Former football coach Hout headlines Liberty athletics Hall of Fame class

He also led the Flames to an important milestone during his first season in 1984 when Liberty upset NAIA No. 1 Carson-Newman 27-14 for the program’s first victory over a No. 1-ranked team at any level.

Hout vividly recalls a quick screen pass in that game to Banks with Edwards as the lead blocker. Edwards took care of the first player and Banks was responsible for making his man miss.

“Boy, he did that,” Hout recalls. “He caught the ball close to the 50, and by the time he got to the end zone, the guy that was covering him was out of the picture. He had tremendous speed.”

Eleven of Hout’s players became All-Americans at either the Division I-AA or Division II level, and 11 of the players he recruited eventually matriculated to the NFL.

Those players include Edwards and Green, the two highest draft picks in program history.