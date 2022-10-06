Flames post-practice report: Update on Brewer and Green, and more

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday afternoon’s matchup against UMass in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» Johnathan Bennett could be in line for his second start of the season if Kaidon Salter’s groin hasn’t fully healed in time for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Bennett completed 7 of 9 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in the second half of the Flames’ 38-24 win at Old Dominion, a performance that was the fourth-year sophomore’s best this season. He had two touchdowns to four interceptions in his previous three appearances this season.

“JB, his execution for being in our program for four years, four seasons now, it’s not so much the decision making. He usually knows what is the right thing to do. It’s just the consistency and the execution of it,” Freeze said. “I thought last week [in the] second half, I thought his execution was good. Hopefully that gives him confidence going into this game to do the same. I believe JB will know a large percentage of the time what should happen. Now, it’s just a matter of being consistent in the execution of it, like he was last week. I’m optimistic, cautiously, that hopefully we’ll see that same execution Saturday.”

» Charlie Brewer took a step forward to getting back on the field Wednesday. Freeze said Monday that Brewer was meeting with the doctors to see if the pins he had surgically inserted below the thumb in his right hand could be removed. Brewer had the cast removed and could still play this season. He was injured on the second offensive series of the season when his hand hit the top of Southern Miss linebacker TQ Newsome’s helmet.

“He’s not quite ready,” Freeze said. “… He started his hand therapy this week and he’ll have to do that hard the next few weeks in a hope that he can be back pretty quick.”

» Running back T.J. Green has traveled with the team and dressed for the last three weeks. His left knee had a large brace on it at Wake Forest, a smaller one against Akron and he didn’t sport any protective gear on the knee at Old Dominion. However, Green hasn’t stepped on the field. He suffered the injury midway through training camp.

“Hopefully we can get him in,” Freeze said. “I love that kid, he’s a great teammate and a good player. I still don’t think he’s 100% unfortunately. He still has a little gimp to his stride.”

» UMass made waves on Sept. 18 when it released a 36-second video announcing it was holding Pride Day against Liberty on Saturday. National outlets ran the story of the announcement, and it received mixed reviews on social media. Minutemen coach Don Brown told local media earlier this week that he didn’t want to discuss the event, while Freeze was asked about it Thursday.

“Hopefully our whole team and staff and everybody that goes with us will exemplify what Liberty really is. … We’ve had great talks this week when talking about our weekly theme,” Freeze said. “Bottom line is we have a chance not only to play football at a high level and win, but we also have a chance to say ultimately being a Christian just means they’ll know us by our love, period. I don’t see that as an option. … We want to compete and we want to win, but hopefully there’s a little something different about us.”

» Liberty has an opportunity to become bowl eligible before it reaches the daunting five-game stretch to close the season. The Flames are favored to beat UMass this weekend before hosting former Big South Conference rival Gardner-Webb. If Liberty wins both games, it will be 6-1 before closing the season against BYU, Arkansas, UConn, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State. Though, Freeze is only focused on UMass.

“That’s the opportunity in front of us. Hopefully we can come back with a fifth win,” he said. “I’ve been very open that getting bowl eligible for a fourth straight year [is] a great accomplishment, particularly with the schedule that we’re facing and the injuries that we’ve had and the quarterback shuffling. All that matters is can we get this one this week, then we’ll turn our attention to whoever we have next.”

» Speaking of this week, how has practice gone?

“I thought we’ve had a good week. I think we’re at that stage where most teams when you’ve had five straight games now and it tests you. It tests you, your energy, your effort, and I thought they’ve responded pretty well. It wasn’t quite as enthusiastic, but I expect that from doing it a long time,” he said. “I thought the execution and the attention to the game plan was good. We’re still battling some health, but a lot of teams I’m sure are. We’ve got to next man up and find a game plan that works for who we have available and get our kids ready to play against what I think is an improved UMass team, particularly defensively. Offensively, they make you do so different stuff to fit all the gaps, and that leaves you vulnerable to some shot plays. We’re going to have to play really disciplined with some great eyes on defense. I’ve been pleased with the week, just hope it translates into Saturday.”