Flames post-practice report: Update on Willis in the brace, a forecast with rain, and more

Yarbrough started against Western Kentucky and then missed the next six quarters because of the injury causing pain in his right foot.

He had two catches for 43 yards against North Alabama after posting two catches for 53 yards against WKU.

“I’d say right now I’m pushing towards [getting to 100% healthy],” Yarbrough said Tuesday. “Just taking it day-by-day trying to get back, doing what I need to do in the training room.”

Yarbrough and Noah Frith, the Flames’ two best outside receivers, have not played in the same game together this season. Frith missed the game against WKU with a foot injury, and he suffered a hamstring injury late in the Flames’ win over FIU that forced him to miss the game against UNA.

Freeze said earlier this week Frith is likely a week or two away from returning.

“Actually, me and Noah joke about that a lot. It’s like I’m playing this week and he’s like, ‘Oh, I got next week then.’ We joke about that a lot,” Yarbrough said. “It will be really exciting when we actually get to step on the field together because we have yet to actually be on the opposite sides of each other. When that does happen, I feel like something really good can come from it.”

Pickett back to full health