It was early in the third quarter of Liberty's season opener against Bowling Green on Saturday, and the Flames needed a pick-me-up.

The Falcons had just scored on a 34-yard field goal, capping a streak of 17 straight points, and now trailed by seven, 24-17.

Enter Kaidon Salter.

The sophomore quarterback did just what Liberty needed — he engineered a quick drive that set Bowling Green on its heels and pushed the Flames back up two touchdowns.

In the no-huddle shotgun, Salter completed a 17-yard pass to Treon Silby, then handed off to freshman Vaughn Blue for a 21-yard gain before later toting the ball himself, going up the middle of the field at Williams Stadium for a 13-yard sprint. He completed the drive, which lasted about three minutes, with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Bentley Hanshaw.

The moment was a pivotal one, even if this was just Game 1 of a new season, because it proved Salter could handle his new role, the role of being "our guy," the guy who can command the offense under pressure.

Salter was announced as Liberty's starting quarterback just before kickoff Saturday. In reality, Liberty's coaching staff had made the decision roughly two weeks prior, before the offense began preparing for Bowling Green.

"At the end of the day, we're trying to win a conference championship," head coach Jamey Chadwell said after Saturday's game, referencing Salter and LU's new designation in Conference USA, "and we thought if we can continue to develop him and he can continue to build confidence, then he gives us the chance to do that."

That third-quarter drive was one example of the idea Chadwell spoke about. Building confidence requires that a player, especially one at such a high-profile position as QB, knows he can be trusted in pivotal situations.

"We knew he was gonna make some mistakes and things like that," Chadwell continued, "but what we wanted to do was build confidence in him. He has a habit of looking over his shoulder and [thinking], 'Oh man, bad play,' or 'The world's ending' or whatever."

So Chadwell was straight up with Salter in the lead-up to the season opener.

"'You're the guy. I'm not looking to yank you out,'" Chadwell said. "'We're gonna fight with you through it.'"

Salter made waves as a redshirt freshman last year, throwing for 1,086 yards and rushing for 334 in eight games, but he often was considered the second or third option at quarterback. Now, after a preseason battle with Johnathan Bennett, Salter has emerged as the go-to option in Chadwell's new offense.

"Knowing I'm gonna start the first game, it was very big for me, just knowing I had to go out there and show everybody what Liberty has coming at the quarterback position," Salter said after Saturday's win.

His collegiate career got off to a rocky start. Salter, a decorated four-star recruit out of Cedar Hill High in Texas, initially signed at Tennessee. He found trouble there, though, and was briefly suspended from the team in March of 2021 after an incident that took place in a residence hall on campus. In June of 2021, he was dismissed from the team after being arrested on simple possession and driving without a license, multiple news outlets reported at the time.

He then entered the transfer portal. "My past mistakes are meant to guide me, not define me," he said in a statement announcing his intention to enter the portal. "Everyone makes mistakes in life, but that doesn't mean I have to pay for my mistakes the rest of my life. Good people do make bad decisions. It doesn't mean I'm bad. It just means I'm human."

Chadwell began spending time with Salter shortly after arriving on campus this winter. The 6-foot-1 quarterback had redshirted in 2021 after playing in two games and then found more opportunities in 2022 as Liberty used a rotation of quarterbacks. Chadwell saw plenty of talent in the youngster, but he thought something was missing.

"I don't know how much he put into wanting to be the best quarterback possible," the coach recalled thinking.

Slowly, a transformation began taking place.

"Through the spring, he started learning that, 'Hey, it takes a lot of preparation to be the guy,'" Chadwell said. "And from the end of spring through fall camp, he was our number one guy as far as watching video. That where his turn's happened. He really started preparing and getting better there. He's still, obviously, got some things we've got to clean up and sharpen. But I was very pleased [in his first outing]."

Salter appears to be a quiet, reflective guy. Meeting with the media after Liberty's 34-24 win over Bowling Green — he threw for 143 yards and rushed for a team-high 82, creating opportunities on numerous plays by using his speed to elude the defense when forced to scramble — he spoke in hushed tones, preferring a humble air to a boisterous one.

"I just had to lock in more on football," he said when asked how he had changed since last season. "I'd let some outside things get to me, to where I would rather handle that business than watch film. But now it's just strictly football, just going out there watching film, meeting with the coaches, knowing what I've got to do every play, executing so we can go out there and win games."

To become a more vocal leader, Salter looked back to a time when things were more simple: his high school days.

"Just having more confidence," he said when asked about becoming a vocal leader for the Flames, "getting back into the groove like high school, going out and playing and just having fun. Can't go out there and try to look over your shoulder every play. Just go out there and have fun, not worry about mistakes."

Over time, Salter has earned the trust of his teammates, Chadwell said.

"What it takes to be a high-level quarterback, he's got the talent to do that." the coach said. "But you've got to have more than that. You've got to have guys in the locker room saying, 'That's our guy.' I don't know if that was the case [before], but he's been really tremendous."

When classes began last month at Liberty, Chadwell recalls Salter standing up in front of his teammates, encouraging them all to attend, and show up on time. It was one of those moments when a player's personal and social development becomes obvious.

"In the spring if he had said that, I'd have probably have passed out," Chadwell quipped after Saturday's game. "And so he's made some good strides. ... He's got to continue to be hungry. He's got to continue to lock in, and I know he will."