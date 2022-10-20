Flames post-practice report: Will Brewer be back in action this week?

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze met with the media Thursday following the Flames’ final practice of the week in preparation for Saturday afternoon’s sold-out matchup against BYU at Williams Stadium.

Here are some quick-hitting notes from the availability:

» Charlie Brewer spent the open portion of Tuesday’s practice working with starting center Cam Reddy and tailback Dae Dae Hunter in those individual drills. He also showed better touch and velocity on his throws than he did during last week’s practice. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he is ready to start against the Cougars.

“Charlie wants to play badly. He’s not ready today, in my opinion, but he wants to play badly,” Freeze said. “Wouldn’t shock me for us to try him if things aren’t going well, but I’ve just got to see how he improves. He doesn’t have enough flexibility in his hand to make me feel confident he can make every throw he needs to make for us to win this game. I’m hopeful it gets better before Saturday.”

Brewer suffered a fracture below the thumb in his right hand during the second offensive series in the Sept. 3 opener at Southern Miss. He had the cast and pins removed from his right hand on Oct. 5.

» The wide receiver rotation will look considerably different against BYU. Freeze ruled out CJ Yarbrough (concussion protocol) and Jaivian Lofton (foot) after each receiver suffered an injury against Gardner-Webb.

“We’re even more thin than we were,” Freeze said.

» CJ Daniels will play in his third game of the season Saturday to help fill out the receiver rotation. The plan is still to redshirt Daniels, who underwent surgery for a torn ACL back in the spring, so he can be fully healthy for the 2023 season. He will be able to play in one more game this season while retaining the redshirt.

“I think it’s a good rule that the NCAA put in place for kids to be able to play in four games for this kind of scenario when you really get depleted at a position,” Freeze said. “You can expect to see him play to try to help us get through this game with some quality depth.”

» Another wide receiver who was expected to return to the rotation this week was Caleb Snead. He suffered a right-foot injury on Sept. 17 at Wake Forest and hasn’t played since sustaining the setback. He returned to practice Tuesday.

“Snead is iffy. He’s not all the way there,” Freeze said. “Will he try? I think so but hasn’t been able to practice since Tuesday.”

» The two-game series between Liberty and BYU has been well received by both fanbases. The two faith-based institutions are moving from the independent ranks to conferences next season (Liberty to Conference USA and BYU to the Big 12), which means the series likely ends with Saturday’s game.

Would it be possible to see the programs face off down the line?

“The game itself, yes. The travel to Provo, no,” Freeze said with a chuckle. “Travel is hard on coaches and players and it’s a grind of a season, and if you can keep everything to those one- and two-hour-ish flights, it sure is advantageous on your body and on your rest. I obviously wouldn’t turn it down if Ian and our administration thought that’s best to do. I love the place out there, I love playing them and all of that. If they could guarantee me an 11 a.m. kick, maybe. It’s nothing to do with BYU. I’m not for anybody we have to fly over two hours to play. I think there’s enough teams we can find over this way.”