Flames respond to pressure, hold off Florida International

With less than 2½ minutes to play and only a two-point lead, Liberty’s defense took the field clearly understanding its assignment.
All five of Florida International’s touchdowns Saturday had come from special teams play or drives spanning less than three minutes, and the Panthers showed athleticism all afternoon that could burn the Flames. Stringing together stops, on a day when those were hard to come by, was more important than ever.
“This is it. It’s on us now,” junior defensive end Durrell Johnson said. “We can win it.”
The pressure the unit felt — with the win on the line at the end of a taxing game that featured massive plays and breakneck pace — was on. Without the support of a home crowd thanks to a nearly empty Williams Stadium, it came down to tenacity.
In their second test of the season, in a nationally televised contest, LU found the necessary response, imposing pressure on their opponents next. For the Panthers, the numbers in all the wrong columns on the stat sheet went up — another penalty and another sack forced a turnover on downs and secured the 36-34 Flames win.
“One thing for sure is we finished,” Johnson, who was instrumental in forcing the intentional grounding penalty and who finished with 2.5 of LU’s five sacks, said.
Liberty moved to 2-0 in a season unlike any other, but this victory was much harder to come by. Offensively and defensively, the Flames had to find ways to respond to the theme of the day — pressure.
Immediately, the underdog and visiting Panthers put on a show of force. Lexington Joseph took the kickoff out of the end zone and raced 100 yards to the other end of the field.
It was the first time this season LU trailed, and FIU (0-1) had imposed its will in just nine seconds. The kickoff return was the longest the Flames had ever given up, the 100-yard dash eclipsing the previous 99-yard record set by an opponent in 1980.
“There are a lot of things that obviously I’m not real pleased with,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said, “but certainly our team found a way to win.”
The game’s first play was one of a handful of chunk plays the Flames gave up. Another kickoff return went for 65 yards, and a run in the third quarter for the same amount of yardage set up an FIU touchdown. The Panthers recorded three other passing and rushing plays of more than 20 yards.
Defensively and on special teams, Freeze’s team “did not play well.”
Another member of the team called the win an “ugly” victory. The descriptor certainly would fit play inside the red zone, too, where the Flames were 6 for 8. Three of those scores were field goals, though, and came after they’d marched 60-plus yards to inside the FIU 10-yard line and had taken significant amounts of time off the clock. They’d completed a similar sequence on one other occasion, but left without putting points on the board after Alex Barbir’s missed 36-yard field goal try.
When they did find the end zone, Malik Willis shined.
The dual-threat quarterback, who last week used his feet more than his arm, recorded his first two career passing touchdowns Saturday.
Willis went 24 for 30 for 285 yards through the air, including a 24-yard TD pass to Noah Frith and a 14-yard TD toss to DJ Stubbs. The latter featured some acrobatic work from Stubbs, who tipped the ball and somehow corralled it in the back left corner of the end zone.
“It was one of the most exciting plays of my life. Felt like AGG for a moment,” Stubbs said, referring to Antonio Gandy-Golden, the highlight-reel-producing former LU receiver who is with the Washington Football Team now.
Stubbs hauled in eight passes for 119 yards as Willis’ favorite target of the day.
Willis once again was Liberty’s leading rusher, picking up 116 yards on the ground, 67 of which came late in the game when he scrambled on third down, then spun out of a tackle in the middle of the field, setting up an eventual field goal in the fourth quarter.
That score gave the Flames a 36-28 lead. FIU, which had led and knotted things up twice before, threatened to tie the game late again.
After Lexington’s 65-yard kickoff return, the Panthers strung together a three-play scoring drive, capped by a 6-yard TD pass from Stone Norton (9-for-13 passing for 120 yards and two TDs) to D’Vonte Price, who racked up 148 yards on the ground and had just the one important catch.
Down 36-34, the Panthers went for two and initially converted, but a holding penalty negated the play. They couldn’t convert on the next try, and after Liberty’s offense stalled on its ensuing drive, the Flames defense came up with the stops, including a 19-yard sack on fourth down.
