Former LU football player Jackson found not guilty of stalking

After being found guilty of a misdemeanor stalking charge in October in Lynchburg General District Court, former Liberty University tight end Jerome Jackson was acquitted of the charge Friday in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

A judge found there was sufficient evidence to grant a one-year protective order.

Jackson was arrested on Sept. 11, 2022, the day after the Flames’ second game of the season, on a misdemeanor stalking charge. Jackson started the next game six days later at Wake Forest and played in every game through the team’s appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 20.

He was accused of stalking a former girlfriend between Jan. 16, 2021, and Sept. 3, 2022. The woman was a student employee in the athletics department at Liberty during part of that time.

Judge James Watson vacated the lower court’s ruling, but granted the protective order requested by the woman’s attorney, Jason Todd. Jackson’s previous guilty verdict in general district court carried a six-month suspended sentence.

Jackson’s attorney, Mark Arthur, appealed the guilty verdict, handed down Oct. 13, to the circuit court. Jackson started the very next game on Oct. 15.

Arthur argued Friday that Jackson ceased all contact with his former girlfriend after a Jan. 31, 2022, meeting with former football coach Hugh Freeze.

Jackson claimed Freeze told him “do not contact the girl,” and stated the football coach threatened to take away Jackson’s scholarship if he did not follow those instructions.

Jackson said Freeze told him that he was “walking on thin ice” every time he crossed paths with her on campus.

Jackson remained on scholarship for the 2022 season.

Jackson, 24, admitted during testimony that he and his former girlfriend had a relationship between January 2020 until the morning of Jan. 16, 2021, and they continued seeing each other on an on-and-off-again basis until the beginning of the 2021 fall semester. He claimed he twice left notes on her car in an on-campus parking lot and then talked with her in an office at the Liberty Athletic Center on Jan. 22, 2022.

Assistant Commonwealth’s attorney Chelsea Webster argued Jackson continued a pursuit of a relationship after the beginning of the 2021 academic year despite his former girlfriend’s attempts to cease communication with him. Webster presented evidence of the two notes Jackson left on his ex-girlfriend’s car in an on-campus parking lot, attempts of Jackson trying to communicate with her through the TextNow app, and then the Jan. 22 meeting in which the former girlfriend testified she felt scared.

The ex-girlfriend reported the incidents to two of her superiors on Jan. 28, 2022, and then met with their supervisor on Jan. 31. A report was filed with LU’s CARE Team, which claims it promotes the safety and well-being of the university community, and a supervisor helped craft a cease-and-desist letter that was emailed to Jackson.

Webster presented testimony that the two did not have any communication until the end of May 2022 and then again on July 29, 2022. The second instance occurred at an off-campus apartment complex in which Jackson allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend for “five minutes” on Timberlake Road until the Greenview Drive intersection.

Jackson claimed he was driving to his favorite restaurant, King House on Wards Road.

She filed a Title IX report on Aug. 8. A no-contact directive was issued to Jackson through the woman’s attorney on Aug. 17.

She went to file charges at the Liberty University Police Department on Sept. 11 and was taken to the Lynchburg Police Department that day, where the charges were filed.

During his ruling, Watson said he believed Jackson’s former girlfriend when she testified she was fearful for her safety. Regardless, he said the court did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Jackson knew his conduct caused reasonable fear of death, criminal sexual assault or bodily injury, which is required to find a person guilty of stalking in Virginia.

Watson, though, did rule there was sufficient evidence to grant Todd’s request for a protective order. Arthur argued a protective order did not need to be issued with Jackson not having had contact with her over the last year.

Liberty officials previously declined to comment on the situation.

Jackson is no longer a student at Liberty after exhausting his eligibility with the football program. He stated he is now living in Dallas, Texas, with his parents and training for a potential professional football career at training locations Dallas Elite Athletics and EXOS.