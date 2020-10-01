Flames post-practice report: Willis' status, updates on injuries and testing, and more

Yarbrough dressed but did not play against FIU.

“Really, really pleased with him,” Freeze said of Yarbrough, adding he looked “really good” in practice this week. “He makes us a different team, too, when he’s in there. Really hopeful. He feels good, he looks good, so anxious to see him play.”

Wide receiver Javian Lofton and offensive lineman Bryce Mathews are both questionable. Freeze said Lofton is battling an ankle injury while not disclosing Mathews’ setback. The coach said Lofton will “try to go” against North Alabama.

Noah Frith is out with a hamstring injury suffered in the fourth quarter against FIU.

Testing update

Liberty has administered COVID tests three times per week since Sept. 7 — the week before the season opener — and most of the tests have been conducted on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Freeze opted to give his players Sunday off after the victory over FIU, and the first two tests were taken Monday and Wednesday, with the third coming Friday before the matchup with the Lions.