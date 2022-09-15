Flames post-practice report: Update on health of several key players, Salter update, and more

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday’s matchup at No. 19 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» The offense received a jolt of optimism Tuesday when running back T.J. Green and CJ Daniels returned to practice. It was Daniels’ first practice since suffering a tear of his right ACL back in the spring, and Green hadn’t participated in practice since early in training camp.

Daniels wore a sleeve on his right knee during Tuesday’s open portion of practice. Green’s injury hasn’t been disclosed, but the Utah transfer wore a large black brace that covered his entire knee and leg.

“Both T.J. and CJ have practiced. Both could go,” Freeze said. “Is it smart? I don’t know yet. It would probably be in their best interests if we gave them one more week. That’s probably what will happen, but I don’t want to be held to that. They both have practiced.”

Green would add a fourth scholarship running back to the travel roster. He has the experience to blend in with Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis. Louis wore a non-contact jersey during Tuesday’s open portion of practice, and Hunter said he felt good Tuesday morning.

Hunter and Louis have combined for 47 of the team’s 88 rushing attempts through two weeks.

» JaVon Scruggs was absent from Tuesday’s practice, an unusual sight for a player who has only missed one game since his freshman season in 2018. (He did not play at UMass on Nov. 2, 2019, after suffering a concussion the week prior at Rutgers.) His status is in question heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Demon Deacons.

“I think he’s fine. This world we live in, there’s a lot of things floating around,” Freeze said.

If Scruggs is unable to go, Jaylon Jimmerson would move into the starting unit at free safety. Jimmerson took reps with the first-string defense during Tuesday’s open portion of practice.

Brylan Green was wearing a non-contact jersey in Tuesday’s practice, likely as a precaution after he took a big hit attempting to tackle UAB running back DeWayne McBride.

Green sported the white jerseys worn by defensive players on Thursday, according to Freeze, and will play Saturday.

“Brylan is good to go for sure. He was in a normal jersey today,” Freeze said. “A’Khori Jones, expect him to play some also. JaVon, kind of up in the air.”

» Kaidon Salter was tough on himself Monday when asked about how he performed against UAB. The redshirt freshman said he played “OK” in his first career start, citing that he left the pocket too early on third-down pass plays and missed check downs that would have kept the Flames out of third-and-long situations.

Salter worked with the first-team offense during Tuesday’s open portion of practice and will likely get the start again against Wake.

“It’s disappointing that we haven’t coached him well enough to take the gimme throws. We have got to get those so that we stay on schedule and stay out of these third-and-longs and stuff,” Freeze said. “Has he improved? I don’t think you really ever know that until you get some real live looks at it. We’ll find out come Saturday. The thing I love about him is he’s no excuse maker. Zero. It’s yes or I know I should have seen that and I want to do it better. He’s going to work to do that. Hopefully you’ll see that he’s improved some on that come Saturday.”

» Freeze has been complimentary of the offensive line’s play through two weeks. The unit has surrendered only four sacks and the running attack is averaging 216 yards per game.

The group will be tested by a Wake Forest defense that has recorded four sacks and held its two opponents (VMI and Vanderbilt) to a combined 196 rushing yards.

“We’re going to be optimistic and confident going in,” Freeze said. “I think our O-line has played well. They’ve protected well. This will be even a bigger challenge. We have faced two pretty good D-lines. This will be another test for us.”

» Freeze earlier in the week said the plan is for Nick Brown to again handle field goals and extra points while Brayden Beck recovers from an injury. Brown is 2 for 4 on field goals this season, with his first miss coming in the first overtime at Southern Miss, and the second coming last week against UAB.

Both attempts were inside of 40 yards.

“Nick’s done well,” Freeze said of how Brown has kicked this week. “Hopefully it will carry over to the game.”