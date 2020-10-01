Flames post-practice report: Willis' status, updates on injuries and testing, and more

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said Thursday starting quarterback Malik Willis wants to play and looked good in Thursday’s practice ahead of the Flames’ Saturday matchup against North Alabama at Williams Stadium.
Willis, who leads the nation in rushing yards by a quarterback and ranks eighth in total offense per game, injured his left elbow in the fourth quarter of Liberty’s win over FIU.
Freeze said Monday that Willis was getting fitted for a brace and was listed as day-to-day with the injury to his non-throwing shoulder.
Willis has practiced this week and will likely start as long as there are no setbacks before the 1 p.m. kickoff.
“He looked good today. The brace came in and he’s good to go,” Freeze said. “Is it the smartest thing to do to play him this soon with it still having some swelling in it? I think we’re still debating that, but he wants to and he looked ready today.”
Chris Ferguson would be in line to receive more playing time if Willis is hampered at all.
Injury update
Wide receiver CJ Yarbrough has not played for six straight quarters as his right foot continues to recover from Jones fracture surgery. He started against Western Kentucky, but was unable to finish the game because of pain he felt in his foot.
Yarbrough dressed but did not play against FIU.
“Really, really pleased with him,” Freeze said of Yarbrough, adding he looked “really good” in practice this week. “He makes us a different team, too, when he’s in there. Really hopeful. He feels good, he looks good, so anxious to see him play.”
Wide receiver Javian Lofton and offensive lineman Bryce Mathews are both questionable. Freeze said Lofton is battling an ankle injury while not disclosing Mathews’ setback. The coach said Lofton will “try to go” against North Alabama.
Noah Frith is out with a hamstring injury suffered in the fourth quarter against FIU.
Testing update
Liberty has administered COVID tests three times per week since Sept. 7 — the week before the season opener — and most of the tests have been conducted on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Freeze opted to give his players Sunday off after the victory over FIU, and the first two tests were taken Monday and Wednesday, with the third coming Friday before the matchup with the Lions.
“We’ve been very blessed. We’ve had very, very few cases. We’ve been without very few people because of COVID thus far, and hopefully that will continue to be the case throughout the season,” Freeze said. “I will consider us very, very fortunate and blessed if that’s the case because you certainly see it affecting a lot of other programs and places. So far we’ve been very fortunate.”
Another game flexed to ESPNU
ESPN announced Monday it was flexing Liberty’s Oct. 10 home game against Louisiana-Monroe to ESPNU and adjusting the kickoff time from 1 p.m. to noon.
It marks the Flames’ third game in four weeks to broadcast on the national network. The first two games were broadcast on ESPNU, while Saturday's game will be on the streaming service ESPN3.
“Huge. … I don’t know how else to describe it,” Freeze said. “Thankful to our administration, to Ian and those guys for working closely with ESPN, and obviously I tell our kids I think it speaks. This time last year, I don’t know if you’re the one they choose to put on when they have an opening. I think it’s a great step in the right direction. Obviously with that comes, I don’t call it pressure, but the opportunity to present yourself very well on national TV, particularly at home. We’re getting to have that opportunity again next Saturday, and it’s huge.”
