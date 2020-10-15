Flames post-practice report: Update on testing, an injury update

“I love coaching in those types of environments and I think our kids enjoy playing in them. I’ve been very clear with everybody that has asked me about scheduling that I think one of the advantages we have as being an independent is getting to put our kids in a lot of different scenarios with different opponents each year,” Freeze said. “I’m a big fan of playing two Power Fives a year. I don’t think you should play three or four; I don’t think that’s the right thing for our program right now. But for those two that we get — or in this year’s case, three of them — I know that our kids and coaches will be excited for that opportunity to prove that you belong on that type of stage. This is the first of three of those opportunities like that. I will say I also hope they take my personality to mean that every week, the game counts the same. Whether it’s Syracuse or whether it’s Monroe. People may talk about one win more, but as far as where we want to get in this year’s class with this year’s team, the approach should be the same.”