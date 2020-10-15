Flames post-practice report: Update on testing, an injury update

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday’s road game against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome.
Here are the highlights:
» Freeze announced Liberty will test four times, instead of five, this week before traveling to New York. The Flames were slated to test twice Friday by taking an antigen test before boarding the flight and then a PCR test at the hotel by a third-party lab assigned by the ACC. The antigen test will be scrapped after the team tested Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“Just so we’re clear, we did have five scheduled, but I believe now we will, instead of two Friday, we’re going to have one Friday. We’ll have four this week,” Freeze said. “I think we’ve been very blessed with the results as this bubble principle that we instilled for our team around academics, food, practice, meetings, I think it’s been as successful as could be. Obviously we took another test this morning and have another one tomorrow, and we’ll keep our fingers crossed and keep praying that those results continue to be very favorable.”
» Offensive lineman Bryce Mathews was given the “good to go” after missing the past three weeks with an undisclosed injury. Mathews served as Cooper McCaw’s backup at right tackle in the opener at Western Kentucky, and his return will allow Jonathan Graham to return to serve as Brendan Schlittler’s backup at right guard. Graham played at tackle during Mathews’ absence.
Freeze listed safety Tim Kidd-Glass as doubtful. The N.C. State transfer has not played this season.
» Quarterback Malik Willis and Freeze both admitted the signal caller was rusty in his return to action against Louisiana-Monroe. Willis completed 11 of 29 passes and threw his first interception in a Liberty uniform. Willis said Tuesday his goal was to practice hard this week and get his fundamentals set for the matchup with the Orange.
“I think he’s getting close. Malik probably plays better in the games than he does in practice sometimes. Syracuse presents a lot of issues for you defensively with all their movements and different things they present to you,” Freeze said. “He was a little cloudy Tuesday with a few decisions and hopefully we’ve got those cleaned up. I know he’s excited. The one thing about him is you can coach him hard, you can speak very honest truth to him and he wants more. He’s going to come in yesterday, yesterday afternoon or this afternoon and he’s going to say, ‘Coach, let’s talk through something else.’ I expect him to play well.”
» Syracuse is the first of three ACC opponents on Liberty’s schedule this season, the beginning of a stretch Freeze has said is the most challenging of the campaign. Syracuse, Virginia Tech and N.C. State make up three of the Flames’ next five games (with home games against Southern Miss and Western Carolina mixed in).
“I love coaching in those types of environments and I think our kids enjoy playing in them. I’ve been very clear with everybody that has asked me about scheduling that I think one of the advantages we have as being an independent is getting to put our kids in a lot of different scenarios with different opponents each year,” Freeze said. “I’m a big fan of playing two Power Fives a year. I don’t think you should play three or four; I don’t think that’s the right thing for our program right now. But for those two that we get — or in this year’s case, three of them — I know that our kids and coaches will be excited for that opportunity to prove that you belong on that type of stage. This is the first of three of those opportunities like that. I will say I also hope they take my personality to mean that every week, the game counts the same. Whether it’s Syracuse or whether it’s Monroe. People may talk about one win more, but as far as where we want to get in this year’s class with this year’s team, the approach should be the same.”
