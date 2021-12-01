Flames put home winning streak on the line with first SEC opponent visiting Liberty Arena

Liberty has called two different venues home since it joined the ASUN Conference in the 2018-19 season. Forty-nine games have been played inside the Vines Center and Liberty Arena in that time, and the Flames have won a robust 38 consecutive home games.
It is a streak that doesn’t attract the same type of notoriety the football team received in winning 15 straight contests at Williams Stadium, the nation’s fourth-best streak.
“There’s little that is said about our home-court streak,” Liberty men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay said in late September. “I admire the guys that have accomplished that in the last two-plus years.”
The men’s basketball team’s 38-game home winning streak is the second-longest in the nation. Gonzaga’s 56-game home winning streak gets more attention because of victories over Texas, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Washington in the stretch.
Liberty has a chance to add a marquee victory to its winning streak when it hosts Missouri at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Liberty Arena.
The Tigers (4-3) are the first Southeastern Conference team to play at Liberty, and they are the first Power Five opponent to play in Lynchburg since Clemson visited during the 2009 College Hoops Tip-Off Marathon.
“I think it’s significant,” McKay said. “Not a lot of mid-majors across the country get to play a home game against a Power Five, especially one that has been traditionally successful as Cuonzo’s Missouri team. I think it’s significant.”
The Flames (3-3) have posted a 23-0 record against ASUN teams since a Jan. 29, 2019 loss to Lipscomb. That was the last setback for Liberty at home.
The winning streak includes eight victories over fellow mid-major programs and seven triumphs over non-Division I opponents.
“I think we’re super excited to get another chance to play in front of our home crowd. Liberty Arena has been electric so far, and I think it will be the same Thursday night,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said. “… It will be a cool atmosphere and a great test for us. We’re super excited.”
The 2020 ASUN championship game against Lipscomb and this season’s opener against Regent were played in front of sellout crowds. Liberty announced early Wednesday afternoon the matchup with Missouri was sold out.
“We’re extremely excited, and I think that we’ll be prepared for that game. With the win streak thing, we’re not too concerned about that,” Liberty guard Isiah Warfield said. “We’re just looking to get better. The fans have been great, so it’ll be real fun.”
Liberty and Missouri are meeting for the second straight season as part of a three-game contract signed in early 2020. The Flames will play at Missouri next season.
“Just thankful that [Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin] stuck to it and decided to come play,” McKay said. “Now, I suffer from a little bit of regret because it’s another really difficult opponent for us.”
Liberty is 4-3 in its last seven games against SEC opponents, and one of those losses came last season at Missouri.
The Tigers transformed their roster during the past offseason by adding four transfers in guards Amari Davis (Green Bay), Jarron Coleman (Ball State) and Dajuan Gordon (Kansas State) and forward Ronnie DeGray III (UMass).
Davis is second to Brown on the team in scoring at 11.1 points per game.
DeGray is third on the team in scoring (10 points per game) and second in rebounding (6.7).
“I think they’re starting to get better. You can see it when they don’t self-inflict, they’re really good,” McKay said. “That’s true about our team as well. What I know about Missouri is they’ll play incredibly hard, they’ll be really physical, and they’ll crash the glass and share the ball. Those are markers or characteristics of a Cuonzo Martin coached team. You’ll see that Thursday.”
Missouri is led by 6-foot-8 forward Kobe Brown. He leads the team by averaging 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest, and he is shooting 54.8% from the field.
“Kobe Brown is playing at a really high level on both ends of the floor,” McKay said, “and really is the engine that drives that car.”
Liberty enters Thursday’s game with the nation’s 15th-ranked scoring defense (56.7 points allowed per game). The Flames have held 19 straight visiting teams to 65 points or less.
“I feel like it’s just another opportunity to get better. Win or lose, this game really doesn’t have much of an effect on what we hope happens at the end of the year in terms of postseason,” McKay said. “Could it help? Absolutely. Unlike a lot of games, unless we play horrifically and they just completely dominate us, the downside would be minimal because you’re playing against a team that will force you to get better.”