class when he announced his intentions June 10.
“I will be decommitting from Liberty university… thank you for everything you helped me with and done for me!! Wish y’all the best,” McClain wrote on Twitter, tagging safeties coach Corey Batoon, defensive coordinator Scott Symons, the Liberty football account and defensive line coach Josh Aldridge.
