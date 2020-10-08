Flames post-practice report: Update on Willis in the brace, a forecast with rain, and more

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis said Tuesday the brace he’s wearing to protect his injured left elbow is lightweight and he doesn’t really notice it while on the field.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze thought otherwise after watching the film of the week’s practices. Freeze said Willis was “very inconsistent” Tuesday and part of Wednesday before looking “really good” in Thursday’s practice.
Willis is projected to start Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe after missing last weekend’s game against North Alabama.
“Confident that he’s getting used to it. It’s just heavy and kind of feels different as he’s throwing with it. He looked good today,” Freeze said Thursday. “I think it just feels so different. It looked like to me on tape on Tuesday he was trying to hold his brace to his body as he’s throwing and it wasn’t really letting him clear his hips and release his left side. I think he’s gotten more accustomed to it because today he was really throwing it well.”
Rain, rain, go away
The weekend forecast has the remnants of Hurricane Delta passing through Lynchburg on Saturday. It means the Flames’ matchup with ULM could be the first game Liberty plays this season in the rain.
Freeze said Thursday the team did wet ball drills after practice both Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for wet weather. The forecast lists a 40% chance of precipitation between noon and 4 p.m.
“We can’t control how many people are in the stands, what the weather’s like, where we play, what the grass is like. We don’t worry about the elements like that,” Freeze said. “Do we prepare for them? Certainly. … We’ll prepare for whatever scenarios come. Worrying about something you can’t control is not what I want to be in our DNA.”
Injury update
Safeties Tim Kidd-Glass and Cedric Stone were both listed as doubtful Thursday. Kidd-Glass has been battling an undisclosed injury and Stone is in concussion protocol.
Safety Benjamin Alexander is “a full go,” according to Freeze, and defensive linemen Elijah James and Aakil Washington are both good to go against the Warhawks.
Rashad Whitehead, a freshman defensive lineman, has been ruled out for Saturday’s game, and Freeze said he’s a few days away.
Early setback behind Yarbrough
Redshirt freshman wide receiver CJ Yarbrough said his right foot is nearly 100% healed after undergoing Jones fracture surgery in the offseason, and he added the injury “totally behind me now. I have no problems with it anymore.”
Yarbrough started against Western Kentucky and then missed the next six quarters because of the injury causing pain in his right foot.
He had two catches for 43 yards against North Alabama after posting two catches for 53 yards against WKU.
“I’d say right now I’m pushing towards [getting to 100% healthy],” Yarbrough said Tuesday. “Just taking it day-by-day trying to get back, doing what I need to do in the training room.”
Yarbrough and Noah Frith, the Flames’ two best outside receivers, have not played in the same game together this season. Frith missed the game against WKU with a foot injury, and he suffered a hamstring injury late in the Flames’ win over FIU that forced him to miss the game against UNA.
Freeze said earlier this week Frith is likely a week or two away from returning.
“Actually, me and Noah joke about that a lot. It’s like I’m playing this week and he’s like, ‘Oh, I got next week then.’ We joke about that a lot,” Yarbrough said. “It will be really exciting when we actually get to step on the field together because we have yet to actually be on the opposite sides of each other. When that does happen, I feel like something really good can come from it.”
Pickett back to full health
Redshirt senior running back Peytton Pickett had a strong first half in Liberty’s season opener at Western Kentucky. He had 52 rushing yards on eight carries, and was getting stronger with each rushing attempt.
However, an ankle injury kept him out of the second half against WKU and limited his number of reps in the following two weeks. He totaled 92 yards and a touchdown (against FIU) on 21 carries.
Pickett appears back to full health and could get a substantial number of carries Saturday against ULM as Joshua Mack’s backup.
“It’s been OK. Just been battling a few injuries. Hurt my ankle the first game when we played Western Kentucky. I’ve just been trying to get back from there,” Pickett said Tuesday. “This week I feel pretty good. This is probably the only time since the first game I feel 100%, so it’s good.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!