Former football coach Hout headlines Liberty athletics Hall of Fame class

Morgan Hout’s memory remains as vivid as ever. The former Liberty football coach can easily recall a quick screen play in a passing series from the 1984 season that resulted in a touchdown. He has no trouble remembering each recruiting pitch and the throngs of players who wore the Liberty uniform during his five-season tenure.
Those memories, though, pale in comparison to the impact he made on each and every player. Nearly a dozen of his former players became All-Americans and an equal number went on to play in the NFL, but it’s the scores of other players who developed into better men off the field that makes Hout smile on a daily basis.
“It was a joy and a pleasure to coach those kids,” Hout said in a phone interview earlier this week. “I became a better coach because of them.”
Hout headlines the 12th class to be inducted into the Liberty athletics Hall of Fame this weekend. The group will be formally inducted in a Friday evening banquet and honored Saturday during the football program’s Homecoming game against Louisiana-Monroe that kicks off at noon and airs on ESPN2.
The football coach joins athletes Larry Blair (men’s basketball), Henry Elliott (men’s track & field), Andrea (Wildrick) Hampson (women’s track & field), Samuel Johnson (men’s soccer) and Jeff Mincey (baseball) in the class.
“To be honest with you, it’s a big deal. It’s a big, big deal to me,” Hout said. “I’m just flattered and excited to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”
Six of Hout’s former players have previously been inducted into the university’s athletics Hall of Fame: Mickey Paige, Richard Shelton, Eric Green, Wayne Haddix, Fred Banks and Kelvin Edwards.
Hout said he expects many of his former players to make the trip to Lynchburg for the weekend’s ceremonies.
“Just a lot of fond memories of being with them out on the field every day and watching them grow into better, not just players, but better people,” Hout said. “I’m really proud of all of them, really.”
Hout took over the program prior to the 1984 season when it was in Division II and coached Liberty through 1988, the Flames’ first season at the Division I-AA level.
He posted a 20-29-1 record with one winning campaign in five seasons. The Flames went 8-3 in 1988 and finished the season ranked No. 18 in the country. He claimed the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) and Bobby Ross coach of the year honors.
Hout guided the Flames through an abrupt halt to the 1985 season when a massive November flood devastated parts of Lynchburg and swallowed up Treasure Island, a three-quarter-mile island on the James River, that housed the practice facility for the football program.
He also led the Flames to an important milestone during his first season in 1984 when Liberty upset NAIA No. 1 Carson-Newman 27-14 for the program’s first victory over a No. 1-ranked team at any level.
Hout vividly recalls a quick screen pass in that game to Banks with Edwards as the lead blocker. Edwards took care of the first player and Banks was responsible for making his man miss.
“Boy, he did that,” Hout recalls. “He caught the ball close to the 50, and by the time he got to the end zone, the guy that was covering him was out of the picture. He had tremendous speed.”
Eleven of Hout’s players became All-Americans at either the Division I-AA or Division II level, and 11 of the players he recruited eventually matriculated to the NFL.
Those players include Edwards and Green, the two highest draft picks in program history.
“Even today when I talk to Kelvin Edwards, he is still such a hungry young man, although he’s not young anymore. As a player, he always wanted to know exactly what it was all about,” Hout said. “I spent a lot of time with him just explaining to him what college football is and what he needed to do to be great, to be the best. He always used to say, ‘Yes, coach.’ He did it. I’ve been around a lot of players who were good athletically, but they didn’t really have the goals and dreams that it would take to make them the top of the line and be good players at the next level.
“Eric was always hungry. He had talent and he had good size and speed,” Hout added. “He wanted to know exactly what it would take to get him to be the best player he could be, and he did that. He was a pure joy to coach.”
Hout currently works at Liberty’s Hancock Welcome Center. His main responsibilities are to greet students and parents to campus, and that role is similar to how he recruited football players during his five-year tenure.
“I always thought I was a very good recruiter when I coached football and I always made sure that I had the best athletes at the position I coached,” Hout said. “I knew I wanted to do that because I didn’t want to be in a situation where my players didn’t always have the talent. That wasn’t always the case. Even the ones that were less talented, most of them had a special desire to be a pro or be an All-American and the best that they could be. I really enjoyed working with those kids to help them understand what everything was all about.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!