Flames post-practice report: Update on running back health, Daniels update, and more

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday’s season opener against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» The running back room will have Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis at full health. Freeze said Louis dealt with a hamstring injury that bothered him for a few days, but is a full-go. Louis wore a red jersey in Tuesday’s open portion of practice, which is for offensive players who have no restrictions. Malik Caper returned to practice Tuesday and participated, while Treon Sibley continued to work with the running backs. “I’d say Malik is probably 80%. He’s going to travel and be ready to play. I don’t know that he’s 100%, but he looks good enough to play,” Freeze said. “Treon’s gotten a lot of reps there to give us another body. Feel good about where we are there.”

» T.J. Green was officially ruled out for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. “I think the goal right now would be the third game, that’s what the docs are telling us,” Freeze said. “Could it be next week? Possibly, I guess. The initial feeling was Week 3.”

» Wide receiver CJ Daniels suffered a torn ACL at the beginning of spring practices. He hasn’t stepped on the field during practices and spends that time working on rehabilitating his knee. Position coach Maurice Harris didn’t put a timeline on Daniels’ return, especially with the depth at both outside and slot receiver.

“He had his functional test this week. It didn’t go great, didn’t go bad either, but he’ll have to redo that next week, and then he can return to play,” Freeze said, “which obviously returning to play after that is a little slower than maybe some. I would probably say Week 3 for him, too, is a realistic expectation to get some snaps.”

» Charlie Brewer is scheduled to make his first start in a Liberty uniform and 43rd career start Saturday. The staff is still working on finalizing the game plan, which led to practices that Freeze either liked or disliked.

“He was inconsistent yesterday, which was a little frustrating to me, and I challenged our coaches last night that we either got to coach it better or get it out of the game plan to make me feel better,” Freeze said. “I think today they scripted for success and he looked good today. Hopefully that will carry over. Some of it was us, truthfully, trying to throw something on him new and we hadn’t repped it a lot. Hopefully we’ve got a plan that he gets comfortable with. He looked good today.”

» Nick Brown has spent the week working as the starting placekicker. The redshirt freshman won the battle over Brayden Beck, Teagen Lenderink and Jason Stricker. Brown will handle the extra points and field goals, and Stricker will handle kickoffs.

“He kicked really well today. We tried to make it as [distracting] as possible and I thought he handled it well,” Freeze said of Brown. “Hopefully that will carry over.”

Brown was asked Tuesday what he thought his range was for field goals, and he said he was comfortable from 50.

That could be his range in Saturday’s opener (pending weather).

“In the mock game he had two from 52 that were plenty distance,” Freeze said, “so I’d say somewhere in there.”

» Offensive line coach Chris Klenakis said last week that he felt he had eight linemen who were solidly in the rotation. That group includes Naasir Watkins, Jacob Bodden, Cam Reddy, Brendan Schlittler, X’Zauvea Gadlin, Cooper McCaw, John Kourtis and Reggie Young.

The Flames will travel with either 10 or 11 linemen, according to Freeze, which opens the door for linemen such as Harrison Hayes, Chase Mitchell and Brian Hannibal to get some snaps.

“We’ve got a rotation where everybody can get a break,” Freeze said. “We’ve got X playing some different spots and he’s on two, off one type deal in the first half. We’ve got that pretty much with everybody I think.”

» The warm front that moved through Lynchburg this week was ideal for Liberty to prepare for the conditions the Flames will likely face Saturday in southern Mississippi. The forecast calls for a temperature of 81 degrees at kickoff with 82% humidity and a 48% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

“It’s been good and hot, which is good for us. I hadn’t looked at the weather, but typically it’s pretty humid in south Mississippi this time of year,” Freeze said. “It’s good that we had a hot week, I think it challenged us a little bit. I didn’t think we had a great practice yesterday; I thought today was really good. Excited to test us, find out kind of where we are, and it will be a good test for sure.”