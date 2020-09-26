Flames respond to pressure, hold off Florida International

Liberty moved to 2-0 in a season unlike any other, but this victory was much harder to come by. Offensively and defensively, the Flames had to find ways to respond to the theme of the day — pressure.

Immediately, the underdog and visiting Panthers put on a show of force. Lexington Joseph took the kickoff out of the end zone and raced 100 yards to the other end of the field.

It was the first time this season LU trailed, and FIU (0-1) had imposed its will in just nine seconds. The kickoff return was the longest the Flames had ever given up, the 100-yard dash eclipsing the previous 99-yard record set by an opponent in 1980.

“There are a lot of things that obviously I’m not real pleased with,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said, “but certainly our team found a way to win.”

The game’s first play was one of a handful of chunk plays the Flames gave up. Another kickoff return went for 65 yards, and a run in the third quarter for the same amount of yardage set up an FIU touchdown. The Panthers recorded three other passing and rushing plays of more than 20 yards.

Defensively and on special teams, Freeze’s team “did not play well.”